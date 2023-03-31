ReadJunk Playlist – New Music (March 2023)

The ReadJunk March 2023 playlist is out now and features new, unreleased, remastered songs from Levellers, Coolie Ranx, Bad Optix, Mustard Plug, Pama International, Menzingers, Bounxcing Souls, Gentleman’s Dub Club, Durand Jones, Great Lake Swimmers, Darius Rucker, Omnigone, The Pigeon Detectives, The Dreadnoughts, Últimos Glaciares, The Temper Trap and more!



Listen to a sample of the playlist below or go on Spotify to listen to the entire thing.

Playlist:

1. Levellers – Sitting In The Social

2. Dropkick Murphys, Violent Femmes – Gotta Get To Peekskill (feat. Violent Femmes)

3. The Tossers – Paddy on the Railway

4. Coolie Ranx – Oh Girl

5. BAD OPTIX – Raid

6. Mustard Plug, Imagination Movers – Springtime

7. The Specials – Concrete Jungle [Film Soundtrack Version]

8. The Selecter – Human Algebra

9. Pama International – Hypocrite

10. The Abruptors – Hold On

11. Some Ska Band – Right Now

12. The Bar Stool Preachers – Dont Die Today

13. The Bouncing Souls – Back to Better

14. Jughead‘s Revenge – I’ll Be Seeing You

15. OFF! – Keep Your Mouth Shut

16. The Menzingers – Bad Actors

17. big loser – i’m rubber, you’re glue

18. Samiam – Something

19. P.O. Box, Bad Cop\, Bad Cop – Dancing in Your Shoes

20. The Elovaters – Sunlight

21. Pacific Dub, Ballyhoo! – Rearview

22. Chezidek, Irie Ites – It’s Time

23. Gentleman’s Dub Club, Eva Lazarus – High Hopes

24. Long Beach Dub Allstars – Precious Time

25. Say She She – Reeling

26. Thee Sacred Souls – Running Away

27. Bacao Rhythm & Steel Band – Hotline Bling

28. Durand Jones – That Feeling

29. Jalen Ngonda – If You Don’t Want My Love

30. Ironsides – The Web

31. Ries Brothers – Your Friday Night

32. Jimmie Allen – Miss You

33. Darius Rucker – Fires Don’t Start Themselves

34. Luke Combs – Fast Car

35. Neon Union – American Dirt

36. Alana Springsteen – you don’t deserve a country song

37. Emily Hearn, Stephen Kellogg, Tyrone Wells – Travelers

38. Seaforth – I Can’t Take You Anywhere

39. David Morris – I Hate This Job

40. The Shootouts – Feelin’ Kind of Lonely Tonight

41. Trapper Schoepp – Secrets of the Breeze

42. Great Lake Swimmers – Uncertain Country

43. Josh Ritter – Honey I Do

44. Andrew Gabbard – Take Me Away From You

45. Pete Droge – Only Have Eyes

46. The Pigeon Detectives – Lovers Come and Lovers Go

47. Billy Sullivan – The Fear

48. c – Las Nubes

49. Dave Hause – Low

50. The Feelgood McLouds – Back in Life

51. Paddy Murphy – May Your Heart Be Glad and Light

52. The Dreadnoughts – We Shepherds are the Best of Men

53. The Rumpled – Wellerman

54. Brave the Sea – Going Down

55. Sharon Shannon, The Reckoning Crew, Justin Adams – Greenroots

56. Sheridan Rúitín – Dean McLeod

57. Galactic Empire – The Mandalorian – Star Wars Metal

58. Metallica – If Darkness Had a Son

59. Fury Of Five – Revenge Doesn’t Sleep

60. Atreyu – Watch Me Burn

61. L.A. Guns – Rewind

62. Nita Strauss, Alice Cooper – Winner Takes All (feat. Alice Cooper)

63. Def Leppard, Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, Robert Ziegler, Ian Maclay – Animal

64. Silverstein – Poison Pill

65. Set It Off – Punching Bag

66. Bayside – Bad Intentions

67. Hunting Lions – The City

68. The Lemonheads – Being Around – Alternative

69. Jason Cruz and Howl, Strung Out – Low Rider

70. Stellar Corpses, The Brains – California Dreamin’

71. Drug Church – Myopic

72. Versus The World – Your Wedding and a Funeral

73. We The Kings – Everything Else Can Wait

74. Decent Criminal – Soothe

75. The Aquadolls – Sneaky

76. Don Letts, Hollie Cook – No Fooling Me – feat. Hollie Cook

77. Tiano Bless, Big Mountain, Marapu – Raining on the town

78. Giant Panda Guerilla Dub Squad, The Movement – Revolution

79. Michael Bernier – Living In Love

80. Joseph Benaiah – We Nah Give Up

81. Samuel Blaser, Carroll Thompson, Alex Wilson, Ira Coleman – Beautiful Bed of Lies

82. Snugit Loose, Adam Almony – Starry Nights

83. Inna De Yard, Keith & Tex – Down the Street

84. The Skapones – Cos She’s Privileged

85. The Co-Operators – Higher & Higher

86. Cosmic Shuffling – Jupiter’s Garden

87. The Big Ol’ Nasty Getdown, Angelo Moore – A & R Predator

88. Melbourne Ska Orchestra – Something Strong

89. Skatune Network, JER – Kids in America

90. Skids – Destination Düsseldorf

91. Lucias Malcolm – Fight Scene

92. Micky James – James Brown

93. Fontaines D.C. – ‘ Cello Song

94. Peter Gabriel – Playing For Time – Dark-Side Mix

95. Depeche Mode – My Cosmos Is Mine

96. Fantastic Cat, Don DiLego, Anthony D’Amato, Brian Dunne, Mike Montali – Keep Me In Your Heart

97. The Nude Party – Hey Monet

98. Nick Waterhouse – Late In The Garden

99. Matt Berry – To The Floor – Demo

100. Sammy Kay – Waiting

101. Beans on Toast – The Three Stooges

102. The National Honor Society – As She Slips Away

103. Luciano, Rootz Radicals – No Hypocrisy

104. Joe Yorke, The Co-Operators – The Singerman

105. PorkPie – Dog Fight

106. Tokyo Ska Paradise Orchestra – JUNK or GEM

107. Omnigone – One More Minute

108. The Pandemics – Bodega Cat

109. Keep Flying – Left Behind

110. Mykal Rose – This World

111. The Weeknd, Daft Punk – Starboy (feat. Daft Punk)

112. Mr. Woodwicker, Horace Andy – Babylon System dub

113. Easy Star All-Stars, Steel Pulse – Five Years

114. Linval Thompson, Irie Ites – Marcus Garvey Says

115. Dubbest, KBong – Love Is A Celebration

116. Dub Pistols, Natty Campbell – Moving On

117. One Culture, Mellodose – Dive Deep

118. Baaba Maal – Ndungu Ruumi

119. Bobby Hustle – Rock My Boat

120. Claire Wright, Iration – New Day (with Iration)

121. NereoCefc, Jemere Morgan – Lento

122. Twan Tee, Rub a Dub Mrkt – Give Thanks

123. The Celtic Social Club – Far Away from Here

124. M83 – Laura

125. Far From Saints – Take It Through The Night

126. The Subways – Love Me More

127. The Dollyrots – Hey Girl

128. Jeff Hulett – End of the World

129. Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds – Dead To The World

130. Fruit Bats – We Used to Live Here

131. The Temper Trap – Under The Milky Way

132. Picture This – Song To Myself

133. Midtown – Cut Your Hair

134. Nick Piunti – Heart Stops Beating

135. The Sherlocks – Don’t Let It Out

136. Alarmsignal, Erection, The Offenders – Rebel Music

137. Devon Kay & The Solutions – Pump Fake

138. Mt. Desolation – Too Hard A Stone

139. Frenzal Rhomb – Thought It Was Yoga but It Was Ketamine

140. Booze & Glory – Latarnia (Tribute To The Analogs)

141. Between You & Me – Nevermind

142. The Rumperts – New Age Jesus

143. Nothing But Thieves – Welcome to the DCC

144. CHVRCHES – Over

145. Reverend And The Makers – A Letter To My 21 Year Old Self

146. Jeff Goldblum & The Mildred Snitzer Orchestra, Kelly Clarkson – Don’t Fence Me In / Strollin’