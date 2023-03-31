ReadJunk Playlist – New Music (March 2023)
The ReadJunk March 2023 playlist is out now and features new, unreleased, remastered songs from Levellers, Coolie Ranx, Bad Optix, Mustard Plug, Pama International, Menzingers, Bounxcing Souls, Gentleman’s Dub Club, Durand Jones, Great Lake Swimmers, Darius Rucker, Omnigone, The Pigeon Detectives, The Dreadnoughts, Últimos Glaciares, The Temper Trap and more!
Listen to a sample of the playlist below or go on Spotify to listen to the entire thing.
Playlist:
1. Levellers – Sitting In The Social
2. Dropkick Murphys, Violent Femmes – Gotta Get To Peekskill (feat. Violent Femmes)
3. The Tossers – Paddy on the Railway
4. Coolie Ranx – Oh Girl
5. BAD OPTIX – Raid
6. Mustard Plug, Imagination Movers – Springtime
7. The Specials – Concrete Jungle [Film Soundtrack Version]
8. The Selecter – Human Algebra
9. Pama International – Hypocrite
10. The Abruptors – Hold On
11. Some Ska Band – Right Now
12. The Bar Stool Preachers – Dont Die Today
13. The Bouncing Souls – Back to Better
14. Jughead‘s Revenge – I’ll Be Seeing You
15. OFF! – Keep Your Mouth Shut
16. The Menzingers – Bad Actors
17. big loser – i’m rubber, you’re glue
18. Samiam – Something
19. P.O. Box, Bad Cop\, Bad Cop – Dancing in Your Shoes
20. The Elovaters – Sunlight
21. Pacific Dub, Ballyhoo! – Rearview
22. Chezidek, Irie Ites – It’s Time
23. Gentleman’s Dub Club, Eva Lazarus – High Hopes
24. Long Beach Dub Allstars – Precious Time
25. Say She She – Reeling
26. Thee Sacred Souls – Running Away
27. Bacao Rhythm & Steel Band – Hotline Bling
28. Durand Jones – That Feeling
29. Jalen Ngonda – If You Don’t Want My Love
30. Ironsides – The Web
31. Ries Brothers – Your Friday Night
32. Jimmie Allen – Miss You
33. Darius Rucker – Fires Don’t Start Themselves
34. Luke Combs – Fast Car
35. Neon Union – American Dirt
36. Alana Springsteen – you don’t deserve a country song
37. Emily Hearn, Stephen Kellogg, Tyrone Wells – Travelers
38. Seaforth – I Can’t Take You Anywhere
39. David Morris – I Hate This Job
40. The Shootouts – Feelin’ Kind of Lonely Tonight
41. Trapper Schoepp – Secrets of the Breeze
42. Great Lake Swimmers – Uncertain Country
43. Josh Ritter – Honey I Do
44. Andrew Gabbard – Take Me Away From You
45. Pete Droge – Only Have Eyes
46. The Pigeon Detectives – Lovers Come and Lovers Go
47. Billy Sullivan – The Fear
48. c – Las Nubes
49. Dave Hause – Low
50. The Feelgood McLouds – Back in Life
51. Paddy Murphy – May Your Heart Be Glad and Light
52. The Dreadnoughts – We Shepherds are the Best of Men
53. The Rumpled – Wellerman
54. Brave the Sea – Going Down
55. Sharon Shannon, The Reckoning Crew, Justin Adams – Greenroots
56. Sheridan Rúitín – Dean McLeod
57. Galactic Empire – The Mandalorian – Star Wars Metal
58. Metallica – If Darkness Had a Son
59. Fury Of Five – Revenge Doesn’t Sleep
60. Atreyu – Watch Me Burn
61. L.A. Guns – Rewind
62. Nita Strauss, Alice Cooper – Winner Takes All (feat. Alice Cooper)
63. Def Leppard, Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, Robert Ziegler, Ian Maclay – Animal
64. Silverstein – Poison Pill
65. Set It Off – Punching Bag
66. Bayside – Bad Intentions
67. Hunting Lions – The City
68. The Lemonheads – Being Around – Alternative
69. Jason Cruz and Howl, Strung Out – Low Rider
70. Stellar Corpses, The Brains – California Dreamin’
71. Drug Church – Myopic
72. Versus The World – Your Wedding and a Funeral
73. We The Kings – Everything Else Can Wait
74. Decent Criminal – Soothe
75. The Aquadolls – Sneaky
76. Don Letts, Hollie Cook – No Fooling Me – feat. Hollie Cook
77. Tiano Bless, Big Mountain, Marapu – Raining on the town
78. Giant Panda Guerilla Dub Squad, The Movement – Revolution
79. Michael Bernier – Living In Love
80. Joseph Benaiah – We Nah Give Up
81. Samuel Blaser, Carroll Thompson, Alex Wilson, Ira Coleman – Beautiful Bed of Lies
82. Snugit Loose, Adam Almony – Starry Nights
83. Inna De Yard, Keith & Tex – Down the Street
84. The Skapones – Cos She’s Privileged
85. The Co-Operators – Higher & Higher
86. Cosmic Shuffling – Jupiter’s Garden
87. The Big Ol’ Nasty Getdown, Angelo Moore – A & R Predator
88. Melbourne Ska Orchestra – Something Strong
89. Skatune Network, JER – Kids in America
90. Skids – Destination Düsseldorf
91. Lucias Malcolm – Fight Scene
92. Micky James – James Brown
93. Fontaines D.C. – ‘ Cello Song
94. Peter Gabriel – Playing For Time – Dark-Side Mix
95. Depeche Mode – My Cosmos Is Mine
96. Fantastic Cat, Don DiLego, Anthony D’Amato, Brian Dunne, Mike Montali – Keep Me In Your Heart
97. The Nude Party – Hey Monet
98. Nick Waterhouse – Late In The Garden
99. Matt Berry – To The Floor – Demo
100. Sammy Kay – Waiting
101. Beans on Toast – The Three Stooges
102. The National Honor Society – As She Slips Away
103. Luciano, Rootz Radicals – No Hypocrisy
104. Joe Yorke, The Co-Operators – The Singerman
105. PorkPie – Dog Fight
106. Tokyo Ska Paradise Orchestra – JUNK or GEM
107. Omnigone – One More Minute
108. The Pandemics – Bodega Cat
109. Keep Flying – Left Behind
110. Mykal Rose – This World
111. The Weeknd, Daft Punk – Starboy (feat. Daft Punk)
112. Mr. Woodwicker, Horace Andy – Babylon System dub
113. Easy Star All-Stars, Steel Pulse – Five Years
114. Linval Thompson, Irie Ites – Marcus Garvey Says
115. Dubbest, KBong – Love Is A Celebration
116. Dub Pistols, Natty Campbell – Moving On
117. One Culture, Mellodose – Dive Deep
118. Baaba Maal – Ndungu Ruumi
119. Bobby Hustle – Rock My Boat
120. Claire Wright, Iration – New Day (with Iration)
121. NereoCefc, Jemere Morgan – Lento
122. Twan Tee, Rub a Dub Mrkt – Give Thanks
123. The Celtic Social Club – Far Away from Here
124. M83 – Laura
125. Far From Saints – Take It Through The Night
126. The Subways – Love Me More
127. The Dollyrots – Hey Girl
128. Jeff Hulett – End of the World
129. Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds – Dead To The World
130. Fruit Bats – We Used to Live Here
131. The Temper Trap – Under The Milky Way
132. Picture This – Song To Myself
133. Midtown – Cut Your Hair
134. Nick Piunti – Heart Stops Beating
135. The Sherlocks – Don’t Let It Out
136. Alarmsignal, Erection, The Offenders – Rebel Music
137. Devon Kay & The Solutions – Pump Fake
138. Mt. Desolation – Too Hard A Stone
139. Frenzal Rhomb – Thought It Was Yoga but It Was Ketamine
140. Booze & Glory – Latarnia (Tribute To The Analogs)
141. Between You & Me – Nevermind
142. The Rumperts – New Age Jesus
143. Nothing But Thieves – Welcome to the DCC
144. CHVRCHES – Over
145. Reverend And The Makers – A Letter To My 21 Year Old Self
146. Jeff Goldblum & The Mildred Snitzer Orchestra, Kelly Clarkson – Don’t Fence Me In / Strollin’