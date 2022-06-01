ReadJunk Playlist – New Music (May 2022)

May is over and I was supposed to post this yesterday. Whoopsie. This playlist has new, unreleased, and rare stuff that was released this month and some from last month. This playlist features music from You can listen to playlist below or search for ReadJunk at the app that must not be named haha. The Frightnrs, The Interrupters, The Slackers, The Flatliners, MCC, Bret McKenzie, Bruce Lee Band, The Dualers, Alestorm, Paul Weller/Suggs, She & Him and loads more! Plenty of genres for everybody.



You can listen to playlist below or search for ReadJunk at the app that must not be named haha.

Playlist:

1. The Frightnrs – You, Still

2. The Slackers – Statehouse

3. The Interrupters – Anything Was Better

4. Bruce Lee Band, Skatune Network – Beats Me Up

5. The Lock Downers, El Bosso – You Spin Me Round (Like a Record)

6. Black Uhuru, Andrew Bees, Dylans dharma, King Hopeton – I Can See the Light

7. The Movement, Iration – On & On (with Iration)

8. Michael Franti & Spearhead – Better

9. Vin Morgan, The 18th Parallel – I’ll Rise Again

10. The Black Seeds – Game Over

11. Suggs, Paul Weller – OOH DO U FINK U R

12. The Stereo – Perils Of Underestimation

13. Beach Rats – Heavy Conversation

14. Booze & Glory – The Streets I Call My Own

15. The Flatliners – Performative Hours

16. Pulley – Lonely

17. Punk Rock Factory, Benji Webbe – Shiny

18. Voice Of Addiction – Shinigami

19. CodeName: Rocky – Downswing

20. Ten Foot Pole – Can We Stop Trying to Win?

21. Bret McKenzie – A Little Tune

22. Frank Turner, KT Tunstall – Little Life

23. Jeremy & The Harlequins – One Shot (of Rock ‘n’ Roll)

24. The Dreadnoughts – Problem

25. Alestorm – P.A.R.T.Y.

26. Ghost – Darkness At The Heart Of My Love

27. Gwar – Berserker Mode

28. Killswitch Engage – Vide Infra (Live)

29. Def Leppard – Fire It Up

30. Sea Girls – DNA

31. The Rumjacks – What Was Your Name in the States?

32. The Prodigals – Frances Clement

33. The Waterboys – Blackberry Girl

34. MCC [Magna Carta Cartel] – Savantgarde

35. Howard Jones – My One True Love

36. Belle and Sebastian – Talk to Me, Talk to Me

37. Warpaint – Hard To Tell You

38. Sons of Paradise, One Culture – Motions

39. Yami Bolo – All Guns Down

40. Luciano – No War

41. Roy Ellis / Mr. Symarip, Cosmic Shuffling – Shine Your Light on Me

42. David Hillyard & The Rocksteady Seven – Wide Pacific Ocean

43. Susan Cadogan, The Magnetics – Take me Back – Live

44. The Dualers – Red Light – Radio Edit

45. The Holophonics – Donkey Kong Country Theme

46. Hans Gruber and the Die Hards – An Old Man Like Me

47. Skapital Sound – Flor De Mayo

48. Oklahoma Stackhouse – The Wait

49. Space Monkey Mafia – Chicago

50. Dunia & Aram – It’s Never Easy, Si

51. Bite Me Bambi – Police & Thieves

52. Dirty Heads – Vacation – Acoustic

53. Tunnel Vision – Sea Dreamin’

54. Bumpin Uglies, The Elovaters – Everything Changes (with The Elovaters)

55. Jonnygo Figure – Worldwide (Discomix)

56. KBong, Raye Zaragoza – Place To Call Home

57. Flip and the Combined Effort – This Could Have Been an Email

58. Joe Gittleman – The Weight of the Sound

59. The Manges – High On Stress

60. The Venomous Pinks – Broken Hearts Club

61. Joyce Manor – Don’t Try

62. Beachdog – Swords Up In The Air

63. The Wonder Years – Oldest Daughter

64. Citizen – Bash Out

65. Big Youth, The 18th Parallel – Long Road

66. Day Wave – Loner

67. Jack Johnson – Meet The Moonlight

68. Jimmie Allen, Jennifer Lopez – on my way

69. Steve & Ginie Jackson – Help Me!

70. JD McPherson – Lust For Life / Sixteen

71. Luke Winslow-King – Have a Ball

72. She & Him – Darlin’

73. Trapper Schoepp – Something About You

74. Tejon Street Corner Thieves – Whiskey

75. Stephen Kellogg – Keep It Up, Kid

76. Tallies – Special

77. Roosevelt, Nile Rodgers – Passion (feat. Nile Rodgers)

78. TAPE TOY – Honey, WTF

79. OneRepublic – I Ain’t Worried

80. Bloc Party – In Situ

81. Hazel English, Day Wave – All Dressed Up

82. Ocean Alley – Deepest Darkness

83. Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds – We’re Gonna Get There In The End (Demo)

84. The London Suede – She Still Leads Me On

85. Elliot Martin, The Elovaters, John Brown’s Body – Double Down (with The Elovaters)

86. David Hillyard & The Rocksteady Seven – Amanha No Voltaria

87. JER – BOTHERED

88. Pontious Pilate & the Naildrivers – Chemistry

89. Prize Dink Camp – Happy Thoughts

90. Omnigone – Don’t Give Up The War

91. Bacao Rhythm & Steel Band – Look Out Baby (Here I Come) (Bonus Track)

92. Isaac And The Soul Company – Love Man

93. Whatitdo Archive Group – Blood Chief – Live in Studio

94. Bobby Oroza, Cold Diamond & Mink – Through These Tears

95. Kirsty Rock – Slow Burn

96. Mackeson – Champ!

97. North East Ska Jazz Orchestra, Wicked Dub Division – You Can Fly – Live Studio

98. Isiah Mentor, Luciano, Mikey General – Income

99. Julian Marley, Antaeus – The Tide is High

100. Busy Signal – Thank You Jah

101. Kabaka Pyramid – Make Things Work

102. Black Am I – Work Day

103. Organically Good Trio, The Elovaters – Earthquake

104. The Drowns – She’s The Knife

105. The Vansaders – Stones

106. Real Friends – Always Lose

107. The Simulators – The Terrorizor

108. Neck Deep – STFU

109. Tiny Moving Parts- North Shore

110. Orange Skyline- Modern Times

111. Arch Enemy – Sunset over the Empire

112. Blind Guardian – Blood Of The Elves

113. Grave Digger – Hell Is My Purgatory

114. Cave In – Careless Offering

115. The Gospel Youth – Over My Head

116. Lit – Do It Again

117. Liam Gallagher – Diamond In The Dark

118. Andrew Bird – Make a Picture

119. Henry Nowhere – Where Are You Now

120. Miles Kane – Nothing’s Ever Gonna Be Good Enough – Acoustic Version

121. The Cribs – In The Room

122. Glasvegas – Holiday & Travel Brochure

123. Spacey Jane- Hardlight

124. Protoje – Incient Stepping

125. Mihali, SOJA, Jacob Hemphill – Effection (with Jacob Hemphill of SOJA)

126. Everton Blender- Babylon No Know This

127. Shaggy – Fly Me to the Moon

128. Chezidek, Little Lion Sound- Champion

129. One Culture, Mellodose – Fall Back Down

130. Andrew Bees – Give Jah Thanks and Praise