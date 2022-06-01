ReadJunk Playlist – New Music (May 2022)
May is over and I was supposed to post this yesterday. Whoopsie. This playlist has new, unreleased, and rare stuff that was released this month and some from last month. This playlist features music from You can listen to playlist below or search for ReadJunk at the app that must not be named haha. The Frightnrs, The Interrupters, The Slackers, The Flatliners, MCC, Bret McKenzie, Bruce Lee Band, The Dualers, Alestorm, Paul Weller/Suggs, She & Him and loads more! Plenty of genres for everybody.
Playlist:
1. The Frightnrs – You, Still
2. The Slackers – Statehouse
3. The Interrupters – Anything Was Better
4. Bruce Lee Band, Skatune Network – Beats Me Up
5. The Lock Downers, El Bosso – You Spin Me Round (Like a Record)
6. Black Uhuru, Andrew Bees, Dylans dharma, King Hopeton – I Can See the Light
7. The Movement, Iration – On & On (with Iration)
8. Michael Franti & Spearhead – Better
9. Vin Morgan, The 18th Parallel – I’ll Rise Again
10. The Black Seeds – Game Over
11. Suggs, Paul Weller – OOH DO U FINK U R
12. The Stereo – Perils Of Underestimation
13. Beach Rats – Heavy Conversation
14. Booze & Glory – The Streets I Call My Own
15. The Flatliners – Performative Hours
16. Pulley – Lonely
17. Punk Rock Factory, Benji Webbe – Shiny
18. Voice Of Addiction – Shinigami
19. CodeName: Rocky – Downswing
20. Ten Foot Pole – Can We Stop Trying to Win?
21. Bret McKenzie – A Little Tune
22. Frank Turner, KT Tunstall – Little Life
23. Jeremy & The Harlequins – One Shot (of Rock ‘n’ Roll)
24. The Dreadnoughts – Problem
25. Alestorm – P.A.R.T.Y.
26. Ghost – Darkness At The Heart Of My Love
27. Gwar – Berserker Mode
28. Killswitch Engage – Vide Infra (Live)
29. Def Leppard – Fire It Up
30. Sea Girls – DNA
31. The Rumjacks – What Was Your Name in the States?
32. The Prodigals – Frances Clement
33. The Waterboys – Blackberry Girl
34. MCC [Magna Carta Cartel] – Savantgarde
35. Howard Jones – My One True Love
36. Belle and Sebastian – Talk to Me, Talk to Me
37. Warpaint – Hard To Tell You
38. Sons of Paradise, One Culture – Motions
39. Yami Bolo – All Guns Down
40. Luciano – No War
41. Roy Ellis / Mr. Symarip, Cosmic Shuffling – Shine Your Light on Me
42. David Hillyard & The Rocksteady Seven – Wide Pacific Ocean
43. Susan Cadogan, The Magnetics – Take me Back – Live
44. The Dualers – Red Light – Radio Edit
45. The Holophonics – Donkey Kong Country Theme
46. Hans Gruber and the Die Hards – An Old Man Like Me
47. Skapital Sound – Flor De Mayo
48. Oklahoma Stackhouse – The Wait
49. Space Monkey Mafia – Chicago
50. Dunia & Aram – It’s Never Easy, Si
51. Bite Me Bambi – Police & Thieves
52. Dirty Heads – Vacation – Acoustic
53. Tunnel Vision – Sea Dreamin’
54. Bumpin Uglies, The Elovaters – Everything Changes (with The Elovaters)
55. Jonnygo Figure – Worldwide (Discomix)
56. KBong, Raye Zaragoza – Place To Call Home
57. Flip and the Combined Effort – This Could Have Been an Email
58. Joe Gittleman – The Weight of the Sound
59. The Manges – High On Stress
60. The Venomous Pinks – Broken Hearts Club
61. Joyce Manor – Don’t Try
62. Beachdog – Swords Up In The Air
63. The Wonder Years – Oldest Daughter
64. Citizen – Bash Out
65. Big Youth, The 18th Parallel – Long Road
66. Day Wave – Loner
67. Jack Johnson – Meet The Moonlight
68. Jimmie Allen, Jennifer Lopez – on my way
69. Steve & Ginie Jackson – Help Me!
70. JD McPherson – Lust For Life / Sixteen
71. Luke Winslow-King – Have a Ball
72. She & Him – Darlin’
73. Trapper Schoepp – Something About You
74. Tejon Street Corner Thieves – Whiskey
75. Stephen Kellogg – Keep It Up, Kid
76. Tallies – Special
77. Roosevelt, Nile Rodgers – Passion (feat. Nile Rodgers)
78. TAPE TOY – Honey, WTF
79. OneRepublic – I Ain’t Worried
80. Bloc Party – In Situ
81. Hazel English, Day Wave – All Dressed Up
82. Ocean Alley – Deepest Darkness
83. Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds – We’re Gonna Get There In The End (Demo)
84. The London Suede – She Still Leads Me On
85. Elliot Martin, The Elovaters, John Brown’s Body – Double Down (with The Elovaters)
86. David Hillyard & The Rocksteady Seven – Amanha No Voltaria
87. JER – BOTHERED
88. Pontious Pilate & the Naildrivers – Chemistry
89. Prize Dink Camp – Happy Thoughts
90. Omnigone – Don’t Give Up The War
91. Bacao Rhythm & Steel Band – Look Out Baby (Here I Come) (Bonus Track)
92. Isaac And The Soul Company – Love Man
93. Whatitdo Archive Group – Blood Chief – Live in Studio
94. Bobby Oroza, Cold Diamond & Mink – Through These Tears
95. Kirsty Rock – Slow Burn
96. Mackeson – Champ!
97. North East Ska Jazz Orchestra, Wicked Dub Division – You Can Fly – Live Studio
98. Isiah Mentor, Luciano, Mikey General – Income
99. Julian Marley, Antaeus – The Tide is High
100. Busy Signal – Thank You Jah
101. Kabaka Pyramid – Make Things Work
102. Black Am I – Work Day
103. Organically Good Trio, The Elovaters – Earthquake
104. The Drowns – She’s The Knife
105. The Vansaders – Stones
106. Real Friends – Always Lose
107. The Simulators – The Terrorizor
108. Neck Deep – STFU
109. Tiny Moving Parts- North Shore
110. Orange Skyline- Modern Times
111. Arch Enemy – Sunset over the Empire
112. Blind Guardian – Blood Of The Elves
113. Grave Digger – Hell Is My Purgatory
114. Cave In – Careless Offering
115. The Gospel Youth – Over My Head
116. Lit – Do It Again
117. Liam Gallagher – Diamond In The Dark
118. Andrew Bird – Make a Picture
119. Henry Nowhere – Where Are You Now
120. Miles Kane – Nothing’s Ever Gonna Be Good Enough – Acoustic Version
121. The Cribs – In The Room
122. Glasvegas – Holiday & Travel Brochure
123. Spacey Jane- Hardlight
124. Protoje – Incient Stepping
125. Mihali, SOJA, Jacob Hemphill – Effection (with Jacob Hemphill of SOJA)
126. Everton Blender- Babylon No Know This
127. Shaggy – Fly Me to the Moon
128. Chezidek, Little Lion Sound- Champion
129. One Culture, Mellodose – Fall Back Down
130. Andrew Bees – Give Jah Thanks and Praise