ReadJunk Playlist – New Music (September 2023)

September is ending this weekend and here’s a New Music playlist. The New Music (September 2023) playlist features new, unreleased, remastered songs from: the late Jimmy Buffett, Madness, Johnny Marr, Menzingers, Joel Stoker, Gaslight Anthem, JAWS, Sgt Scag, The Phensic, The Inciters, Dannielle Ponder, Griffin House, Sadlands, The Slackers, William Elliott Whitmore, Blink 182 and more.



Listen to a sample of the playlist below or go on Spotify to listen to the entire thing.

Playlist:

1. Jimmy Buffett – Like My Dog

2. Madness – C’est La Vie

3. Johnny Marr – Somewhere

4. The Menzingers – Come on Heartache

5. Joel Stoker, The Rifles – Wave of Hope

6. The Gaslight Anthem – Little Fires

7. JAWS – Get Up

8. Two Door Cinema Club – Sure Enough

9. Sgt. Scag – Everest

10. The Phensic – War Inside

11. Mustard Plug – Where Did All My Friends Go?

12. Nice Ups, Vic Ruggiero – Buddy Holly

13. Death Of Guitar Pop – The British Bulldog

14. The Loving Paupers – Mr. Selector

15. Iration, Maxi Priest – Last Night (feat. Maxi Priest)

16. Stick Figure, Pop Punk Goes Reggae, Nathan Aurora – Boulevard Of Broken Dreams – Reggae Cover

17. Arise Roots, The Autos, Massif – Cali Heart

18. The Inciters – Boot N Soul

19. The Sextones – Love Can’t Be Borrowed

20. Danielle Ponder – Some Of Us Are Brave (Live from KCRW)

21. Aloe Blacc – Never Let You Down

22. Holy Hive, The Shacks – Celeste

23. Jaime Wyatt – Love Is A Place

24. Say She She – Questions

25. Black Pumas – Mrs. Postman

26. Mayer Hawthorne – For All Time

27. Aaron Frazer – Bring You A Ring

28. Josh Ritter – The Goonies ‘R’ Good Enough

29. Tyler Ramsey – New Lost Ages

30. Trapper Schoepp, Lucette – Long Black Veil

31. Griffin House – Lifeline

32. Jordan Klassen – Casey

33. Great Lake Swimmers – Peacemaker

34. Soft Science – TRUE

35. Wild Nothing – Suburban Solutions

36. Bleachers – Modern Girl

37. Jeshua Marshall – In A Dream – Radio Version

38. Beans on Toast – The Golden Lion

39. Pete Droge – Northern Lights

40. The Bouncing Souls – In The Dark

41. Sadlands – After Tonight

42. Be Decent – The Struggle Continues

43. Bad Nerves – USA

44. MDC – You’re Full Of Shit

45. MxPx – Cautious Optimistic

46. Don’t Panic – Just A Call Away

47. The Mary Wallopers – The Blarney Stone

48. The O’Reillys and the Paddyhats, Annie Hurdy Gurdy – Land Of Tomorrow

49. The Killigans – The Rowdy Ones

50. The Feelgood McLouds – We Salute

51. The Suicide Machines – Smile – Bonus Track

52. Tokyo Ska Paradise Orchestra – Utakatarattara

53. Skappository, The Pandemics – 54-46 (That’s My Number)

54. The Slackers – Kill You

55. Cherry Poppin’ Daddies – Party Shake

56. Cartoon Violence – No Detective

57. Flying Raccoon Suit – Swan Song

58. Eric Daino – Protection Spell

59. Skatune Network, JER – Escape From the City

60. Suburban Legends – I2I

61. Jade Tremba, Shamans of Sound, Natty Roc – Burning Bright

62. The Sub Electric SKA Disaster – The Bomb

63. The Agonizers – Too Bad

64. The Pandemics – Reject Reset Repeat

65. Max Romeo, Skank N Prod – Final Warning

66. Rebelation – Every Day is Exactly the Same

67. Lowest of the Low – Hey Kid (You Got Soul!)

68. Bumpin Uglies – Locust Avenue – Acoustic

69. Joe Yorke – Man

70. The Black Seeds – So True / Koia Ko Koe

71. Pepper – Stay High

72. Sanchez – Absent

73. Micah Brown, Pop Punk Goes Reggae, Nathan Aurora – My Friends Over You – Reggae Cover

74. The Replacements – Jumpin’ Jack Flash – Live at the Cabaret Metro, Chicago, IL, 1/11/86

75. Our Souls – Cuckoo Clock

76. American Television – Bittersweet

77. Raygun Cowboys – We Want It All

78. The Sleeping Souls – Rivals

79. Random Hand – Deadweight

80. The Dollyrots – When We’re Sober

81. Neckscars – Level II: Insufferable

82. Church Girls – Nightmare Nights

83. Logan Ledger, Erin Rae – Some Misty Morning [Feat. Erin Rae]

84. Duane Betts – Saints to Sinners

85. The Vegabonds – Leave The Light On

86. JD Clayton – Arkansas Kid

87. Dustin Lynch – Honky Tonk Heartbreaker

88. The Coral – Cycles Of The Seasons

89. William Elliott Whitmore – Adaptation and Survival

90. Jesse Ahern, Ken Casey of Dropkick Murphys, Jaime Wyatt – The Older I Get

91. Low Cut Connie – DON’T GET FRESH WITH ME

92. Bad Suns – The One I Used To Love

93. blink-182 – MORE THAN YOU KNOW

94. Low Coast – Hard To Believe

95. Sum 41 – Landmines

96. Jen Razavi – Bender

97. Random Hand – Devil With a Microphone

98. Punk Rock Factory – Last Night

99. Danzig – Spook City USA

100. L.A. Guns – The Dark Horse

101. The Church – A Strange Past

102. Duran Duran – DANSE MACABRE

103. Space March – It’s Alright

104. Seablite – Pot of Boiling Water

105. Skinny Lister – Mantra

106. Chris Shiflett – Overboard

107. Chris Cresswell – The Ink

108. Nick Gill – Married by Now

109. Dave Hause – Chicken

110. Marissa Levy – I Don’t Want to Give You Up

111. Sammy Kay – California

112. SUNWAPTA, Sam Burchfield – Magpie

113. Picture This – Leftover Love

114. Vera Bloom – It’s Me

115. Howard Jones – Stay With Me (We’re In This Together) – Alternative Recording

116. Roosevelt – Alive

117. The Subways – Oh Yeah (Taken Over)

118. Sea Girls – Weekends and Workdays

119. The Vaccines – Heartbreak Kid

120. Vistas – Cruel Hearts

121. TJ O’Neill, Stick Figure – Railroad Shelter (with Stick Figure)

122. Passafire, Brendan Bayliss – Ocean Floor

123. Michael Franti & Spearhead – Hands Up To The Sky

124. Matisyahu – Ripples

125. Don Letts, Wayne Coyne – Present Dilemmas – feat. Wayne Coyne

126. The Rootsters – Condor Dub

127. Predator Dub Assassins – Gravity

128. Tatanka – Kaya

129. Will Gittens, Tarrus Riley – Wait For Your Love

130. Fat Mike, Baz The Frenchman – One Million Coasters – string version