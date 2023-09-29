ReadJunk Playlist – New Music (September 2023)
September is ending this weekend and here’s a New Music playlist. The New Music (September 2023) playlist features new, unreleased, remastered songs from: the late Jimmy Buffett, Madness, Johnny Marr, Menzingers, Joel Stoker, Gaslight Anthem, JAWS, Sgt Scag, The Phensic, The Inciters, Dannielle Ponder, Griffin House, Sadlands, The Slackers, William Elliott Whitmore, Blink 182 and more.
Listen to a sample of the playlist below or go on Spotify to listen to the entire thing.
Playlist:
1. Jimmy Buffett – Like My Dog
2. Madness – C’est La Vie
3. Johnny Marr – Somewhere
4. The Menzingers – Come on Heartache
5. Joel Stoker, The Rifles – Wave of Hope
6. The Gaslight Anthem – Little Fires
7. JAWS – Get Up
8. Two Door Cinema Club – Sure Enough
9. Sgt. Scag – Everest
10. The Phensic – War Inside
11. Mustard Plug – Where Did All My Friends Go?
12. Nice Ups, Vic Ruggiero – Buddy Holly
13. Death Of Guitar Pop – The British Bulldog
14. The Loving Paupers – Mr. Selector
15. Iration, Maxi Priest – Last Night (feat. Maxi Priest)
16. Stick Figure, Pop Punk Goes Reggae, Nathan Aurora – Boulevard Of Broken Dreams – Reggae Cover
17. Arise Roots, The Autos, Massif – Cali Heart
18. The Inciters – Boot N Soul
19. The Sextones – Love Can’t Be Borrowed
20. Danielle Ponder – Some Of Us Are Brave (Live from KCRW)
21. Aloe Blacc – Never Let You Down
22. Holy Hive, The Shacks – Celeste
23. Jaime Wyatt – Love Is A Place
24. Say She She – Questions
25. Black Pumas – Mrs. Postman
26. Mayer Hawthorne – For All Time
27. Aaron Frazer – Bring You A Ring
28. Josh Ritter – The Goonies ‘R’ Good Enough
29. Tyler Ramsey – New Lost Ages
30. Trapper Schoepp, Lucette – Long Black Veil
31. Griffin House – Lifeline
32. Jordan Klassen – Casey
33. Great Lake Swimmers – Peacemaker
34. Soft Science – TRUE
35. Wild Nothing – Suburban Solutions
36. Bleachers – Modern Girl
37. Jeshua Marshall – In A Dream – Radio Version
38. Beans on Toast – The Golden Lion
39. Pete Droge – Northern Lights
40. The Bouncing Souls – In The Dark
41. Sadlands – After Tonight
42. Be Decent – The Struggle Continues
43. Bad Nerves – USA
44. MDC – You’re Full Of Shit
45. MxPx – Cautious Optimistic
46. Don’t Panic – Just A Call Away
47. The Mary Wallopers – The Blarney Stone
48. The O’Reillys and the Paddyhats, Annie Hurdy Gurdy – Land Of Tomorrow
49. The Killigans – The Rowdy Ones
50. The Feelgood McLouds – We Salute
51. The Suicide Machines – Smile – Bonus Track
52. Tokyo Ska Paradise Orchestra – Utakatarattara
53. Skappository, The Pandemics – 54-46 (That’s My Number)
54. The Slackers – Kill You
55. Cherry Poppin’ Daddies – Party Shake
56. Cartoon Violence – No Detective
57. Flying Raccoon Suit – Swan Song
58. Eric Daino – Protection Spell
59. Skatune Network, JER – Escape From the City
60. Suburban Legends – I2I
61. Jade Tremba, Shamans of Sound, Natty Roc – Burning Bright
62. The Sub Electric SKA Disaster – The Bomb
63. The Agonizers – Too Bad
64. The Pandemics – Reject Reset Repeat
65. Max Romeo, Skank N Prod – Final Warning
66. Rebelation – Every Day is Exactly the Same
67. Lowest of the Low – Hey Kid (You Got Soul!)
68. Bumpin Uglies – Locust Avenue – Acoustic
69. Joe Yorke – Man
70. The Black Seeds – So True / Koia Ko Koe
71. Pepper – Stay High
72. Sanchez – Absent
73. Micah Brown, Pop Punk Goes Reggae, Nathan Aurora – My Friends Over You – Reggae Cover
74. The Replacements – Jumpin’ Jack Flash – Live at the Cabaret Metro, Chicago, IL, 1/11/86
75. Our Souls – Cuckoo Clock
76. American Television – Bittersweet
77. Raygun Cowboys – We Want It All
78. The Sleeping Souls – Rivals
79. Random Hand – Deadweight
80. The Dollyrots – When We’re Sober
81. Neckscars – Level II: Insufferable
82. Church Girls – Nightmare Nights
83. Logan Ledger, Erin Rae – Some Misty Morning [Feat. Erin Rae]
84. Duane Betts – Saints to Sinners
85. The Vegabonds – Leave The Light On
86. JD Clayton – Arkansas Kid
87. Dustin Lynch – Honky Tonk Heartbreaker
88. The Coral – Cycles Of The Seasons
89. William Elliott Whitmore – Adaptation and Survival
90. Jesse Ahern, Ken Casey of Dropkick Murphys, Jaime Wyatt – The Older I Get
91. Low Cut Connie – DON’T GET FRESH WITH ME
92. Bad Suns – The One I Used To Love
93. blink-182 – MORE THAN YOU KNOW
94. Low Coast – Hard To Believe
95. Sum 41 – Landmines
96. Jen Razavi – Bender
97. Random Hand – Devil With a Microphone
98. Punk Rock Factory – Last Night
99. Danzig – Spook City USA
100. L.A. Guns – The Dark Horse
101. The Church – A Strange Past
102. Duran Duran – DANSE MACABRE
103. Space March – It’s Alright
104. Seablite – Pot of Boiling Water
105. Skinny Lister – Mantra
106. Chris Shiflett – Overboard
107. Chris Cresswell – The Ink
108. Nick Gill – Married by Now
109. Dave Hause – Chicken
110. Marissa Levy – I Don’t Want to Give You Up
111. Sammy Kay – California
112. SUNWAPTA, Sam Burchfield – Magpie
113. Picture This – Leftover Love
114. Vera Bloom – It’s Me
115. Howard Jones – Stay With Me (We’re In This Together) – Alternative Recording
116. Roosevelt – Alive
117. The Subways – Oh Yeah (Taken Over)
118. Sea Girls – Weekends and Workdays
119. The Vaccines – Heartbreak Kid
120. Vistas – Cruel Hearts
121. TJ O’Neill, Stick Figure – Railroad Shelter (with Stick Figure)
122. Passafire, Brendan Bayliss – Ocean Floor
123. Michael Franti & Spearhead – Hands Up To The Sky
124. Matisyahu – Ripples
125. Don Letts, Wayne Coyne – Present Dilemmas – feat. Wayne Coyne
126. The Rootsters – Condor Dub
127. Predator Dub Assassins – Gravity
128. Tatanka – Kaya
129. Will Gittens, Tarrus Riley – Wait For Your Love
130. Fat Mike, Baz The Frenchman – One Million Coasters – string version