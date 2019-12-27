ReadJunk Playlists – Film & TV Scores 2019 Vol. 2

Rounding out the end of the year playlist is my Volume 2 of the best Film & TV scores of 2019. Below or on Spotify, you’ll hear music from Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, 1917, The Mandalorian, Little Women, Jojo Rabbit, IT: Chapter Two, Knives Out, A Hidden Life, The Song of Names and many more! These film score playlists this year (Volume 1 and this one) are dedicated to the late, film music publicist Beth Krakower who I worked with for years before her passing last year from cancer. Thanks for the film score chats and helping me get started in reviewing film music years ago (even though I’ve slowed down from it lately).



Have a listen below or at Spotify (search for ReadJunk or Bryan Kremkau).

Tracklist:

1. John Williams – Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker – Finale

2. Thomas Newman – 1917 – The Night Window

3. Hans Zimmer, Jacob Shea – Seven Worlds One Planet – Seven Worlds One Planet Suite

4. Ludwig Goransson – The Mandalorian: Chapter 1 – The Mandalorian

5. Alexandre Desplat – Little Women – Little Women

6. Lorne Balfe – The Musical Anthology of His Dark Materials – His Dark Materials

7. Michael Giacchino – Jojo Rabbit – Jojo’s March

8. Benjamin Wallfisch – IT Chapter Two – Stan’s Letter

9. Steven Price – The Aeronauts – She’s Late

10. Hildur Guðnadóttir – Joker – Call Me Joker

11. George Fenton – The Trials of Life – Opening Titles: The Trials of Life

12. Max Richter- Ad Astra – To The Stars

13. Nate Heller – A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood – Printing

14. Bear McCreary – Eli – Eli Reborn

15. Junkie XL – Terminator: Dark Fate – Dark Fate

16. The Newton Brothers – Stephen King’s Doctor Sleep – We Go On

17. Lorne Balfe – 6 Underground – A Million Battles

18. Alex Belcher, Henry Jackman – 21 Bridges – Epilogue

19. Marco Beltrami, Buck Sanders – Ford v Ferrari – Team Player

20. Tyler Bates – Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw – We Believe in People

21. Brian Tyler – Charlie’s Angels – Charlie’s Angels Theme

22. Anthony Willis – How to Train Your Dragon: Homecoming – Dragons Homecoming Suite

23. Randy Edelman – Backdraft 2 – Deep in the City

24. Don Davis – Beyond the Sky – The Kiss That Never Was

25. Lorne Balfe – Gemini Man – Gemini Man

26. Henry Jackman – Jumanji: The Next Level – The Jumanji Suite

27. Trevor Morris – The Vikings Final Season – Ivar Stops Hvitserk in Battle

28. Rupert Gregson-Williams – Catherine The Great – Catherine Theme Suite

29. Mark Korven – The Lighthouse – Arrival

30. Nicholas Britell – Succession: Season 1 – Andante in C Minor

31. Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross – Watchmen: Volume 3 – LIFE ON MARS?

32. Lady and the Tramp Studio Choir, Donald Novis – Lady and the Tramp – Main Title (Bella Notte)/Peace on Earth

33. Geoff Zanelli – Maleficent: Mistress of Evil – Mistress of Evil

34. Christophe Beck – Frozen 2 – Epilogue

35. Pinar Toprak -《天火》- 電影原聲帶 爆裂將至

36. Theodore Shapiro – Spies in Disguise – Lance Meets Walter

37. Thomas Wander, Harald Kloser – Midway – Midway Main Theme

38. Howard Shore – The Song of Names – Bicycling

39. James Newton Howard – A Hidden Life – A Hidden Life

40. Nathan Johnson – Knives Out – Knives Out! (String Quartet in G Minor)