ReadJunk Playlists – New Music (July 2023)

The ReadJunk New Music Playlist for July 2023 playlist is out now and features new, unreleased, remastered songs from Mustard Plug, Less than Jake, Menzingers, Smoking Popes, Soft Science, Gaslight Anthem, Damien Marley, Rebuilder, Diesel Boy, Skinny Lister, Mayer Hawthorne, Gwar, Ghost, The Elovaters, Roosevelt and more! Lots of different genres! I’m sure there’s some duplicated bands but too lazy to check.



Listen to a sample of the playlist below or go on Spotify to listen to the entire thing.

Playlist:

1. Mustard Plug – Fall Apart

2. Less Than Jake – Metalheads ’23

3. The Menzingers – There’s No Place In This World For Me

4. Gerry Cinnamon – Ghost – Live at Hampden Park

5. Smoking Popes, Sincere Engineer – Don’t You Want Me

6. Carbon Leaf, Imagination Movers – Rollin’

7. Soft Science – Sadness

8. The Gaslight Anthem, Bruce Springsteen – History Books (feat. Bruce Springsteen)

9. AJJ – Dissonance

10. Joel Stoker, The Rifles – My Own War

11. Mo Lowda & the Humble – Thread

12. Bob Marley & The Wailers, Teni, Oxlade – Three Little Birds (Feat. Teni and Oxlade)

13. Damian Marley – My Sweet Lord

14. Joe Yorke – Dreaming

15. Big Mountain – Get Together (Single Edit)

16. Passafire, Little Stranger – Stash

17. MxPx – Stay Up All Night

18. The Penske File – Cyanide Stories

19. Jen Razavi – Can’t Go Back

20. The Hawaiians – I Got Abducted by a Pizza UFO

21. Spoilers – Skip to the End

22. American Television – Snakes

23. Adolescents – Serf City USA

24. Bad Cop, Bad Cop – Shattered

25. Diesel Boy – Lost Decade

26. Rebuilder – Stayin’ alive

27. Lesser Creatures – Back to Meppen

28. Popes Of Chillitown – Short Straw

29. The Phensic – I Got The Feeling

30. The Bluebeaters – Trinity

31. Dope Times – Tomorrow

32. The Hempsteadys – Rats

33. Point Taken – Car Door

34. Poindexter – Serendipity

35. Out Of Control Army, Inspector – Siempre Fingiste Amarme

36. Bombay Bicycle Club, The Staves – Road

37. Low Cut Connie – WHIPS AND CHAINS

38. Jordan Klassen – Cocoon

39. Phillip Phillips – Dancing With Your Shadows

40. Talking Heads – Cities (Live) – 2023 Remaster

41. The Budos Band – Devil Doesn’t Dance

42. Say She She – Astral Plane

43. Mayer Hawthorne – The Pool

44. The Dip – Beautiful Stranger

45. Bacao Rhythm & Steel Band – How We Do

46. Holy Hive, El Michels Affair, Fleet Foxes – The Shame

47. The Sextones – Beck & Call

48. Jeshua Marshall – Water

49. The Mary Wallopers – Wexford

50. Skinny Lister – Company Of The Bar

51. The O’Reillys and the Paddyhats, Fiddler’s Green – Wake The Rebels

52. The Feelgood McLouds – On Strike

53. Ryan Bingham, The Texas Gentlemen – Possum Kingdom

54. Logan Ledger – There Goes My Mind

55. Eric Swanson, Sugarshack Sessions – Daydream – Live at Sugarshack Sessions

56. Kyle Smith – What We Had

57. Long Beach Dub Allstars – Things You Do

58. The Abruptors – W.L.N.

59. The Rootsters – Sit Down With My Enemy

60. Alpheus – Equality

61. Keep Flying – Transparency

62. Ghost, Patrick Wilson – Stay [Feat. Patrick Wilson]

63. Gwar – Fly Now

64. Alice Cooper, Tom Morello – White Line Frankenstein

65. Jeff Rosenstock – HEALMODE

66. Filter – Obliteration

67. The Celtic Social Club – Suddenly

68. JD Clayton – This Old Guitar

69. The Sherlocks – Remember All The Girls

70. Rodell Duff, George Birge – Outta Dirt

71. Trevor Hall – shake it out

72. Molly Tuttle, Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway – When My Race Is Run

73. James Maddock – Born and Raised

74. Chris Cresswell – Roam

75. Liz Phair – Free Ride

76. Pretenders – A Love

77. Ray LaMontagne – It Takes Me Back

78. The Pigeon Detectives – TV Show

79. Odd Robot – Lost Inside Yr Ocean

80. The Drowns – Subculture Rock ‘N Roll

81. Dale and the ZDubs – Becoming A Coward

82. Buju Banton – BORN FOR GREATNESS

83. Lavalove – Keep on

84. Pepper – Get Me Ready (Aloha Remix)

85. Devon Kay & The Solutions – Never Going Back

86. Cherry Poppin’ Daddies – Lowdown Appreciator

87. Ballyhoo! – 808’s x Coffee

88. Dirty Heads, The Elovaters, Jackson Wetherbee – Constellation (feat. Jackson Wetherbee from The Elovaters)

89. K-Man & The 45s – The Girl Likes Heavy Metal

90. Cydeways, Matisyahu – Lockdown (feat. Matisyahu)

91. The Elovaters – Endless Summer

92. Sublime With Rome, Slightly Stoopid – Cool & Collected

93. Hollie Cook, Rosie Turton – Golden Dub

94. Common Kings – Hideaway

95. Don Letts, Gaudi – Touch – feat. Gaudi

96. Junior Kelly – Blaze It

97. Signal Fire, Giant Panda Guerilla Dub Squad – Share the Love (feat. Giant Panda Guerilla Dub Squad)

98. Ivan & Alyosha – Don’t Want to Waste Anymore Time

99. Sundara Karma – Baby Blue

100. Chris Shiflett – Damage Control

101. Nouvelle Vague, Adah Dylan – Night Shift

102. The Drums – Better – Edit

103. The Jesus and Mary Chain – Half Way to Crazy – Live at Hollywood Palladium

104. Micky James – Losing You

105. The Crystal Casino Band, Different Hits – The Winner Takes It All

106. Best Frenz, Joywave – Everything’s The Best!

107. Fontaines D.C. – ‘ Cello Song

108. The Coral – That’s Where She Belongs

109. Roosevelt – Paralyzed

110. Slumberkins, Trevor Hall – Take A Deep Breath

111. Alex Cherney, The Brothers Nylon – first, last and always

112. The Vintage Explosion – Take My Troubles Away – Radio Edit

113. The Resinators – Anthem

114. Tina Guo, Mia Asano – Nothing Else Matters

115. Sparrow Sleeps – Johnny Quest Thinks We’re Sellouts