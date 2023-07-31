ReadJunk Playlists – New Music (July 2023)
The ReadJunk New Music Playlist for July 2023 playlist is out now and features new, unreleased, remastered songs from Mustard Plug, Less than Jake, Menzingers, Smoking Popes, Soft Science, Gaslight Anthem, Damien Marley, Rebuilder, Diesel Boy, Skinny Lister, Mayer Hawthorne, Gwar, Ghost, The Elovaters, Roosevelt and more! Lots of different genres! I’m sure there’s some duplicated bands but too lazy to check.
Listen to a sample of the playlist below or go on Spotify to listen to the entire thing.
Playlist:
1. Mustard Plug – Fall Apart
2. Less Than Jake – Metalheads ’23
3. The Menzingers – There’s No Place In This World For Me
4. Gerry Cinnamon – Ghost – Live at Hampden Park
5. Smoking Popes, Sincere Engineer – Don’t You Want Me
6. Carbon Leaf, Imagination Movers – Rollin’
7. Soft Science – Sadness
8. The Gaslight Anthem, Bruce Springsteen – History Books (feat. Bruce Springsteen)
9. AJJ – Dissonance
10. Joel Stoker, The Rifles – My Own War
11. Mo Lowda & the Humble – Thread
12. Bob Marley & The Wailers, Teni, Oxlade – Three Little Birds (Feat. Teni and Oxlade)
13. Damian Marley – My Sweet Lord
14. Joe Yorke – Dreaming
15. Big Mountain – Get Together (Single Edit)
16. Passafire, Little Stranger – Stash
17. MxPx – Stay Up All Night
18. The Penske File – Cyanide Stories
19. Jen Razavi – Can’t Go Back
20. The Hawaiians – I Got Abducted by a Pizza UFO
21. Spoilers – Skip to the End
22. American Television – Snakes
23. Adolescents – Serf City USA
24. Bad Cop, Bad Cop – Shattered
25. Diesel Boy – Lost Decade
26. Rebuilder – Stayin’ alive
27. Lesser Creatures – Back to Meppen
28. Popes Of Chillitown – Short Straw
29. The Phensic – I Got The Feeling
30. The Bluebeaters – Trinity
31. Dope Times – Tomorrow
32. The Hempsteadys – Rats
33. Point Taken – Car Door
34. Poindexter – Serendipity
35. Out Of Control Army, Inspector – Siempre Fingiste Amarme
36. Bombay Bicycle Club, The Staves – Road
37. Low Cut Connie – WHIPS AND CHAINS
38. Jordan Klassen – Cocoon
39. Phillip Phillips – Dancing With Your Shadows
40. Talking Heads – Cities (Live) – 2023 Remaster
41. The Budos Band – Devil Doesn’t Dance
42. Say She She – Astral Plane
43. Mayer Hawthorne – The Pool
44. The Dip – Beautiful Stranger
45. Bacao Rhythm & Steel Band – How We Do
46. Holy Hive, El Michels Affair, Fleet Foxes – The Shame
47. The Sextones – Beck & Call
48. Jeshua Marshall – Water
49. The Mary Wallopers – Wexford
50. Skinny Lister – Company Of The Bar
51. The O’Reillys and the Paddyhats, Fiddler’s Green – Wake The Rebels
52. The Feelgood McLouds – On Strike
53. Ryan Bingham, The Texas Gentlemen – Possum Kingdom
54. Logan Ledger – There Goes My Mind
55. Eric Swanson, Sugarshack Sessions – Daydream – Live at Sugarshack Sessions
56. Kyle Smith – What We Had
57. Long Beach Dub Allstars – Things You Do
58. The Abruptors – W.L.N.
59. The Rootsters – Sit Down With My Enemy
60. Alpheus – Equality
61. Keep Flying – Transparency
62. Ghost, Patrick Wilson – Stay [Feat. Patrick Wilson]
63. Gwar – Fly Now
64. Alice Cooper, Tom Morello – White Line Frankenstein
65. Jeff Rosenstock – HEALMODE
66. Filter – Obliteration
67. The Celtic Social Club – Suddenly
68. JD Clayton – This Old Guitar
69. The Sherlocks – Remember All The Girls
70. Rodell Duff, George Birge – Outta Dirt
71. Trevor Hall – shake it out
72. Molly Tuttle, Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway – When My Race Is Run
73. James Maddock – Born and Raised
74. Chris Cresswell – Roam
75. Liz Phair – Free Ride
76. Pretenders – A Love
77. Ray LaMontagne – It Takes Me Back
78. The Pigeon Detectives – TV Show
79. Odd Robot – Lost Inside Yr Ocean
80. The Drowns – Subculture Rock ‘N Roll
81. Dale and the ZDubs – Becoming A Coward
82. Buju Banton – BORN FOR GREATNESS
83. Lavalove – Keep on
84. Pepper – Get Me Ready (Aloha Remix)
85. Devon Kay & The Solutions – Never Going Back
86. Cherry Poppin’ Daddies – Lowdown Appreciator
87. Ballyhoo! – 808’s x Coffee
88. Dirty Heads, The Elovaters, Jackson Wetherbee – Constellation (feat. Jackson Wetherbee from The Elovaters)
89. K-Man & The 45s – The Girl Likes Heavy Metal
90. Cydeways, Matisyahu – Lockdown (feat. Matisyahu)
91. The Elovaters – Endless Summer
92. Sublime With Rome, Slightly Stoopid – Cool & Collected
93. Hollie Cook, Rosie Turton – Golden Dub
94. Common Kings – Hideaway
95. Don Letts, Gaudi – Touch – feat. Gaudi
96. Junior Kelly – Blaze It
97. Signal Fire, Giant Panda Guerilla Dub Squad – Share the Love (feat. Giant Panda Guerilla Dub Squad)
98. Ivan & Alyosha – Don’t Want to Waste Anymore Time
99. Sundara Karma – Baby Blue
100. Chris Shiflett – Damage Control
101. Nouvelle Vague, Adah Dylan – Night Shift
102. The Drums – Better – Edit
103. The Jesus and Mary Chain – Half Way to Crazy – Live at Hollywood Palladium
104. Micky James – Losing You
105. The Crystal Casino Band, Different Hits – The Winner Takes It All
106. Best Frenz, Joywave – Everything’s The Best!
107. Fontaines D.C. – ‘ Cello Song
108. The Coral – That’s Where She Belongs
109. Roosevelt – Paralyzed
110. Slumberkins, Trevor Hall – Take A Deep Breath
111. Alex Cherney, The Brothers Nylon – first, last and always
112. The Vintage Explosion – Take My Troubles Away – Radio Edit
113. The Resinators – Anthem
114. Tina Guo, Mia Asano – Nothing Else Matters
115. Sparrow Sleeps – Johnny Quest Thinks We’re Sellouts