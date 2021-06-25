ReadJunk Playlists – New Music (June 2021)
The ReadJunk New Music playlist of June 2021 is here! This playlist features new singles and unreleased music from Less than Jake, Skinny Lister, The Rumpled, Travoltas, Authority Zero, Teenage Bottlerocket, Bobby Ramone, Stick Figure, Ballyhoo!, Danny Rebel and the KGB, Drug Church, Rise Against, Tape Waves and yes even The Hoff!
Be sure to subscribe to my Spotify Channel for all my playlists and you can listen below as well!
Playlist:
1. Less Than Jake – Need Some Shaking
2. Skinny Lister – Bavaria Area
3. The Rumpled – Time to Go
4. The Rumjacks – Goodnight & Make Mends
5. Travoltas – Start Again
6. Authority Zero – Nowheres Land
7. Teenage Bottlerocket – Ghost Story
8. Bobby Ramone – Three Little Surfin’ Birds
9. Descendents – Nightage
10. Stick Figure – Paradise
11. Rebelution, Busy Signal – All or Nothing
12. The Movement, Slightly Stoopid – Sounds of Summer (with Slightly Stoopid)
13. Jesse Royal, Kumar – Strongest Link (Do My Best) [feat. Kumar]
14. Beres Hammond – Talk About It
15. The Late Ones – Fake Reggae
16. Bobby Hustle, The Movement – Somewhere in the Middle
17. Ballyhoo! – Middle Finger
18. Kill Lincoln – Going Under
19. The Inevitables – Heavy Heads
20. Danny Rebel & The KGB – Ugly
21. David Usma & The Siderens – Without You
22. Durand Jones & The Indications, Aaron Frazer – Love Will Work It Out
23. The Harlem Gospel Travelers – Keep On Praying
24. Jason Joshua – Se Acabó
25. Bacao Rhythm & Steel Band – I Need Somebody To Love Tonight
26. Nigel Hall – The Sun
27. The Sha La Das – Didn’t I
28. Aaron Frazer – Done Lyin’
29. Monophonics, Kelly Finnigan – Last One Standing – Instrumental
30. The Blackstones, Alien Dread, Alvin Davis, Asha B, Seven ‘Marley’ Wright – Be Thankful
31. Chris DeMakes – Father Time
32. Rehasher – And Your Bird Can Sing
33. The Hawaiians – Mary Jane – Remastered
34. Drug Church – Head-Off
35. 7 Seconds – Not Just Boys Fun
36. Rise Against – Talking To Ourselves
37. The Manges, Giuda – Tootsie Rolls (Part II)
38. Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds – Flying On The Ground
39. The Celtic Social Club – The Edge of the World
40. Mat Kearney – Running In Circles
41. George Harrison – Run Of The Mill – Session Outtakes And Jams / Take 36
42. Justin Sullivan – 28th May
43. Willie Nile, Steve Earle – Blood On Your Hands
44. Tape Waves – Tired
45. Pastel Coast – Funeral
46. Lightfoils – Sunblind
47. Ocean Flaws – Hannah’s Ray Gun
48. Roosevelt – On My Mind – Short Version
49. James – Getting Myself Into
50. Vistas – Young Forever
51. Bad Suns – Heaven Is A Place In My Head
52. Joywave – The Inversion
53. The Fratellis – Yes Sir, I Can Boogie
54. Family of the Year – Never Ever Ever
55. Henry Nowhere – Keep You Safe
56. Fortunate Youth, Mellow Mood – Around the World
57. Big Mountain – Reggae Inna Summertime
58. KBong, Mike Love – Heal It (with Mike Love)
59. Katastro – One Day
60. One Culture – Raised to Be
61. Bumpin Uglies – Right & Clever
62. Iya Terra – Wiser Now
63. Vana Liya, Pepper – Round n Round (with Pepper)
64. Lone Ark, The 18th Parallel – Get You
65. Michael Franti & Spearhead – You Will Always Hear My Echo
66. Chaka Demus, Freddie McGregor – Sweet Caroline
67. Zagga, Tarrus Riley – Secure
68. UB40, KIOKO – You Don’t Call Anymore
69. We Are The Union – Broken Brain
70. The Interrupters – On A Turntable – Live
71. The Taj Motel Trio – Sink or Swim
72. Stop the Presses – Rock Lobster
73. The Bakesys – They Started A Race
74. Backyard Superheroes – Music in My Head
75. Skatune Network – Redbone
76. Skids – Submission
77. Joey Cape – It Could Be Real
78. Mikey And His Uke, Milo Aukerman, EagleBones Falconhawk, Jason Freese, Johan Gustafsson, Adrian Young – Girl U Want – Cover Version
79. Chuck Robertson and Friends – Mountain Flower
80. The Homeless Gospel Choir – Guilt Buffet
81. Real Sickies – Communication Breakdown
82. Bowling For Soup, Hanson – Where’s the Love
83. Alestorm – The Wellerman
84. Mickey Rickshaw – Athens to the North
85. Gaelic Storm – Dirty Old Town
86. Fiddler’s Green – Land in Sicht
87. Green Jelly, “Weird Al” Yankovic – Pukebox
88. Gwar – The Road Behind
89. Danny Elfman – Insects
90. AFI – No Eyes
91. Neckscars, Jon Snodgrass – First Time, Long Time
92. New Found Glory – The Last Red-Eye
93. Brendan Clemente, Johnny Cosmic – All Love
94. Jo Mersa Marley, Black Am I – No Way Out
95. Da Professor, Richie Stephens, Julian Marley – Friends and Enemies
96. Western Standard Time Ska Orchestra – Malcolm X
97. The Red Stripes, Celestial – Dubbed in Hong Kong
98. The Forwards – Big Star
99. Flying Raccoon Suit – Time Bomb
100. The Articles – Frantic
101. The Resojets – Needles and Pins
102. Death Of Guitar Pop – Back of a Lorry
103. Circus Rhapsody – Rock’n’Roll Black Cat
104. Tiki Brawlers – The Best
105. Trinidad Suave – Roach Killa
106. Well Done Coyote – A Sunny Day
107. Asian Dub Foundation – Stealing The Future
108. The JB Conspiracy – Guiding Lights
109. Man After Man, Dr. Ring Ding – Inity
110. The Magnetics – I can’t Please You
111. The Destinators, Signal Fire – Steady
112. New Kingston – Never Stress, Never Worry
113. The Killers, Bruce Springsteen – Dustland (feat. Bruce Springsteen)
114. Modern Original, The Mowgli’s – Turn It Around
115. Trapper Schoepp – I’ve Made Up My Mind to Give Myself to You
116. Plain Mister Smith, Jordan Klassen – Strange Strangers
117. The Wallflowers – Who’s That Man Walking ‘Round My Garden
118. Southern Culture on the Skids – Run Baby Run
119. Bo Burnham – White Woman’s Instagram
120. David Hasselhoff – The Passenger
121. Zac Brown Band – Same Boat
122. Vitamin String Quartet, Simply Three – Never Gonna Give You Up (feat. Simply Three)