ReadJunk Playlists – New Music (June 2021)

The ReadJunk New Music playlist of June 2021 is here! This playlist features new singles and unreleased music from Less than Jake, Skinny Lister, The Rumpled, Travoltas, Authority Zero, Teenage Bottlerocket, Bobby Ramone, Stick Figure, Ballyhoo!, Danny Rebel and the KGB, Drug Church, Rise Against, Tape Waves and yes even The Hoff!



Playlist:

1. Less Than Jake – Need Some Shaking

2. Skinny Lister – Bavaria Area

3. The Rumpled – Time to Go

4. The Rumjacks – Goodnight & Make Mends

5. Travoltas – Start Again

6. Authority Zero – Nowheres Land

7. Teenage Bottlerocket – Ghost Story

8. Bobby Ramone – Three Little Surfin’ Birds

9. Descendents – Nightage

10. Stick Figure – Paradise

11. Rebelution, Busy Signal – All or Nothing

12. The Movement, Slightly Stoopid – Sounds of Summer (with Slightly Stoopid)

13. Jesse Royal, Kumar – Strongest Link (Do My Best) [feat. Kumar]

14. Beres Hammond – Talk About It

15. The Late Ones – Fake Reggae

16. Bobby Hustle, The Movement – Somewhere in the Middle

17. Ballyhoo! – Middle Finger

18. Kill Lincoln – Going Under

19. The Inevitables – Heavy Heads

20. Danny Rebel & The KGB – Ugly

21. David Usma & The Siderens – Without You

22. Durand Jones & The Indications, Aaron Frazer – Love Will Work It Out

23. The Harlem Gospel Travelers – Keep On Praying

24. Jason Joshua – Se Acabó

25. Bacao Rhythm & Steel Band – I Need Somebody To Love Tonight

26. Nigel Hall – The Sun

27. The Sha La Das – Didn’t I

28. Aaron Frazer – Done Lyin’

29. Monophonics, Kelly Finnigan – Last One Standing – Instrumental

30. The Blackstones, Alien Dread, Alvin Davis, Asha B, Seven ‘Marley’ Wright – Be Thankful

31. Chris DeMakes – Father Time

32. Rehasher – And Your Bird Can Sing

33. The Hawaiians – Mary Jane – Remastered

34. Drug Church – Head-Off

35. 7 Seconds – Not Just Boys Fun

36. Rise Against – Talking To Ourselves

37. The Manges, Giuda – Tootsie Rolls (Part II)

38. Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds – Flying On The Ground

39. The Celtic Social Club – The Edge of the World

40. Mat Kearney – Running In Circles

41. George Harrison – Run Of The Mill – Session Outtakes And Jams / Take 36

42. Justin Sullivan – 28th May

43. Willie Nile, Steve Earle – Blood On Your Hands

44. Tape Waves – Tired

45. Pastel Coast – Funeral

46. Lightfoils – Sunblind

47. Ocean Flaws – Hannah’s Ray Gun

48. Roosevelt – On My Mind – Short Version

49. James – Getting Myself Into

50. Vistas – Young Forever

51. Bad Suns – Heaven Is A Place In My Head

52. Joywave – The Inversion

53. The Fratellis – Yes Sir, I Can Boogie

54. Family of the Year – Never Ever Ever

55. Henry Nowhere – Keep You Safe

56. Fortunate Youth, Mellow Mood – Around the World

57. Big Mountain – Reggae Inna Summertime

58. KBong, Mike Love – Heal It (with Mike Love)

59. Katastro – One Day

60. One Culture – Raised to Be

61. Bumpin Uglies – Right & Clever

62. Iya Terra – Wiser Now

63. Vana Liya, Pepper – Round n Round (with Pepper)

64. Lone Ark, The 18th Parallel – Get You

65. Michael Franti & Spearhead – You Will Always Hear My Echo

66. Chaka Demus, Freddie McGregor – Sweet Caroline

67. Zagga, Tarrus Riley – Secure

68. UB40, KIOKO – You Don’t Call Anymore

69. We Are The Union – Broken Brain

70. The Interrupters – On A Turntable – Live

71. The Taj Motel Trio – Sink or Swim

72. Stop the Presses – Rock Lobster

73. The Bakesys – They Started A Race

74. Backyard Superheroes – Music in My Head

75. Skatune Network – Redbone

76. Skids – Submission

77. Joey Cape – It Could Be Real

78. Mikey And His Uke, Milo Aukerman, EagleBones Falconhawk, Jason Freese, Johan Gustafsson, Adrian Young – Girl U Want – Cover Version

79. Chuck Robertson and Friends – Mountain Flower

80. The Homeless Gospel Choir – Guilt Buffet

81. Real Sickies – Communication Breakdown

82. Bowling For Soup, Hanson – Where’s the Love

83. Alestorm – The Wellerman

84. Mickey Rickshaw – Athens to the North

85. Gaelic Storm – Dirty Old Town

86. Fiddler’s Green – Land in Sicht

87. Green Jelly, “Weird Al” Yankovic – Pukebox

88. Gwar – The Road Behind

89. Danny Elfman – Insects

90. AFI – No Eyes

91. Neckscars, Jon Snodgrass – First Time, Long Time

92. New Found Glory – The Last Red-Eye

93. Brendan Clemente, Johnny Cosmic – All Love

94. Jo Mersa Marley, Black Am I – No Way Out

95. Da Professor, Richie Stephens, Julian Marley – Friends and Enemies

96. Western Standard Time Ska Orchestra – Malcolm X

97. The Red Stripes, Celestial – Dubbed in Hong Kong

98. The Forwards – Big Star

99. Flying Raccoon Suit – Time Bomb

100. The Articles – Frantic

101. The Resojets – Needles and Pins

102. Death Of Guitar Pop – Back of a Lorry

103. Circus Rhapsody – Rock’n’Roll Black Cat

104. Tiki Brawlers – The Best

105. Trinidad Suave – Roach Killa

106. Well Done Coyote – A Sunny Day

107. Asian Dub Foundation – Stealing The Future

108. The JB Conspiracy – Guiding Lights

109. Man After Man, Dr. Ring Ding – Inity

110. The Magnetics – I can’t Please You

111. The Destinators, Signal Fire – Steady

112. New Kingston – Never Stress, Never Worry

113. The Killers, Bruce Springsteen – Dustland (feat. Bruce Springsteen)

114. Modern Original, The Mowgli’s – Turn It Around

115. Trapper Schoepp – I’ve Made Up My Mind to Give Myself to You

116. Plain Mister Smith, Jordan Klassen – Strange Strangers

117. The Wallflowers – Who’s That Man Walking ‘Round My Garden

118. Southern Culture on the Skids – Run Baby Run

119. Bo Burnham – White Woman’s Instagram

120. David Hasselhoff – The Passenger

121. Zac Brown Band – Same Boat

122. Vitamin String Quartet, Simply Three – Never Gonna Give You Up (feat. Simply Three)