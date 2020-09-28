Bad Suns Premiere New Single “Baby Blue Shades”

LA-based band Bad Suns have released their new standout single “Baby Blue Shades.” The song is on brand with the rest of the stuff they have done and sounds great! They premiered a music video for it today, which you can watch below.



Vocalist Christo Bowman commented about the new song:

“Baby Blue Shades was one of those songs sent from the cosmos without a moment’s warning. Extracted from a feeling of helplessness and desperation, following hours of unfruitful labor, the music came right to my hands and out of my mouth in a flash, along with a sense of euphoria. That cycle of emotions is exactly what you hear in this song.”

The music video for the track was directed by Logan Rice: