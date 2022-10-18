Bite Me Bambi Covers The Offspring’s “Want You Bad”

California ska band Bite Me Bambi premiered a fun music video for their cover of The Offspring’s “Want You Bad” featuring a few cameos. The video concept is a ska dating game featuring Greg from Hepcat, Jesse from Aggrolites and Scott of The Littlest Man Band (and formerly of Reel Big Fish). There’s a few other cameos in there as well, see if you can spot them.



The song is a great take on Offspring’s and everything Bite Me Bambi has been releasing has been awesome to hear. Love their sound.

The video was directed by Chris Graue.