David Letterman Returns with “My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman” on Netflix!

David Letterman is back and will be returning with monthly shows on Netflix with his new series My Next Guest Needs No Introduction With David Letterman. The trailer for it premiered today and announced the guests: George Clooney, Malala Yousafzai, Jay-Z, Tina Fey, Howard Stern and President Barack Obama. You know, nobodies.



The show premieres next week, Friday, January 12th.

The show will see Dave interview people he finds interesting, as well as do field stuff outside the studio where he always excelled at. Can’t wait!