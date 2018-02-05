Dwayne Johnson’s Die Hard Movie Skyscraper Looks Fun

Dwayne Johnson vs…a building! Skyscraper is Dwayne Johnson’s Die Hard and this looks like an entertaining action flick and something The Rock was born to do. It’s remarkable how he is just Box Office Gold right now and anything he releases (for the most part), the movies will make a lot of money and be number 1 at the box office for a few weeks (Jumanji).



The trailer was teased during The Super Bowl last night but the full trailer premiered during The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon after it.

Skyscraper is about former FBI Hostage Rescue Team leader and U.S. war veteran Will Sawyer, who now assesses security for skyscrapers. On assignment in China he finds the tallest, safest building in the world suddenly ablaze, and he’s been framed for it. A wanted man on the run, Will must find those responsible, clear his name and somehow rescue his family who is trapped inside the building…above the fire line.

The movie was written and directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber (Central Intelligence, We’re the Millers), produced by Beau Flynn (San Andreas, Baywatch), Johnson, Thurber and Hiram Garcia (San Andreas, Central Intelligence). It stars Dwayne Johnson, Neve Campbell, Chin Han, Roland Møller, Pablo Schreiber, Byron Mann, Hannah Quinlivan and Noah Taylor.