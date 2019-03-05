Game Of Thrones Season 8 Trailer Is Here!

I’m going to be a jittery and crying mess this entire season of Game of Thrones! AHHHH, it’s almost here and now we got our first full trailer for the final season of GOT. They show us just enough stuff to get us extremely pumped up for the season, but not showing us too much. The final season premieres April 14th and will air just 6 episodes…BUT those episode will be movie length for some of them.



Based on the awesome EW behind the scenes report, we’re going to get one long ass battle that will make Helm’s Deep look like a brief 5 minute battle. AHH can’t wait and then I’ll be sad it’s over!