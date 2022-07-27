Ghost Premieres Music Video for “Spillways”
Media | Jul 27th, 2022
Rock band Ghost have premiered a new music video for their single “Spillways,” off their new album Impera. The video was directed by Amir Chamdin. This song definitely is a stand out on the new album and has that arena rock feel to it.
MTV is currently in the midst of a massive 10 full-length broadcasts of Ghost’s 6-song “Live From The Ministry” ritual in its entirety on MTV Live. Check local listings for remaining specific dates and times.
The North American IMPERATOUR will see the GRAMMY® Award-winning Swedish theatrical rock band headlining 19 arenas across the U.S. and Canada (plus an appearance at Virginia’s Blue Ridge Rock Fest), kicking off August 26th at San Diego’s Pechanga Arena and running through September 23rd at the Resch Center in Green Bay.
See below for a complete list of dates. For more information, including details re: limited VIP packages, go to www.ghost-official.com.
GHOST IMPERATOUR
North America 2022
Fri Aug 26 – San Diego, CA – Pechanga Arena San Diego
Sat Aug 27 – Tucson, AZ – Tucson Convention Center Arena
Tue Aug 30 – Austin, TX – Moody Center
Wed Aug 31 – Corpus Christi, TX – American Bank Center Arena
Fri Sep 2 – Huntsville, AL – Von Braun Center’s Propst Arena
Sat Sep 3 – Duluth, GA – Gas South Arena
Sun Sep 4 – Asheville, NC – ExploreAsheville.com Arena
Tue Sep 6 – Tampa, FL – Yuengling Arena
Thu Sep 8 – Alton, VA – BLUE RIDGE ROCK FEST*
Fri Sep 9 – Trenton, NJ – CURE Insurance Arena
Sat Sep 10 – Belmont Park, NY – UBS Arena
Mon Sep 12 – Providence, RI – Dunkin Donuts Center
Tue Sep 13 – Bangor, ME – Cross Insurance Center
Thu Sep 15 – Quebec City, QC – Centre Videotron
Fri Sep 16 – Laval, QC – Place Bell
Sat Sep 17 – Toronto, ON – Coca Cola Coliseum
Mon Sep 19 – Saginaw, MI – Dow Event Center
Tue Sep 20 – Youngstown, OH – Covelli Centre
Wed Sep 21 – Peoria, IL – Peoria Civic Center Arena
Fri Sep 23 – Green Bay, WI – Resch Center**
*Ghost and Spiritbox only
**Ghost, Spiritbox and special guest Carcass