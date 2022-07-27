Ghost Premieres Music Video for “Spillways”

Image taken from music video

Rock band Ghost have premiered a new music video for their single “Spillways,” off their new album Impera. The video was directed by Amir Chamdin. This song definitely is a stand out on the new album and has that arena rock feel to it.



MTV is currently in the midst of a massive 10 full-length broadcasts of Ghost’s 6-song “Live From The Ministry” ritual in its entirety on MTV Live. Check local listings for remaining specific dates and times.

The North American IMPERATOUR will see the GRAMMY® Award-winning Swedish theatrical rock band headlining 19 arenas across the U.S. and Canada (plus an appearance at Virginia’s Blue Ridge Rock Fest), kicking off August 26th at San Diego’s Pechanga Arena and running through September 23rd at the Resch Center in Green Bay.

See below for a complete list of dates. For more information, including details re: limited VIP packages, go to www.ghost-official.com.

GHOST IMPERATOUR

North America 2022

Fri Aug 26 – San Diego, CA – Pechanga Arena San Diego

Sat Aug 27 – Tucson, AZ – Tucson Convention Center Arena

Tue Aug 30 – Austin, TX – Moody Center

Wed Aug 31 – Corpus Christi, TX – American Bank Center Arena

Fri Sep 2 – Huntsville, AL – Von Braun Center’s Propst Arena

Sat Sep 3 – Duluth, GA – Gas South Arena

Sun Sep 4 – Asheville, NC – ExploreAsheville.com Arena

Tue Sep 6 – Tampa, FL – Yuengling Arena

Thu Sep 8 – Alton, VA – BLUE RIDGE ROCK FEST*

Fri Sep 9 – Trenton, NJ – CURE Insurance Arena

Sat Sep 10 – Belmont Park, NY – UBS Arena

Mon Sep 12 – Providence, RI – Dunkin Donuts Center

Tue Sep 13 – Bangor, ME – Cross Insurance Center

Thu Sep 15 – Quebec City, QC – Centre Videotron

Fri Sep 16 – Laval, QC – Place Bell

Sat Sep 17 – Toronto, ON – Coca Cola Coliseum

Mon Sep 19 – Saginaw, MI – Dow Event Center

Tue Sep 20 – Youngstown, OH – Covelli Centre

Wed Sep 21 – Peoria, IL – Peoria Civic Center Arena

Fri Sep 23 – Green Bay, WI – Resch Center**

*Ghost and Spiritbox only

**Ghost, Spiritbox and special guest Carcass