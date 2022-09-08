Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery Teaser Trailer Is Out

Netflix. image taken from trailer

Rian Johnson’s Knives Out sequel: Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery will be coming to Netflix and some select theaters. December is what I’m reading? The first teaser trailer hit the internet today and features another mystery of course, and a big cast of all-stars lead by Daniel Craig! I loved the first one so I’m sure I’ll be down with this one as well.



the story plot is Tech billionaire Miles Bron (played by Edward Norton) invites his friends for a getaway on his private Greek island. When someone turns up dead, Detective Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig) is put on the case. I’m in!

The movie stars Daniel Craig, Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Jessica Henwick, Madelyn Cline with Kate Hudson and Dave Bautista.