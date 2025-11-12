GOOD LUCK, HAVE FUN, DON’T DIE teaser trailer is out now!

Photo courtesy of Briarcliff Entertainment. Image used with permission for news and review purposes

The latest movie from director Gore Verbinski is GOOD LUCK, HAVE FUN, DON’T DIE, which will be in theaters February 13th 2026. This looks like an interesting and fun sci-fi adventure movie.



The movie plot is a man claiming to be from the future takes patrons of an iconic Los Angeles diner hostage in search of unlikely recruits in a quest to save the world. It stars Sam Rockwell, Haley Lu Richardson, Michael Peña, Zazie Beetz, Asim Chandhry, Tom Taylor and Juno Temple. It looks pretty fun!