Iya Terra Premieres New Music Video For “Marching On”
Media | By Bryan Kremkau on Nov 2nd, 2018
Iya Terra premiered a new single called “Marching On,” which you can listen and buy at places where you can get music. The song features Jesse Royal and the music video was posted online too. Check it out below!
Tour Dates:
11/3 | Eugene, OR | McDonald Theatre w/SOJA
11/4 | Seattle, WA | The Crocodile
11/7 | Bend, OR | Domino Room
11/8 | Sacramento, CA | Holy Diver
11/9 | Los Angeles, CA | The Novo w/SOJA
11/10 | Berkley, CA | Cornerstone
11/11 | Santa Cruz, CA | The Catalyst
11/12 | San Luis Obispo, CA |SLOBrew
11/16 | San Diego, CA | HOB Voodoo Room
11/17 | Tustin, CA | Marty’s On Newport