Iya Terra Premieres New Music Video For “Marching On”

Iya Terra premiered a new single called “Marching On,” which you can listen and buy at places where you can get music. The song features Jesse Royal and the music video was posted online too. Check it out below!



Tour Dates:

11/3 | Eugene, OR | McDonald Theatre w/SOJA

11/4 | Seattle, WA | The Crocodile

11/7 | Bend, OR | Domino Room

11/8 | Sacramento, CA | Holy Diver

11/9 | Los Angeles, CA | The Novo w/SOJA

11/10 | Berkley, CA | Cornerstone

11/11 | Santa Cruz, CA | The Catalyst

11/12 | San Luis Obispo, CA |SLOBrew

11/16 | San Diego, CA | HOB Voodoo Room

11/17 | Tustin, CA | Marty’s On Newport