Marvel’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Official Trailer Has Arrived

Marvel Studios. Image taken from trailer

I was wondering when we were going to get a longer trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever since it’s coming out November 11th and it’s here! The trailer is everything you could have asked for and it will make you feel sad, excited, happy and makes you want to do the Wakanda Forever pose. Seeing Namor a lot more was really cool to see and you get a glimpse of Ironheart in a suit for a split second. The last shot was pretty goosebump-y and it’s probably a safe bet to say it’s probably….You can figure it out. Never know, maybe Marvel will pull the rug out from under us.



The movie was directed by Ryan Coogler and stars Letitia Wright, Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, Winston Duke, Florence Kasumba, Dominique Thorne, Michaela Coel, Tenoch Huerta, Martin Freeman and Angela Bassett.

Tickets are on sale now for pre-order and the movie premieres November 11th.