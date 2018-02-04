Mission: Impossible – Fallout Super Bowl Trailer Looks Dope

I literally binged watched The Mission Impossible movies this week since I didn’t see them except the 2nd one (I was dragged to the theater for that one – I hated that one). Fallout (6th movie in the franchise) continues from Rogue Nation. At least, things seem to continue on since people from the last movie are in Fallout. There’s loads more action and you get to see Tom Cruise break his angle! I’m now a fan so I’ll probably see this one in theaters.



The best intentions often come back to haunt you. MISSION: IMPOSSIBLE – FALLOUT finds Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) and his IMF team (Alec Baldwin, Simon Pegg, Ving Rhames) along with some familiar allies (Rebecca Ferguson, Michelle Monaghan) in a race against time after a mission gone wrong. Henry Cavill, Angela Bassett, and Vanessa Kirby also join the dynamic cast with filmmaker Christopher McQuarrie returning to the helm.

Christopher McQuarrie directed the movie and stars Tom Cruise, a non CGI-lipped Henry Cavill, Rebecca Ferguson, Angela Bassett, Simon Pegg, Ving Rhames and Alec Baldwin. No Jeremy Renner?