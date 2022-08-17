Netflix Premieres Tim Burton’s Wednesday Addams Teaser Trailer

Netflix. Image taken from video.

Netflix premiered the teaser trailer for Tim Burton’s Wednesday Addams series today on…Wednesday. I’m still slightly skeptical but the trailer certainly looks promising for some really dark humor and comedy. I’m a huge fan of the movies and this seems more in line with that, maybe even darker. Jenna Ortega looks like she will be perfect as Wednesday.



Jenna Ortega plays the title role, alongside Catherine Zeta-Jones, Luis Guzman, Gwendoline Christie, and Christina Ricci. I guess the premise is Wednesday gets kicked out of school and goes to Nevermore Academy. After seeing the Munsters crappy trailers and the mediocre animated Addams Family movies, I’m hoping this is a home run for some macabre comedy this Fall. I always feel like Tim Burton would have been the best choice to do this so we’ll see what he comes up with. The teaser gives me some hope. Although, Alfred Gough and Miles Millar are the showrunners and Burton is executive producing? I’m confused. Either way, he’s involved.