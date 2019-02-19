Netflix Releasing Motley Crue Biopic ‘The Dirt’ In March
Media | By Bryan Kremkau on Feb 19th, 2019
This movie is either going to be a lot of fun or it’s going to be terrible. The trailer looked fun to me but maybe because it’s the music that I like that makes me want to see it. I’m sure people will draw parallels to Bohemian Rhapsody and having this looking somewhat filtered. The movie will premiere on Netflix on March 22nd, that is if you haven’t canceled your subscription since they canceled all the Marvel shows.
The movie is directed by Jeff Tremaine (Jackss co-creator) and stars Ramsay Bolton himself Iwan Rheon as Mick Mars and Colson Baker aka Machine Gun Kelly as Tommy Lee. Pete Davidson is in this too.
Based on Mötley Crüe’s 2001 best-selling autobiography, The Dirt is an unflinching and uncensored story about sex, drugs, rock ‘n roll, fame, and the high price of excess. Director Jeff Tremaine (JACKASS co-creator, BAD GRANDPA) shows us just how Nikki Sixx (Douglas Booth), Mick Mars (Iwan Rheon), Tommy Lee (Colson Baker), and Vince Neil (Daniel Webber) took Mötley Crüe from the Sunset Strip to the world stage, and what it meant to become the world’s most notorious rock band.