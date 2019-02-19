Netflix Releasing Motley Crue Biopic ‘The Dirt’ In March

This movie is either going to be a lot of fun or it’s going to be terrible. The trailer looked fun to me but maybe because it’s the music that I like that makes me want to see it. I’m sure people will draw parallels to Bohemian Rhapsody and having this looking somewhat filtered. The movie will premiere on Netflix on March 22nd, that is if you haven’t canceled your subscription since they canceled all the Marvel shows.



The movie is directed by Jeff Tremaine (Jackss co-creator) and stars Ramsay Bolton himself Iwan Rheon as Mick Mars and Colson Baker aka Machine Gun Kelly as Tommy Lee. Pete Davidson is in this too.