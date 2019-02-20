New Found Glory Covers “The Power Of Love” In New Music Video
Media | By Bryan Kremkau on Feb 20th, 2019
New Found Glory will be releasing Volume 3 of their cover series From The Screen To Your Stereo and they made a music video for Huey Lewis and The News’s “The Power Of Love.” It’s the first single off the new album and the song is obviously taken from Back to the Future. New Found Glory have given “The Power of Love” their own classic pop-punk treatment. Fans can check out the new track below in the music video.
Due out May 3rd 2019 via Hopeless Records, the upcoming album is the third installment of New Found Glory’s critically acclaimed nostalgic movie cover records. Not only did the band self record the EP, they also self-produced a music video for all 7 tracks! Fans can pre-order the album along with exclusive merchandise bundles today at smarturl.it/nfgmerch.
From The Screen To Your Stereo3 Track Listing
1. Cups
2. This Is Me
3. The Power Of Love
4. Let It Go
5. Accidentally In Love
6. A Thousand Years
7. Eye Of The Tiger
Tour Dates:
May 30 – Charleston, SC – The Music Farm
May 31 – Atlanta, GA – Heaven at The Masquerade
June 2 – Franklin, TN – Liberty Hall at The Factory*
June 4 – Charlotte, NC – The Underground
June 5 – Norfolk, VA – The NorVa
June 6 – Baltimore, MD – Baltimore Soundstage – SOLD OUT
June 7 – Philadelphia, PA – Franklin Music Hall
June 8 – Sayreville, NJ – Starland Ballroom
June 9 – Boston, MA – House of Blues
June 11 – New York, NY – Playstation Theater
June 12 – Buffalo, NY – Town Ballroom
June 14 – Cleveland, OH – House of Blues
June 15 – Columbus, OH – Newport Music Hall**
June 16 – Detroit, MI – St. Andrew’s Hall
June 18 – Indianapolis, IN – Egyptian Room at Old National Centre
June 19 – St. Louis, MO – Delmar Hall
June 21 – Minneapolis, MN – Varsity Theater
June 22 – Milwaukee, WI – The Rave
June 23 – Chicago, IL – Concord Music Hall
June 25 – Lawrence, KS – Granada Theater
June 26 – Denver, CO – Ogden Theatre
June 27 – Salt Lake City, UT – Union Event Center
June 29 – Berkeley, CA – The UC Theatre
June 30 – Anaheim, CA – House of Blues
July 2 – Los Angeles, CA – The Belasco Theater
July 3 – San Diego, CA – House of Blues
July 5 – Las Vegas, NV – House of Blues
July 6 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren
July 8 – Dallas, TX – Gas Monkey Live!
July 9 – Austin, TX – Emo’s Austin
July 10 – Houston, TX – House of Blues
July 11 – New Orleans, LA – House of Blues
July 13 – Lake Buena Vista, FL – House of Blues
July 14 – Fort Lauderdale, FL – Revolution Live
* – BreakFEST
** – No The Early November