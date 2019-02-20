New Found Glory Covers “The Power Of Love” In New Music Video

New Found Glory will be releasing Volume 3 of their cover series From The Screen To Your Stereo and they made a music video for Huey Lewis and The News’s “The Power Of Love.” It’s the first single off the new album and the song is obviously taken from Back to the Future. New Found Glory have given “The Power of Love” their own classic pop-punk treatment. Fans can check out the new track below in the music video.



Due out May 3rd 2019 via Hopeless Records, the upcoming album is the third installment of New Found Glory’s critically acclaimed nostalgic movie cover records. Not only did the band self record the EP, they also self-produced a music video for all 7 tracks! Fans can pre-order the album along with exclusive merchandise bundles today at smarturl.it/nfgmerch.

From The Screen To Your Stereo3 Track Listing

1. Cups

2. This Is Me

3. The Power Of Love

4. Let It Go

5. Accidentally In Love

6. A Thousand Years

7. Eye Of The Tiger

Tour Dates:

May 30 – Charleston, SC – The Music Farm

May 31 – Atlanta, GA – Heaven at The Masquerade

June 2 – Franklin, TN – Liberty Hall at The Factory*

June 4 – Charlotte, NC – The Underground

June 5 – Norfolk, VA – The NorVa

June 6 – Baltimore, MD – Baltimore Soundstage – SOLD OUT

June 7 – Philadelphia, PA – Franklin Music Hall

June 8 – Sayreville, NJ – Starland Ballroom

June 9 – Boston, MA – House of Blues

June 11 – New York, NY – Playstation Theater

June 12 – Buffalo, NY – Town Ballroom

June 14 – Cleveland, OH – House of Blues

June 15 – Columbus, OH – Newport Music Hall**

June 16 – Detroit, MI – St. Andrew’s Hall

June 18 – Indianapolis, IN – Egyptian Room at Old National Centre

June 19 – St. Louis, MO – Delmar Hall

June 21 – Minneapolis, MN – Varsity Theater

June 22 – Milwaukee, WI – The Rave

June 23 – Chicago, IL – Concord Music Hall

June 25 – Lawrence, KS – Granada Theater

June 26 – Denver, CO – Ogden Theatre

June 27 – Salt Lake City, UT – Union Event Center

June 29 – Berkeley, CA – The UC Theatre

June 30 – Anaheim, CA – House of Blues

July 2 – Los Angeles, CA – The Belasco Theater

July 3 – San Diego, CA – House of Blues

July 5 – Las Vegas, NV – House of Blues

July 6 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren

July 8 – Dallas, TX – Gas Monkey Live!

July 9 – Austin, TX – Emo’s Austin

July 10 – Houston, TX – House of Blues

July 11 – New Orleans, LA – House of Blues

July 13 – Lake Buena Vista, FL – House of Blues

July 14 – Fort Lauderdale, FL – Revolution Live

* – BreakFEST

** – No The Early November