Obi-Wan Kenobi Teaser Trailer Has Arrived!

Talk about a trailer that gave me some goosebumps! The Obi-Wan Kenobi teaser trailer arrived and it looks AWESOME! Hopefully it’s better than The Book of Boba Fett, since that was a bit of a disappointment for me. The new series starts streaming May 25th on Disney+.



The trailer doesn’t give a lot away and that’s great. You get a good understanding of what it’s going to be about though. The story begins 10 years after the dramatic events of “Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith” where Obi-Wan Kenobi faced his greatest defeat—the downfall and corruption of his best friend and Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker, who turned to the dark side as evil Sith Lord Darth Vader.

I loved the use of Duel of the Fates, but it was a bit of a remix version of it. I was waiting for Vader to show up but we got some subtle hints he’s going to be around too, which shouldn’t be a surprise since it was announced Hayden Christensen was returning.

The series stars Ewan McGregor, reprising his role as the iconic Jedi Master, and also marks the return of Hayden Christensen in the role of Darth Vader. Joining the cast are Moses Ingram, Joel Edgerton, Bonnie Piesse, Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, Rupert Friend, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Simone Kessell and Benny Safdie.

“Obi-Wan Kenobi” is directed by Deborah Chow and executive-produced by Kathleen Kennedy, Michelle Rejwan, Deborah Chow, Ewan McGregor and Joby Harold