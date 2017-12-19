Ocean’s 8 Trailer Premiered This Morning

I love the Ocean’s 11 movies. They were fun, had an amazing all-star cast and they were just good, stupidly entertaining movies. Ocean’s 8 is a sequel, or a spin-off or both, can’t really tell right now but it does suggest Debbie Ocean (played by Sandra Bullock) is in the “family business” and the sister of Danny Ocean. It features an all-star cast with Bullock, Cate Blanchett, Anne Hathaway, Sarah Paulson, Rihanna, Mindy Kaling, Helena Bonham Carter and others. The trailer was pretty good and explained the plot, who is who and made me interested in seeing it. I’m a sucker for a good old fashion heist movie.



The movie will be out June 8th and was directed by Gary Ross. George Clooney and Steven Soderbergh produced it and it stars all those people I said before but also: Awkwafina, Damian Lewis, Richard Armitage, Matt Damon, Carl Reiner and a buttload more of people.