Paul McCartney’s Man on the Run Documentary Out February 27th

Media | Jan 14th, 2026

There’s a new documentary directed by Morgan Neville about Paul McCartney called Man on the Run. It’s about the time in his life as The Beatles break up and the formation of his band Wings with his wife Linda. It will be streaming on Amazon Prime February 27th. Watch the trailer below.

Edited By: Alan Lowe

Featuring: Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr (archival footage), John Lennon (archival footage), George Harrison (archival footage), Linda McCartney (archival footage), Wings (archival footage)

Executive Produced By: Caitrin Rogers and Paul McCartney

Produced By: Morgan Neville, Chloe Simmons, Meghan Walsh (Tremolo); Scott Rodger & Ben Chappell (MPL); Michele Anthony & David Blackman (Polygram Entertainment)

Language: English

Running Time: 115 minutes

Rating: R

Synopsis: Man on the Run takes viewers on an intimate, vulnerable journey through Paul McCartney’s extraordinary life following the Beatles’ breakup and the formation of Wings with his wife, Linda. Neville chronicles McCartney’s solo career as he faces emotional, artistic, and personal challenges while defining a new decade of music. Through unprecedented access to previously unseen footage, rare archival materials, and deeply personal interviews, the film captures a transformative era—one marked by reinvention, family unity, artistic risk-taking, and the iconic Wings years.

