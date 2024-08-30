ReadJunk Playlist – New Music (August 2024)
August 2024 is coming to an end and Fall will be here shortly. It’s time for a monthly new music playlist of stuff that came out recently. This month’s playlist features new, unreleased, remastered songs from Carbon Leaf, The Heavy Heavy, Chuck Ragan, Less than Jake, Menzingers, Black Pacific, Kill Lincoln, Thee Heart Tones, St Lucia and more!
Listen to samples of the list below or search for ReadJunk on Spotify.
Playlist:
1. Carbon Leaf – Backmask 1983
2. The Heavy Heavy – Feel
3. Stereophonics – Long Way Round
4. Chuck Ragan – Wild In Our Ways
5. The Devil Makes Three – Tango Till They’re Sore
6. Dropkick Murphys – Citizen C.I.A. (Live At Ryman Auditorium)
7. Less Than Jake – Not My Problem
8. The Menzingers – Second City
9. Go Betty Go – Party At Sea
10. The Copyrights – In There Somewhere
11. The Black Pacific – I Think I’m Paranoid
12. Alkaline Trio – The Sacrifice
13. Frank Turner – Ceasefire – Acoustic
14. Punk Rock Karaoke, Milo Aukerman – Pay To Cum
15. Huntingtons – The Breakup Song (They Don’t Write ‘Em)
16. The Offspring – Light It Up
17. The Pist – Right To Choose – 2024 Version
18. HammerFall – The End Justifies
19. Bear McCreary, Jens Kidman – The Last Ballad of Damrod (feat. Jens Kidman)
20. Wind Rose – To Be a Dwarf
21. Tom Waits – Get Behind The Mule – Spiritual
22. Rhoda Dakar, The Bodysnatchers, Aimee Interrupter – Let’s Do Rocksteady @ 45
23. New York Ska-Jazz Ensemble, Tommy McCook – Bob Barker
24. Yo Gabba Gabba, The Interrupters – Wonderful Day in a Wonderful Place
25. Kill Lincoln – I’m Fine (I Lied)
26. Melbourne Ska Orchestra – John Wayne
27. Intensified – CHAINS
28. The Goodwin Club – Join The Club
29. BAD OPERATION – I Don’t Wanna Know
30. The Supervillains – My Head Hurts My Feet Stink and I Don’t Love Jesus
31. Dale and the ZDubs, Kash’d Out – Wrong Thing (with Kash’d Out)
32. The Hip Abduction – Northern Lights
33. The Elovaters, The Black Seeds – Roll Up (with The Black Seeds)
34. Joe Samba, Eric Krasno, Mihali – Home (feat. Mihali)
35. Buju Banton – This Is Jamaica
36. One Culture – Found a Way
37. Ky-Mani Marley – New Creature
38. Johnny Cosmic – Orion
39. Common Kings – Lahaina Town
40. Bushman – Show I the Way
41. Mat Kearney – Kevlar
42. Leon Bridges – Peaceful Place
43. Say She She – I Believe In Miracles
44. Thee Sacred Souls – Live For You
45. Thee Heart Tones – Don’t Take Me As A Fool
46. Oh He Dead – Moonshine
47. The Slim Kings – Togetherness
48. The Harlem Gospel Travelers – Get Involved
49. Los Yesterdays – Love Is A Game For Fools
50. The SKAMOTTS – Star Wars Main Theme
51. Stacked Like Pancakes, Keep Flying – Castaway
52. Dubmatix – Rebel Skank
53. Paddy And The Rats – VODKA
54. New Found Glory, Disney – Part of Your World – From “A Whole New Sound”
55. blink-182 – ALL IN MY HEAD
56. Drug Church – Chow
57. zebrahead – Pulling Teeth
58. RAT BOY – SHE’S THE ONE
59. Skids – I’m On Fire
60. Joy Buzzer – You Don’t Even Know My Name
61. St. Lucia – Falling Asleep
62. Fitz and The Tantrums – Even The Losers
63. Bleachers – Wild Heart
64. Eric Hutchinson – Spirit and Soul
65. Andrew Gabbard – Silent Movie
66. Griffin House – Summer Dream
67. America – Sister Golden Hair – Live
68. Jesse Ahern – Sunshine
69. Seth Lakeman, The Fisherman’s Friends – Brave Volunteers
70. Graveyard Train – Ballad For Beelzebub
71. No Murder No Moustache – Oes Heddwch Eto?
72. Gizmo Varillas – Where is the Love
73. Father John Misty – I Guess Time Just Makes Fools of Us All
74. Luke Winslow-King – Flash-A-Magic
75. Molly Tuttle, Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway – Into the Wild
76. The Vegabonds – Georgia Fire (NOW)
77. Trevor Hall – dopamine
78. Roosevelt – In The Dark
79. Howard Jones – Like To Get To Know You Well – Live, The 02 Arena, London, 24 March 2024
80. Eddie Vedder – Room at the Top (from “Bad Monkey”)
81. Letting Up Despite Great Faults – Dress
82. Close Lobsters – Everything is Moving
83. Toad The Wet Sprocket, Robin Wilson, Matt Scannell – Driver 8
84. The Saw Doctors – Sound Sham
85. Untraceable Records – I’ve just found out girls fart too
86. Gilbert O’Sullivan – Alone Again (Naturally) – Songbook Version
87. Jah Mason, Irie Ites – Tin Pan Sound – Stop That Sound Riddim
88. dubmones, Susan Cadogan, Welton Irie – Blitzkrieg Bop – Jamrock Bop – 7″ Radio Version
89. The Peelers – Oh Maddie
90. Justin Townes Earle – Already Gone
91. Jake Bugg – Keep on Moving
92. Fitzkee Brothers – Tomorrow
93. Manic Street Preachers – Decline & Fall
94. Fontaines D.C. – Here’s The Thing
95. The Coronas – Ghosting
96. Surfer Girl, Collie Buddz – Ghost (with Collie Buddz)
97. Pale Waves – Gravity
98. Of Good Nature – Don’t Wanna Give Up – Acoustic
99. Dry Reef – Yellow
100. The Resinators – CAUTION
101. The Wailers, Marcia Griffiths – Give It Up
102. Hunter The Oracle, Stylie – Love So Sweet (with Stylie)
103. JD McPherson – Don’t Travel Through the Night Alone
104. Laura Jane Grace – Baby, Baby
105. The The – Some Days I Drink My Coffee By The Grave Of William Blake
106. Jesse Malin, Bruce Springsteen – She Don’t Love Me Now