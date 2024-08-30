ReadJunk Playlist – New Music (August 2024)

August 2024 is coming to an end and Fall will be here shortly. It’s time for a monthly new music playlist of stuff that came out recently. This month’s playlist features new, unreleased, remastered songs from Carbon Leaf, The Heavy Heavy, Chuck Ragan, Less than Jake, Menzingers, Black Pacific, Kill Lincoln, Thee Heart Tones, St Lucia and more!



Listen to samples of the list below or search for ReadJunk on Spotify.

Playlist:

1. Carbon Leaf – Backmask 1983

2. The Heavy Heavy – Feel

3. Stereophonics – Long Way Round

4. Chuck Ragan – Wild In Our Ways

5. The Devil Makes Three – Tango Till They’re Sore

6. Dropkick Murphys – Citizen C.I.A. (Live At Ryman Auditorium)

7. Less Than Jake – Not My Problem

8. The Menzingers – Second City

9. Go Betty Go – Party At Sea

10. The Copyrights – In There Somewhere

11. The Black Pacific – I Think I’m Paranoid

12. Alkaline Trio – The Sacrifice

13. Frank Turner – Ceasefire – Acoustic

14. Punk Rock Karaoke, Milo Aukerman – Pay To Cum

15. Huntingtons – The Breakup Song (They Don’t Write ‘Em)

16. The Offspring – Light It Up

17. The Pist – Right To Choose – 2024 Version

18. HammerFall – The End Justifies

19. Bear McCreary, Jens Kidman – The Last Ballad of Damrod (feat. Jens Kidman)

20. Wind Rose – To Be a Dwarf

21. Tom Waits – Get Behind The Mule – Spiritual

22. Rhoda Dakar, The Bodysnatchers, Aimee Interrupter – Let’s Do Rocksteady @ 45

23. New York Ska-Jazz Ensemble, Tommy McCook – Bob Barker

24. Yo Gabba Gabba, The Interrupters – Wonderful Day in a Wonderful Place

25. Kill Lincoln – I’m Fine (I Lied)

26. Melbourne Ska Orchestra – John Wayne

27. Intensified – CHAINS

28. The Goodwin Club – Join The Club

29. BAD OPERATION – I Don’t Wanna Know

30. The Supervillains – My Head Hurts My Feet Stink and I Don’t Love Jesus

31. Dale and the ZDubs, Kash’d Out – Wrong Thing (with Kash’d Out)

32. The Hip Abduction – Northern Lights

33. The Elovaters, The Black Seeds – Roll Up (with The Black Seeds)

34. Joe Samba, Eric Krasno, Mihali – Home (feat. Mihali)

35. Buju Banton – This Is Jamaica

36. One Culture – Found a Way

37. Ky-Mani Marley – New Creature

38. Johnny Cosmic – Orion

39. Common Kings – Lahaina Town

40. Bushman – Show I the Way

41. Mat Kearney – Kevlar

42. Leon Bridges – Peaceful Place

43. Say She She – I Believe In Miracles

44. Thee Sacred Souls – Live For You

45. Thee Heart Tones – Don’t Take Me As A Fool

46. Oh He Dead – Moonshine

47. The Slim Kings – Togetherness

48. The Harlem Gospel Travelers – Get Involved

49. Los Yesterdays – Love Is A Game For Fools

50. The SKAMOTTS – Star Wars Main Theme

51. Stacked Like Pancakes, Keep Flying – Castaway

52. Dubmatix – Rebel Skank

53. Paddy And The Rats – VODKA

54. New Found Glory, Disney – Part of Your World – From “A Whole New Sound”

55. blink-182 – ALL IN MY HEAD

56. Drug Church – Chow

57. zebrahead – Pulling Teeth

58. RAT BOY – SHE’S THE ONE

59. Skids – I’m On Fire

60. Joy Buzzer – You Don’t Even Know My Name

61. St. Lucia – Falling Asleep

62. Fitz and The Tantrums – Even The Losers

63. Bleachers – Wild Heart

64. Eric Hutchinson – Spirit and Soul

65. Andrew Gabbard – Silent Movie

66. Griffin House – Summer Dream

67. America – Sister Golden Hair – Live

68. Jesse Ahern – Sunshine

69. Seth Lakeman, The Fisherman’s Friends – Brave Volunteers

70. Graveyard Train – Ballad For Beelzebub

71. No Murder No Moustache – Oes Heddwch Eto?

72. Gizmo Varillas – Where is the Love

73. Father John Misty – I Guess Time Just Makes Fools of Us All

74. Luke Winslow-King – Flash-A-Magic

75. Molly Tuttle, Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway – Into the Wild

76. The Vegabonds – Georgia Fire (NOW)

77. Trevor Hall – dopamine

78. Roosevelt – In The Dark

79. Howard Jones – Like To Get To Know You Well – Live, The 02 Arena, London, 24 March 2024

80. Eddie Vedder – Room at the Top (from “Bad Monkey”)

81. Letting Up Despite Great Faults – Dress

82. Close Lobsters – Everything is Moving

83. Toad The Wet Sprocket, Robin Wilson, Matt Scannell – Driver 8

84. The Saw Doctors – Sound Sham

85. Untraceable Records – I’ve just found out girls fart too

86. Gilbert O’Sullivan – Alone Again (Naturally) – Songbook Version

87. Jah Mason, Irie Ites – Tin Pan Sound – Stop That Sound Riddim

88. dubmones, Susan Cadogan, Welton Irie – Blitzkrieg Bop – Jamrock Bop – 7″ Radio Version

89. The Peelers – Oh Maddie

90. Justin Townes Earle – Already Gone

91. Jake Bugg – Keep on Moving

92. Fitzkee Brothers – Tomorrow

93. Manic Street Preachers – Decline & Fall

94. Fontaines D.C. – Here’s The Thing

95. The Coronas – Ghosting

96. Surfer Girl, Collie Buddz – Ghost (with Collie Buddz)

97. Pale Waves – Gravity

98. Of Good Nature – Don’t Wanna Give Up – Acoustic

99. Dry Reef – Yellow

100. The Resinators – CAUTION

101. The Wailers, Marcia Griffiths – Give It Up

102. Hunter The Oracle, Stylie – Love So Sweet (with Stylie)

103. JD McPherson – Don’t Travel Through the Night Alone

104. Laura Jane Grace – Baby, Baby

105. The The – Some Days I Drink My Coffee By The Grave Of William Blake

106. Jesse Malin, Bruce Springsteen – She Don’t Love Me Now