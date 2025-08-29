ReadJunk Playlist – New Music (August 2025)
It’s time for August to end and you can listen to New Music Playlist for September 2025 on your holiday weekend that features new, unreleased, remastered songs from The Heavy Heavy, the Beaches, Young Dubliners, Planet Smashers, Slackers, Ballyhoo!, Elovaters, Teenage Bottlerocket, Rise Against, Pepper, Moneybrother, Texas Headhunters, New Limits, Lissie, Steve Earle, Jesse Royal and more!
Listen to samples of the list below or search for ReadJunk on Spotify.
Tracklisting:
1. The Heavy Heavy – Parakeets (Live from San Francisco)
2. The Beaches – Can I Call You in the Morning?
3. Young Dubliners – Stop Shaking Your Head
4. The Planet Smashers – Wasted Tomorrows
5. The Slackers – Money Is King
6. Ballyhoo! – Close to Me
7. The Elovaters – Good Old Days
8. Joyce Manor – All My Friends Are So Depressed
9. Teenage Bottlerocket – True To You
10. Dillinger Four – Like Sprewells on a Wheelchair
11. Rise Against – I Want It All
12. Bad Cop Bad Cop – Strugglinh
13. Devon Kay & The Solutions – Flagpole Sitta
14. The Briefs – Naughty Naughty
15. Don’t Panic – Honest
16. Left Alone – From Here to Dubai
17. Record Thieves – All The Feels
18. Hunting Lions – Heart & Soul
19. AFI – Behind the Clock
20. Potato Skins, Cock Sparrer – Diet Squad
21. Ten Foot Pole – Giving Gravity A Hand – Taylor’s Version
22. Blockage – Rude
23. The Penske File – Lions
24. Moneybrother – Cold Where I´m Living
25. Jesse Royal – Tide is High
26. Bumpin Uglies – Burn It Down
27. Johnny Osbourne, Tarrus Riley, Dean Fraser – We Need Love (feat. Tarrus Riley & Dean Fraser)
28. Fortunate Youth – Tell Me
29. Young Veterans, Sizzla Kalonji, Luciano, Turbulence – Street Cry
30. Pepper – Generator
31. Signal Fire – River Dub
32. Joker’s Republic – Break The Cycle
33. Cartoon Violence – The Model
34. Flying Raccoon Suit – Mothership
35. The Magnetics – Time Hard
36. The New Limits – These Are The Nights
37. Moon Stomper – Escapa Por La Ciudad
38. The Boy Detective – Beth Truss
39. Thumper – Chevy Metal
40. The Abruptors – I Keep Running (Past Them)
41. Out Of Control Army, Sekta Core, Royal Club – EL FIN DEL MUNDO
42. Jake Bugg – Never Said Goodbye – Single Version
43. Dave Hause – Look Alive
44. Hope Dunbar, Cory Branan – California
45. Jesse Dayton, Ian Moore, Johnny Moeller – Pocket
46. Steve Earle, Reckless Kelly – Dead Or Gone To Dallas
47. The Nude Party – Not That Bad
48. Langhorne Slim – Dream Come True
49. Sam Burchfield – Make Change
50. The Dreadnoughts – Tarantella Bang Boom
51. Bret McKenzie – Shouldna Come Here Tonight
52. Vistas – Take It From The Skies
53. Twin Tribes, Audiotree – Shadows – Audiotree Live Version
54. Social Cinema – You Want My Love
55. Sensamotion, Jacob Hemphill, SOJA – Feel It All Around (with Jacob Hemphill)
56. Nick Hexum – Lost Counting
57. Sanchez – Rhythm Of The Night
58. Seven Suns, Mike Love – Many Feathers (with Mike Love)
59. The Slim Kings – Make The Most Of This
60. The Wise Bloods – Love and Reggae
61. The Lemonheads – The Key of Victory
62. Sweet Leda – Down (Live)
63. The California Honeydrops – Redwood Highway
64. Ries Brothers – Out Of My Mind
65. Josh Ritter – Noah’s Children
66. David Byrne, Ghost Train Orchestra – The Avant Garde
67. The Midnight Callers – Changes
68. Joey Harkum, Brandon Hardesty – Drugs and Cigarettes
69. Les Yeux D’La Tête – Envie de ne rien faire
70. Skip Marley – In Our Sight
71. Passafire, Pepper – Come Out and Play
72. One Culture – The Road
73. Hollie Cook – Frontline
74. Winona Fighter – Blister In The Sun – Acoustic
75. American Television – You Are Not Alone
76. Bad Suns – Back To Zero
77. The Big Takeover – The Only Love I Know
78. Lissie – Forever Young
79. Tuxedo – Always (feat. Not So Bad)
80. Beyond the Lamplight – Little Shine
81. Sheridan Rúitín, Raymond Coleman – Old Man Mickey
82. The Crystal Casino Band – Jackson Pollock
83. Mackeson – Dreamin’
84. Lady Wray – Hard Times
85. The Dip – What You Won’t Do for Love
86. Emmaline – Chatter
87. The Temper Trap – Lucky Dimes
88. Fruit Bats – Let You People Down
89. Silver Synthetic – Happy Ever After
90. Pete Droge – Fade Away Blue
91. shinyobject, Jeremy Lister – tHe gOoD LiFe
92. Judy Blank – I’m Out
93. Johnny Marr – Generate\! Generate\! – Live
94. Jeff Hulett – Words
95. Gaz Brookfield – Surely You Know
96. Nick Gill – Same Old
97. The Waterboys – The Next Time I Saw Elvis
98. The Rumpled – The Wicked Men
99. Banquets – Episodes
100. Tullycraft – The Ledge
101. Denez Prigent – Amsterdam
102. Cherry Poppin’ Daddies – Get Back In Line
103. Detroit Riddim Crew – Trained Behavior
104. Jayton Lening, Brinson Swann – Alright
105. Sizzla – New Day Dawning
106. KBong, Johnny Cosmic – Rolling Thunder
107. Beres Hammond, Tanya Stephens – Love Story
108. Signal Fire, The Ellameno Beat – Shake
109. Kepi Ghoulie – Winning Combination
110. Coheed and Cambria, Nick Hexum – Goodbye, Sunshine (Endless Summer) Feat. Nick Hexum
111. The Ratchets – 77A Broadway – 2004 Demo
112. chokecherry – Goldmine
113. Dinosaur Pile-Up – I’ve Felt Better
114. NO CIGAR – Russian Roulette
115. Florence + The Machine – Everybody Scream
116. Royel Otis – who’s your boyfriend
117. Hayley Williams – Kill Me
118. Velvet Trip – Burnin’ Up
119. John 5 – Deviant
120. Mudvayne – Hurt People Hurt People
121. Galactic Empire – Avengers