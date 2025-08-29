ReadJunk Playlist – New Music (August 2025)

It’s time for August to end and you can listen to New Music Playlist for September 2025 on your holiday weekend that features new, unreleased, remastered songs from The Heavy Heavy, the Beaches, Young Dubliners, Planet Smashers, Slackers, Ballyhoo!, Elovaters, Teenage Bottlerocket, Rise Against, Pepper, Moneybrother, Texas Headhunters, New Limits, Lissie, Steve Earle, Jesse Royal and more!



Listen to samples of the list below or search for ReadJunk on Spotify.

Tracklisting:

1. The Heavy Heavy – Parakeets (Live from San Francisco)

2. The Beaches – Can I Call You in the Morning?

3. Young Dubliners – Stop Shaking Your Head

4. The Planet Smashers – Wasted Tomorrows

5. The Slackers – Money Is King

6. Ballyhoo! – Close to Me

7. The Elovaters – Good Old Days

8. Joyce Manor – All My Friends Are So Depressed

9. Teenage Bottlerocket – True To You

10. Dillinger Four – Like Sprewells on a Wheelchair

11. Rise Against – I Want It All

12. Bad Cop Bad Cop – Strugglinh

13. Devon Kay & The Solutions – Flagpole Sitta

14. The Briefs – Naughty Naughty

15. Don’t Panic – Honest

16. Left Alone – From Here to Dubai

17. Record Thieves – All The Feels

18. Hunting Lions – Heart & Soul

19. AFI – Behind the Clock

20. Potato Skins, Cock Sparrer – Diet Squad

21. Ten Foot Pole – Giving Gravity A Hand – Taylor’s Version

22. Blockage – Rude

23. The Penske File – Lions

24. Moneybrother – Cold Where I´m Living

25. Jesse Royal – Tide is High

26. Bumpin Uglies – Burn It Down

27. Johnny Osbourne, Tarrus Riley, Dean Fraser – We Need Love (feat. Tarrus Riley & Dean Fraser)

28. Fortunate Youth – Tell Me

29. Young Veterans, Sizzla Kalonji, Luciano, Turbulence – Street Cry

30. Pepper – Generator

31. Signal Fire – River Dub

32. Joker’s Republic – Break The Cycle

33. Cartoon Violence – The Model

34. Flying Raccoon Suit – Mothership

35. The Magnetics – Time Hard

36. The New Limits – These Are The Nights

37. Moon Stomper – Escapa Por La Ciudad

38. The Boy Detective – Beth Truss

39. Thumper – Chevy Metal

40. The Abruptors – I Keep Running (Past Them)

41. Out Of Control Army, Sekta Core, Royal Club – EL FIN DEL MUNDO

42. Jake Bugg – Never Said Goodbye – Single Version

43. Dave Hause – Look Alive

44. Hope Dunbar, Cory Branan – California

45. Jesse Dayton, Ian Moore, Johnny Moeller – Pocket

46. Steve Earle, Reckless Kelly – Dead Or Gone To Dallas

47. The Nude Party – Not That Bad

48. Langhorne Slim – Dream Come True

49. Sam Burchfield – Make Change

50. The Dreadnoughts – Tarantella Bang Boom

51. Bret McKenzie – Shouldna Come Here Tonight

52. Vistas – Take It From The Skies

53. Twin Tribes, Audiotree – Shadows – Audiotree Live Version

54. Social Cinema – You Want My Love

55. Sensamotion, Jacob Hemphill, SOJA – Feel It All Around (with Jacob Hemphill)

56. Nick Hexum – Lost Counting

57. Sanchez – Rhythm Of The Night

58. Seven Suns, Mike Love – Many Feathers (with Mike Love)

59. The Slim Kings – Make The Most Of This

60. The Wise Bloods – Love and Reggae

61. The Lemonheads – The Key of Victory

62. Sweet Leda – Down (Live)

63. The California Honeydrops – Redwood Highway

64. Ries Brothers – Out Of My Mind

65. Josh Ritter – Noah’s Children

66. David Byrne, Ghost Train Orchestra – The Avant Garde

67. The Midnight Callers – Changes

68. Joey Harkum, Brandon Hardesty – Drugs and Cigarettes

69. Les Yeux D’La Tête – Envie de ne rien faire

70. Skip Marley – In Our Sight

71. Passafire, Pepper – Come Out and Play

72. One Culture – The Road

73. Hollie Cook – Frontline

74. Winona Fighter – Blister In The Sun – Acoustic

75. American Television – You Are Not Alone

76. Bad Suns – Back To Zero

77. The Big Takeover – The Only Love I Know

78. Lissie – Forever Young

79. Tuxedo – Always (feat. Not So Bad)

80. Beyond the Lamplight – Little Shine

81. Sheridan Rúitín, Raymond Coleman – Old Man Mickey

82. The Crystal Casino Band – Jackson Pollock

83. Mackeson – Dreamin’

84. Lady Wray – Hard Times

85. The Dip – What You Won’t Do for Love

86. Emmaline – Chatter

87. The Temper Trap – Lucky Dimes

88. Fruit Bats – Let You People Down

89. Silver Synthetic – Happy Ever After

90. Pete Droge – Fade Away Blue

91. shinyobject, Jeremy Lister – tHe gOoD LiFe

92. Judy Blank – I’m Out

93. Johnny Marr – Generate\! Generate\! – Live

94. Jeff Hulett – Words

95. Gaz Brookfield – Surely You Know

96. Nick Gill – Same Old

97. The Waterboys – The Next Time I Saw Elvis

98. The Rumpled – The Wicked Men

99. Banquets – Episodes

100. Tullycraft – The Ledge

101. Denez Prigent – Amsterdam

102. Cherry Poppin’ Daddies – Get Back In Line

103. Detroit Riddim Crew – Trained Behavior

104. Jayton Lening, Brinson Swann – Alright

105. Sizzla – New Day Dawning

106. KBong, Johnny Cosmic – Rolling Thunder

107. Beres Hammond, Tanya Stephens – Love Story

108. Signal Fire, The Ellameno Beat – Shake

109. Kepi Ghoulie – Winning Combination

110. Coheed and Cambria, Nick Hexum – Goodbye, Sunshine (Endless Summer) Feat. Nick Hexum

111. The Ratchets – 77A Broadway – 2004 Demo

112. chokecherry – Goldmine

113. Dinosaur Pile-Up – I’ve Felt Better

114. NO CIGAR – Russian Roulette

115. Florence + The Machine – Everybody Scream

116. Royel Otis – who’s your boyfriend

117. Hayley Williams – Kill Me

118. Velvet Trip – Burnin’ Up

119. John 5 – Deviant

120. Mudvayne – Hurt People Hurt People

121. Galactic Empire – Avengers