ReadJunk Playlist – New Music (December 2024)
I guess it’s the end of 2024! It’s time for our monthly new music playlist of stuff that came out recently. This month’s playlist features new, unreleased, remastered songs from Shaboozey, Levellers, Carbon Leaf, Heaby Heavy, Mustard Plug, Hub City Stompers, The Ratchets, Blossoms, The Cure and more!
Listen to samples of the list below or search for ReadJunk on Spotify.
Tracklisting:
1. Shaboozey – Good News
2. Levellers – The Road (Live At Hackney Empire)
3. Carbon Leaf – Me and Mick
4. The Heavy Heavy – Wild Emotion
5. Courteeners – Love You Any Less
6. Mustard Plug – Take Me With You
7. Hub City Stompers – Won’t Lose Sleep
8. The Abruptors – Mazes
9. Half Past Two – Holiday (Green Day)
10. The Hip Abduction – Porcelain
11. Fayuca, Pilfers, Coolie Ranx – Piece by Piece
12. The Ratchets – The Way Things Are (“Glory Bound” Outtake)
13. Direct Hit! – ONE ONE ZERO
14. The Phensic – Trying To Write Me Off
15. The Rifles – Drown My Fear (Unreleased Studio Recording)
16. Blossoms – Waiting In Vain
17. Greenland Whalefishers – Another Goodbye
18. The O’Reillys and the Paddyhats – Friendship, Whiskey And Beer
19. The Cure – And Nothing Is Forever
20. The Saw Doctors – Quicksand
21. The Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band – Roundin’ Up Girls All Day
22. The Devil Makes Three – I Love Doing Drugs
23. Jeremy & The Harlequins – How Long?
24. FITZ, Fitz and The Tantrums – Summer Of Us
25. Circa Waves – Like You Did Before
26. 1876, Sober Junkie – Aok
27. Dry Reef – Easy II
28. Vana Liya, Johnny Cosmic – Gift of Time
29. DeVotchKa – Blue Christmas
30. Mat Kearney – Christmas Chevrolet (Jingle Bells)
31. Sheridan Rúitín – The Christmas Card
32. The Taj Motel Trio – Jingle Bells
33. The Dollyrots – I Wish It Could Be Christmas Everyday
34. JD Clayton – Arkansas Kid
35. One Culture, Mellodose, Hunter The Oracle – Start Today
36. Kyle Ahern, Ballyhoo!, Howi Spangler – Catch My Vibe
37. MDC – If You’ve Got Trouble
38. JAWS – Like This Year
39. Stereophonics – Sunny Afternoon
40. Beres Hammond – You’ve Done It
41. Ryan Bingham – A Song For The Stone
42. Mihali, Moon Taxi – King of the Low (with Moon Taxi)
43. The Classy Wrecks – Please Do
44. The Bluebeaters – Ora lo sai
45. King Kong 4 – Paper Sky
46. The Wise Bloods – Baby You Need Me
47. Crooked Coast, Joe Samba – Moving On
48. Asha D, Bobby Hustle, Artikal Band – I Love
49. Junior Kelly – Love So Nice (Re-Recorded)
50. The Slim Kings – The Rock You Need
51. Kelly Finnigan – It Hurts Me So Much
52. Michael Kiwanuka – Small Changes
53. Koffin Kats – Happy Hour
54. Christy Moore – Boy in The Wild
55. Nicholas Britell, Lebo M., Disney – Kuqondile
56. Phlotilla, Brian Fallon – Don’t Fear The Reaper
57. John McCutcheon – Here