ReadJunk Playlist – New Music (December 2024)

I guess it’s the end of 2024! It’s time for our monthly new music playlist of stuff that came out recently. This month’s playlist features new, unreleased, remastered songs from Shaboozey, Levellers, Carbon Leaf, Heaby Heavy, Mustard Plug, Hub City Stompers, The Ratchets, Blossoms, The Cure and more!



Listen to samples of the list below or search for ReadJunk on Spotify.

Tracklisting:

1. Shaboozey – Good News

2. Levellers – The Road (Live At Hackney Empire)

3. Carbon Leaf – Me and Mick

4. The Heavy Heavy – Wild Emotion

5. Courteeners – Love You Any Less

6. Mustard Plug – Take Me With You

7. Hub City Stompers – Won’t Lose Sleep

8. The Abruptors – Mazes

9. Half Past Two – Holiday (Green Day)

10. The Hip Abduction – Porcelain

11. Fayuca, Pilfers, Coolie Ranx – Piece by Piece

12. The Ratchets – The Way Things Are (“Glory Bound” Outtake)

13. Direct Hit! – ONE ONE ZERO

14. The Phensic – Trying To Write Me Off

15. The Rifles – Drown My Fear (Unreleased Studio Recording)

16. Blossoms – Waiting In Vain

17. Greenland Whalefishers – Another Goodbye

18. The O’Reillys and the Paddyhats – Friendship, Whiskey And Beer

19. The Cure – And Nothing Is Forever

20. The Saw Doctors – Quicksand

21. The Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band – Roundin’ Up Girls All Day

22. The Devil Makes Three – I Love Doing Drugs

23. Jeremy & The Harlequins – How Long?

24. FITZ, Fitz and The Tantrums – Summer Of Us

25. Circa Waves – Like You Did Before

26. 1876, Sober Junkie – Aok

27. Dry Reef – Easy II

28. Vana Liya, Johnny Cosmic – Gift of Time

29. DeVotchKa – Blue Christmas

30. Mat Kearney – Christmas Chevrolet (Jingle Bells)

31. Sheridan Rúitín – The Christmas Card

32. The Taj Motel Trio – Jingle Bells

33. The Dollyrots – I Wish It Could Be Christmas Everyday

34. JD Clayton – Arkansas Kid

35. One Culture, Mellodose, Hunter The Oracle – Start Today

36. Kyle Ahern, Ballyhoo!, Howi Spangler – Catch My Vibe

37. MDC – If You’ve Got Trouble

38. JAWS – Like This Year

39. Stereophonics – Sunny Afternoon

40. Beres Hammond – You’ve Done It

41. Ryan Bingham – A Song For The Stone

42. Mihali, Moon Taxi – King of the Low (with Moon Taxi)

43. The Classy Wrecks – Please Do

44. The Bluebeaters – Ora lo sai

45. King Kong 4 – Paper Sky

46. The Wise Bloods – Baby You Need Me

47. Crooked Coast, Joe Samba – Moving On

48. Asha D, Bobby Hustle, Artikal Band – I Love

49. Junior Kelly – Love So Nice (Re-Recorded)

50. The Slim Kings – The Rock You Need

51. Kelly Finnigan – It Hurts Me So Much

52. Michael Kiwanuka – Small Changes

53. Koffin Kats – Happy Hour

54. Christy Moore – Boy in The Wild

55. Nicholas Britell, Lebo M., Disney – Kuqondile

56. Phlotilla, Brian Fallon – Don’t Fear The Reaper

57. John McCutcheon – Here