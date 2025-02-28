ReadJunk Playlist – New Music (February 2025)

It’s time for our monthly new music playlist of stuff that came out recently. February 2025 playlist features new, unreleased, remastered songs from Pilfers, Bite Me Bambi, Inciters, Sting & Shaggy, Duane Stephenson, Franz Ferdinand, Mo Lowda & the Humble, Skinny Lister, Laura Jane Grace, The Gamblers, Mumford & Sons, Smoking Popes and more!



Listen to samples of the list below or search for ReadJunk on Spotify.

Tracklisting:

1. Pilfers – Kawaii

2. Bite Me Bambi – Too Many People

3. The Kilograms, Sammy Kay, Joe Gittleman – Faith & Love

4. Catbite – Die in Denver

5. The Inciters – Bring Back The Weekend

6. Shaggy, Sting – Til A Mawnin (feat. Sting)

7. Duane Stephenson – My Lady

8. Freddie McGregor – Guantanamera

9. Mykal Rose, Sheenwrks – The Law

10. Surfer Girl – Drift

11. Stick Figure – Natural Mystic

12. Signal Fire – Own Two Hands

13. Franz Ferdinand – The Doctor

14. Skunk Anansie – Cheers

15. The Primitives – Sweet Sister Sorrow

16. Mo Lowda & the Humble – Canary

17. Matt Berry – Stay On The Ground

18. Blossoms – Mariah Carey Through Death Valley

19. Lissie, The Wild Honey Pie – Don’t You Give Up On Me – The Wild Honey Pie Buzzsession

20. The Rumjacks – Smash Them Bottles

21. Skinny Lister – Plough On

22. The Offenders – Off My Chest

23. Captain Tractor – Up the Hill – 30th Anniversary Edition

24. Dave Hause – 100k

25. Laura Jane Grace – Your God (God’s Dick)

26. The Dollyrots – It Had To Be You

27. Tanika Charles – Don’t Like You Anymore

28. Ballyhoo! – Meaningful

29. Neal Francis, Say She She – Need You Again (feat. Say She She)

30. George Porter Jr. – Buttermilk

31. Marc Broussard – Carry My Name – Magic Bus Sessions

32. Phillip-Michael Scales – Can’t Get Enough

33. James Tutson – Somnolent Love

34. Michael Franti & Spearhead – Break Up With Everything

35. The Gamblers – Boom! Boom!

36. MAYSON’s PARTY – COUNT DOWN

37. The Pomps – New American Hotel

38. Abraskadabra – It Was A Good Night

39. ¡FUÁKATA! – Cubano on the Run

40. Kepi Ghoulie – Our Love Survives

41. Real Sickies – Triage

42. AJJ – Always Changes

43. Winona Fighter – TALK

44. Punk Rock Factory – Boom! Shake the Room

45. Ambiverse, We The Kings – Self Sabotage

46. Keep Flying – Stormchaser

47. Mirror Figure – Waste My Love

48. Smoking Popes – Racine

49. The Tisburys – Water In The Clouds

50. The Players Band – What I See

51. The Magnetics – It’s Your Voodoo Working

52. Stranger Cole – Low Rider

53. Tarrus Riley, Di Genius – Love Again

54. Micah Brown – Clouds Rollin In

55. Rebel ShakeDown, Tunnel Vision – Icon

56. Dukes Of Roots – Money

57. G. Blaze, Stylie – Heavy Vibes Dub

58. Bacao Rhythm & Steel Band – Maria También

59. Mayer Hawthorne, Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur – Cast – Sho Feels Good

60. Reagan Youth – Hapless Misfits

61. Fire Sale – The Endling

62. The Midnight Callers – Saturday Night

63. Don’t Panic, Michael Starr – Jump (feat. Michael Starr)

64. St. Lucia – Rolling Man

65. Emmaline – A Dream Is a Wish Your Heart Makes

66. Jeremy & The Harlequins – All That I’ve Got

67. L.A. Guns – Taste It

68. Jethro Tull – The Tipu House

69. The Hempsteadys – Atlantic City

70. Carbon Leaf – Time is the Playground

71. Seth Lakeman – The Black Fox

72. Somebody’s Child – Irish Goodbye

73. Mumford & Sons – Malibu

74. Silver Synthetic – Cool Blue Night

75. Fontaines D.C. – It’s Amazing To Be Young

76. Mat Kearney – Is It Just Me

77. Wallows – Coffin Change

78. Gizmo Varillas – Still Holdin’ On

79. Jeshua Marshall – Where do we go

80. Janet Devlin – Back to My Senses

81. Billy Idol – Still Dancing

82. Peter Murphy – Swoon

83. Sugarshack Sessions, KBong, Johnny Cosmic – Georgia Rain – Live at Sugarshack Sessions

84. F.Y.A.H., Hollie Cook – When I’m With You (feat. Hollie Cook)

85. The Phensic – Foul Play

86. The Resinators – Flagpole Sitta – Cover

87. Almost Vinyl – Shut The Fuck Up When The Movie Is On

88. Charley Crockett – Game I Can’t Win

89. The Devil Makes Three – Lights on Me

90. The Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band, Michael Cleveland – Freeborn Man

91. Black Map – Hex (Come Get It)

92. Killswitch Engage – Collusion

93. Gareth Dunlop – Goodbye All Over Again

94. Vera Bloom – Infinite

95. Casey Lowery, Day Wave – Blue Corduroys

96. Movements – Where I Lay

97. PUP – Hallways

98. Knuckle Puck – Nice to Know Ya

99. Marble Sounds – Catch It Alive

100. Sam Fender – Arm’s Length

101. Marathon – For the Better

102. Doves – A Drop In The Ocean

103. The Crystal Casino Band – 29

104. JD Clayton – Slow & Steady

105. J Boog, Clive Hunt – Shape Of My Heart

106. Letting Up Despite Great Faults – Glass Candy

107. Noah Guthrie – Root Down