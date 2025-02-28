ReadJunk Playlist – New Music (February 2025)
It’s time for our monthly new music playlist of stuff that came out recently. February 2025 playlist features new, unreleased, remastered songs from Pilfers, Bite Me Bambi, Inciters, Sting & Shaggy, Duane Stephenson, Franz Ferdinand, Mo Lowda & the Humble, Skinny Lister, Laura Jane Grace, The Gamblers, Mumford & Sons, Smoking Popes and more!
Listen to samples of the list below or search for ReadJunk on Spotify.
Tracklisting:
1. Pilfers – Kawaii
2. Bite Me Bambi – Too Many People
3. The Kilograms, Sammy Kay, Joe Gittleman – Faith & Love
4. Catbite – Die in Denver
5. The Inciters – Bring Back The Weekend
6. Shaggy, Sting – Til A Mawnin (feat. Sting)
7. Duane Stephenson – My Lady
8. Freddie McGregor – Guantanamera
9. Mykal Rose, Sheenwrks – The Law
10. Surfer Girl – Drift
11. Stick Figure – Natural Mystic
12. Signal Fire – Own Two Hands
13. Franz Ferdinand – The Doctor
14. Skunk Anansie – Cheers
15. The Primitives – Sweet Sister Sorrow
16. Mo Lowda & the Humble – Canary
17. Matt Berry – Stay On The Ground
18. Blossoms – Mariah Carey Through Death Valley
19. Lissie, The Wild Honey Pie – Don’t You Give Up On Me – The Wild Honey Pie Buzzsession
20. The Rumjacks – Smash Them Bottles
21. Skinny Lister – Plough On
22. The Offenders – Off My Chest
23. Captain Tractor – Up the Hill – 30th Anniversary Edition
24. Dave Hause – 100k
25. Laura Jane Grace – Your God (God’s Dick)
26. The Dollyrots – It Had To Be You
27. Tanika Charles – Don’t Like You Anymore
28. Ballyhoo! – Meaningful
29. Neal Francis, Say She She – Need You Again (feat. Say She She)
30. George Porter Jr. – Buttermilk
31. Marc Broussard – Carry My Name – Magic Bus Sessions
32. Phillip-Michael Scales – Can’t Get Enough
33. James Tutson – Somnolent Love
34. Michael Franti & Spearhead – Break Up With Everything
35. The Gamblers – Boom! Boom!
36. MAYSON’s PARTY – COUNT DOWN
37. The Pomps – New American Hotel
38. Abraskadabra – It Was A Good Night
39. ¡FUÁKATA! – Cubano on the Run
40. Kepi Ghoulie – Our Love Survives
41. Real Sickies – Triage
42. AJJ – Always Changes
43. Winona Fighter – TALK
44. Punk Rock Factory – Boom! Shake the Room
45. Ambiverse, We The Kings – Self Sabotage
46. Keep Flying – Stormchaser
47. Mirror Figure – Waste My Love
48. Smoking Popes – Racine
49. The Tisburys – Water In The Clouds
50. The Players Band – What I See
51. The Magnetics – It’s Your Voodoo Working
52. Stranger Cole – Low Rider
53. Tarrus Riley, Di Genius – Love Again
54. Micah Brown – Clouds Rollin In
55. Rebel ShakeDown, Tunnel Vision – Icon
56. Dukes Of Roots – Money
57. G. Blaze, Stylie – Heavy Vibes Dub
58. Bacao Rhythm & Steel Band – Maria También
59. Mayer Hawthorne, Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur – Cast – Sho Feels Good
60. Reagan Youth – Hapless Misfits
61. Fire Sale – The Endling
62. The Midnight Callers – Saturday Night
63. Don’t Panic, Michael Starr – Jump (feat. Michael Starr)
64. St. Lucia – Rolling Man
65. Emmaline – A Dream Is a Wish Your Heart Makes
66. Jeremy & The Harlequins – All That I’ve Got
67. L.A. Guns – Taste It
68. Jethro Tull – The Tipu House
69. The Hempsteadys – Atlantic City
70. Carbon Leaf – Time is the Playground
71. Seth Lakeman – The Black Fox
72. Somebody’s Child – Irish Goodbye
73. Mumford & Sons – Malibu
74. Silver Synthetic – Cool Blue Night
75. Fontaines D.C. – It’s Amazing To Be Young
76. Mat Kearney – Is It Just Me
77. Wallows – Coffin Change
78. Gizmo Varillas – Still Holdin’ On
79. Jeshua Marshall – Where do we go
80. Janet Devlin – Back to My Senses
81. Billy Idol – Still Dancing
82. Peter Murphy – Swoon
83. Sugarshack Sessions, KBong, Johnny Cosmic – Georgia Rain – Live at Sugarshack Sessions
84. F.Y.A.H., Hollie Cook – When I’m With You (feat. Hollie Cook)
85. The Phensic – Foul Play
86. The Resinators – Flagpole Sitta – Cover
87. Almost Vinyl – Shut The Fuck Up When The Movie Is On
88. Charley Crockett – Game I Can’t Win
89. The Devil Makes Three – Lights on Me
90. The Reverend Peyton’s Big Damn Band, Michael Cleveland – Freeborn Man
91. Black Map – Hex (Come Get It)
92. Killswitch Engage – Collusion
93. Gareth Dunlop – Goodbye All Over Again
94. Vera Bloom – Infinite
95. Casey Lowery, Day Wave – Blue Corduroys
96. Movements – Where I Lay
97. PUP – Hallways
98. Knuckle Puck – Nice to Know Ya
99. Marble Sounds – Catch It Alive
100. Sam Fender – Arm’s Length
101. Marathon – For the Better
102. Doves – A Drop In The Ocean
103. The Crystal Casino Band – 29
104. JD Clayton – Slow & Steady
105. J Boog, Clive Hunt – Shape Of My Heart
106. Letting Up Despite Great Faults – Glass Candy
107. Noah Guthrie – Root Down