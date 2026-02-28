ReadJunk Playlist – New Music (February 2026)

Time for a New Music Playlist! This time for February 2026 that features new, unreleased, remastered songs from Dropkick Murphys, Menzingers, Social Distortion, Rob Zombie, Flatliners, Bar Dust, David Hillyard and the Rocksteady 7, The Hawaiians, California Honeydrops, Ziggy, Squirtgun, Morrissey, Foo Fighters and more!



Listen to samples of the list below or search for ReadJunk on Spotify.

Playlist:

1 – Dropkick Murphys, Haywire 617 – Citizen I.C.E.

2 – The Menzingers – Nobody’s Heroes

3 – Social Distortion – Born To Kill

4 – Good Riddance – There’s Still Tonight

5 – The Bar Stool Preachers – Pick A Side

6 – Bar Dust – Boys from the County Hell

7 – The Flatliners – Good, You?

8 – The Casualties – Detonate

9 – Rob Zombie – Tarantula

10 – Nerf Herder – Sorry [redux]

11 – David Hillyard & The Rocksteady Seven – Grazing in the Grass

12 – Hans Gruber and the Die Hards – Bedbug Bailout

13 – Ziggy Marley – Racism Is A Killa

14 – The Elovaters – Leave The Light On

15 – The Busters – CHAMPAGNE

16 – Grippers, The Interrupters – Never Say Goodbye

17 – Sorry Sweetheart;Omnigone – IK4ND

18 – The Scrub Ups – See You All In Mexico

19 – King Prawn – Take Me Back

20 – MAYSON’s PARTY – HAPPY END

21 – The Boy Detective, J Navarro & the Traitors – For the Record, I’m Not a Cannibal Anymore

22 – Joe Yorke, The Co-Operators – Living Dead

23 – The Linda Lindas – California Sun

24 – Squirtgun – I’m the Ghost

25 – Brigitte Calls Me Baby – Slumber Party

26 – Subhumans – Terrorist In Waiting

27 – New Found Glory – A Love Song

28 – Druglords Of The Avenues – Gutter Roller Mart

29 – American Steel – Long Day – Acoustic

30 – The Hawaiians – Peppermint Girl

31 – Stick Figure, Stephen Marley – Natural Mystic (with Stephen Marley) – West Palm Beach 2025

32 – Water Tower, Nick Hexum – Dim Summers

33 – Moon Taxi;The Movement – Golden Daze (with The Movement)

34 – RDGLDGRN, Surfer Girl – Virginia Beach (with Surfer Girl)

35 – Dirty Heads – Seven Seas

36 – Tipsy, Moi, Tomorrows Bad Seeds – Favorite Song

37 – Frank Turner – Nashville Tennessee – Live 2006

38 – MALINOWSKI, Jay Malinowski – Die For Love

39 – John C. Reilly, Mister Romantic – Dream A Little Dream of Me

40 – Luke Winslow-King – Shoot From The Hip

41 – The California Honeydrops – Lovin’ Made Easy

42 – Alan Doyle – Already Dancing

43 – Sammy Kay – Born to Run

44 – Griffin House – Surrender to Win

45 – Noah Kahan – The Great Divide

46 – Low Cut Connie – Livin in the USA

47 – MDC – Mein Trumpf

48 – Hot Mulligan – I Don’t Think It’s the Right Time for Emojis

49 – Morrissey – Notre-Dame

50 – The Rifles – I’m Alive

51 – The Record Company – Stay Up High

52 – Mackeson – Blow It To Pieces!

53 – Luciano, Mikey General, Goldbar`z – Jah Way

54 – Chili Guys – Sweet Thing

55 – Kash’d Out – My Problems

56 – Ronnie Davis, The Aggrovators, Prince Fatty – Sun Is Shining

57 – KA$E, Jesse Royal, Loud City – By Any Mean$ (with Jesse Royal)

58 – The Killigans – Long Way Home

59 – The High Kings – The Irish Roar

60 – The Sherlocks – In Your Hands

61 – Little Feat, Amy Helm – Long Distance Love

62 – Kepi Ghoulie – Inkpot

63 – Red Arrow Highway – Stop Worrying

64 – Haywire 617, Dropkick Murphys – NEW ENGLAND FOREVER

65 – Plain Mister Smith;Jordan Klassen – Dream To Be Free

66 – Sim Williams – In My Way

67 – Eric Hutchinson, Tess Henley – Anything You Need (featuring Tess Henley)

68 – Foo Fighters – Your Favorite Toy

69 – Mumford & Sons, Gracie Abrams – Badlands (with Gracie Abrams)

70 – Michael Bernier – Paint The Future

71 – Mike Finnigan, Kelly Finnigan – Let That Liar Alone

72 – Dead Alright – LFDO

73 – The Academy Is… – Miracle

74 – Story Of The Year – See Through

75 – Captain Asshole, The Penske File – Alive In A Dive

76 – Codefendants – Lonely Life

77 – The Arrivals – Drill Baby Drill

78 – Volores – Shores of Scorpio

79 – Hangwire – The Trial

80 – Terror – Still Suffer

81 – The Temper Trap – Into The Wild

82 – Old 97’s – Wreck Of The Old 97

83 – Young the Giant – Different Kind Of Love

84 – Temples – Jet Stream Heart

85 – Michelle David & The True-tones – Golden Sun

86 – Phillip-Michael Scales – Waiting for the Feeling

87 – The Black Keys – You Got to Lose

88 – Wavves – Bozo

89 – No Murder No Moustache – Sending The Soldiers In

90 – Mariachi El Bronx – RIP Romeo

91 – Crazy & the Brains – Tsunami Sunrise

92 – The Rumpled – Rebel Hearts

93 – Bruce McCulloch; Laura Cilevitz – Sad Mall

94 – Gipsy Kings; Tonino Baliardo – Historia

95 – Public Enemy; Flau’jae; Retina MC; Cindy Blackman Santana; Blu DeTiger;Grace Bowers; Elizabeth Beisel – She Got Game

96 – Linval Thompson; Roberto Sanchez; Lone Ark Riddim Force – Fyah Ina Babylon

97 – Isaac And The Soul Machine – Supergirl

98 – The Ruffcats; Doug Shorts – I Ain’t Worried

99 – Bruno Mars – On My Soul

100 – The Muppets – The Muppet Show Theme (2026)