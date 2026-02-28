ReadJunk Playlist – New Music (February 2026)
Time for a New Music Playlist! This time for February 2026 that features new, unreleased, remastered songs from Dropkick Murphys, Menzingers, Social Distortion, Rob Zombie, Flatliners, Bar Dust, David Hillyard and the Rocksteady 7, The Hawaiians, California Honeydrops, Ziggy, Squirtgun, Morrissey, Foo Fighters and more!
Listen to samples of the list below or search for ReadJunk on Spotify.
Playlist:
1 – Dropkick Murphys, Haywire 617 – Citizen I.C.E.
2 – The Menzingers – Nobody’s Heroes
3 – Social Distortion – Born To Kill
4 – Good Riddance – There’s Still Tonight
5 – The Bar Stool Preachers – Pick A Side
6 – Bar Dust – Boys from the County Hell
7 – The Flatliners – Good, You?
8 – The Casualties – Detonate
9 – Rob Zombie – Tarantula
10 – Nerf Herder – Sorry [redux]
11 – David Hillyard & The Rocksteady Seven – Grazing in the Grass
12 – Hans Gruber and the Die Hards – Bedbug Bailout
13 – Ziggy Marley – Racism Is A Killa
14 – The Elovaters – Leave The Light On
15 – The Busters – CHAMPAGNE
16 – Grippers, The Interrupters – Never Say Goodbye
17 – Sorry Sweetheart;Omnigone – IK4ND
18 – The Scrub Ups – See You All In Mexico
19 – King Prawn – Take Me Back
20 – MAYSON’s PARTY – HAPPY END
21 – The Boy Detective, J Navarro & the Traitors – For the Record, I’m Not a Cannibal Anymore
22 – Joe Yorke, The Co-Operators – Living Dead
23 – The Linda Lindas – California Sun
24 – Squirtgun – I’m the Ghost
25 – Brigitte Calls Me Baby – Slumber Party
26 – Subhumans – Terrorist In Waiting
27 – New Found Glory – A Love Song
28 – Druglords Of The Avenues – Gutter Roller Mart
29 – American Steel – Long Day – Acoustic
30 – The Hawaiians – Peppermint Girl
31 – Stick Figure, Stephen Marley – Natural Mystic (with Stephen Marley) – West Palm Beach 2025
32 – Water Tower, Nick Hexum – Dim Summers
33 – Moon Taxi;The Movement – Golden Daze (with The Movement)
34 – RDGLDGRN, Surfer Girl – Virginia Beach (with Surfer Girl)
35 – Dirty Heads – Seven Seas
36 – Tipsy, Moi, Tomorrows Bad Seeds – Favorite Song
37 – Frank Turner – Nashville Tennessee – Live 2006
38 – MALINOWSKI, Jay Malinowski – Die For Love
39 – John C. Reilly, Mister Romantic – Dream A Little Dream of Me
40 – Luke Winslow-King – Shoot From The Hip
41 – The California Honeydrops – Lovin’ Made Easy
42 – Alan Doyle – Already Dancing
43 – Sammy Kay – Born to Run
44 – Griffin House – Surrender to Win
45 – Noah Kahan – The Great Divide
46 – Low Cut Connie – Livin in the USA
47 – MDC – Mein Trumpf
48 – Hot Mulligan – I Don’t Think It’s the Right Time for Emojis
49 – Morrissey – Notre-Dame
50 – The Rifles – I’m Alive
51 – The Record Company – Stay Up High
52 – Mackeson – Blow It To Pieces!
53 – Luciano, Mikey General, Goldbar`z – Jah Way
54 – Chili Guys – Sweet Thing
55 – Kash’d Out – My Problems
56 – Ronnie Davis, The Aggrovators, Prince Fatty – Sun Is Shining
57 – KA$E, Jesse Royal, Loud City – By Any Mean$ (with Jesse Royal)
58 – The Killigans – Long Way Home
59 – The High Kings – The Irish Roar
60 – The Sherlocks – In Your Hands
61 – Little Feat, Amy Helm – Long Distance Love
62 – Kepi Ghoulie – Inkpot
63 – Red Arrow Highway – Stop Worrying
64 – Haywire 617, Dropkick Murphys – NEW ENGLAND FOREVER
65 – Plain Mister Smith;Jordan Klassen – Dream To Be Free
66 – Sim Williams – In My Way
67 – Eric Hutchinson, Tess Henley – Anything You Need (featuring Tess Henley)
68 – Foo Fighters – Your Favorite Toy
69 – Mumford & Sons, Gracie Abrams – Badlands (with Gracie Abrams)
70 – Michael Bernier – Paint The Future
71 – Mike Finnigan, Kelly Finnigan – Let That Liar Alone
72 – Dead Alright – LFDO
73 – The Academy Is… – Miracle
74 – Story Of The Year – See Through
75 – Captain Asshole, The Penske File – Alive In A Dive
76 – Codefendants – Lonely Life
77 – The Arrivals – Drill Baby Drill
78 – Volores – Shores of Scorpio
79 – Hangwire – The Trial
80 – Terror – Still Suffer
81 – The Temper Trap – Into The Wild
82 – Old 97’s – Wreck Of The Old 97
83 – Young the Giant – Different Kind Of Love
84 – Temples – Jet Stream Heart
85 – Michelle David & The True-tones – Golden Sun
86 – Phillip-Michael Scales – Waiting for the Feeling
87 – The Black Keys – You Got to Lose
88 – Wavves – Bozo
89 – No Murder No Moustache – Sending The Soldiers In
90 – Mariachi El Bronx – RIP Romeo
91 – Crazy & the Brains – Tsunami Sunrise
92 – The Rumpled – Rebel Hearts
93 – Bruce McCulloch; Laura Cilevitz – Sad Mall
94 – Gipsy Kings; Tonino Baliardo – Historia
95 – Public Enemy; Flau’jae; Retina MC; Cindy Blackman Santana; Blu DeTiger;Grace Bowers; Elizabeth Beisel – She Got Game
96 – Linval Thompson; Roberto Sanchez; Lone Ark Riddim Force – Fyah Ina Babylon
97 – Isaac And The Soul Machine – Supergirl
98 – The Ruffcats; Doug Shorts – I Ain’t Worried
99 – Bruno Mars – On My Soul
100 – The Muppets – The Muppet Show Theme (2026)