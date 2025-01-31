ReadJunk Playlist – New Music (January 2025)
It’s 2025 and it’s going to be a long, long 4 years. But I guess we’ll have new music while the world burns? It’s time for our monthly new music playlist of stuff that came out recently. January 2025 playlist features new, unreleased, remastered songs from Travoltas, Somebody’s Child, Stereophonics, Chris Trapper, Matt Berry, Kilograms, Brigitte Calls Me Baby, PorkPie, The Pomps, Neckscars, Rise Against, Old Crow Medicine Show and more!
Listen to samples of the list below or search for ReadJunk on Spotify.
Tracklisting:
1 – Travoltas – Too Much Ain’t Enough
2 – Somebody’s Child – Last Night I Held Your Hand
3 – Brigitte Calls Me Baby – Careless Whisper
4 – Stereophonics – There’s Always Gonna Be Something
5 – Chris Trapper – Friday Night At The Dog Park
6 – Matt Berry – Wedding Photo Stranger
7 – Travis – Avalon
8 – Carbon Leaf – City by the Sea
9 – Circa Waves – Let’s Leave Together
10 – Franz Ferdinand – Everydaydreamer
11 – Vic & The Resolutions, Vic Ruggiero, Midnight Ride – The Lunatics (Have Taken Over the Asylum)
12 – PorkPie – Truth or Dare
13 – The Pomps – World Full Of Traps
14 – The Kilograms, Sammy Kay, Joe Gittleman – Beliefs & Thieves
15 – Buster Shuffle – I Don’t Mind What I See
16 – Coolie Ranx, Luis Tovar – Crayz
17 – The Offenders – Partizani in Budapest
18 – New York Ska-Jazz Ensemble, Nathan Breedlove – Filthy McNasty
19 – The Scrub Ups – Unlove You (Acoustic) [Live]
20 – Mustard Plug – Sunny (Victor Rice Dub)
21 – The Phensic – Do It Scared
22 – The Rumjacks, Dropkick Murphys – Cold Like This
23 – Neckscars – Passive Aggressive Pickup Truck
24 – Rise Against – Nod
25 – Bowling For Soup – The Rock Show
26 – The Hawaiians – Little Surfer
27 – RAT BOY – PUBLIC WARNING
28 – Smoking Popes, Scott Lucas – Allegiance
29 – Dave Hause – The Bridge
30 – The Lottery Winners, Frank Turner – Dirt and Gold
31 – Kepi Ghoulie – Keeping Me Alive
32 – Mumford & Sons – Rushmere
33 – The Kooks – Never Know
34 – Beach Fossils – Inside Out
35 – Snow Patrol – But I’ll Keep Trying
36 – Wallows – Your New Favorite Song
37 – Mirror Figure – Lately
38 – The Tisburys – Forever
39 – Bad Suns – Communicating
40 – Jeremy & The Harlequins – Wrong Way in the Right Lane
41 – The Weeknd – Wake Me Up
42 – Kelly Finnigan – Trust In Me
43 – Silver Synthetic – Yr Gonna Be Happy
44 – Thee Sacred Souls – Live For You – A COLORS SHOW
45 – Claire Wright, The Elovaters – If You Wanna Roll (with The Elovaters)
46 – Signal Fire – Love You
47 – DMac Burns, Victor Rice – Break Dub
48 – The Bakesys – If At First You Don’t Succeed
49 – Predator Dub Assassins – Dancing In The Moonlight
50 – Looking East – Icarus
51 – Haile – Half Way
52 – Jemere Morgan – Sweet Love
53 – Hector Roots Lewis, Johnny Cosmic – Celebration
54 – One Culture, Mellodose – On An Island
55 – Bobby Hustle, Loud City – Blind Faith
56 – Etana, Damian Marley – Jamrock Vibes
57 – Gaelic Storm – Northampton Pickup
58 – Old Crow Medicine Show – Ain’t It Strange
59 – Trampled by Turtles, Sumbuck – For Emma
60 – Stick To Your Guns, Terror – Who Needs Who
61 – Killswitch Engage – I Believe
62 – All That Remains – Kerosene
63 – Poison The Well – Trembling Level
64 – Majestica – A Story In The Night
65 – Wig Wam – HUMAN FIRE
66 – Mayday Parade – By The Way
67 – Winona Fighter – R U FAMOUS
68 – The Dirty Nil – I Hate the Internet
69 – Don’t Panic, Kelly Ogden – Time After Time (feat. Kelly Ogden)
70 – Slaughterhouse – Sick and Tired
71 – The Ratchets – Policy of Truth
72 – The Linda Lindas, Disney Junior – Let’s Go
73 – WAR*HALL, Tim Myers – Being Together
74 – Mat Kearney, Abbey Cone – Good Thing Going On (ft. Abbey Cone)
75 – Doves – Cold Dreaming
76 – Phillip-Michael Scales – Rum In Paris
77 – The Waterboys – Hopper’s On Top (Genius)
78 – Skunk Anansie – An Artist Is An Artist
79 – Wasted Youth Club – Stories
80 – No Money Kids – Fireworks
81 – Gizmo Varillas – Into the Night
82 – Stephen Kellogg, Danny Black – Old Guitars
83 – Letting Up Despite Great Faults – Pageantry
84 – Michael Barrow & the Tourists, Roseburg, YesterKid, Cinders, Drusky – Hold On Til You Let Go
85 – Jesse Ahern – Someday
86 – Jeshua Marshall – Heart Of Gold
87 – JD Clayton – Dirt Roads of Red
88 – True Loves, Nigel Hall – Dopus no. 1
89 – The Doobie Brothers, Mavis Staples – Walk This Road (feat. Mavis Staples)
90 – The Devil Makes Three – Ghosts are Weak
91 – Kate Fagan – GO FASTER
92 – Emmaline – Wrong Side of Midnight
93 – Jeff Goldblum & The Mildred Snitzer Orchestra, Scarlett Johansson – The Best Is Yet To Come
94 – George Porter Jr. – Don Julio Rides Again
95 – Luke Winslow-King – Baby Wild
96 – Wolfgang Valbrun – Paris
97 – Luke Marzec – I Can’t Get You Out Of My Mind
98 – Def Leppard – Stand By Me