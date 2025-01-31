ReadJunk Playlist – New Music (January 2025)

It’s 2025 and it’s going to be a long, long 4 years. But I guess we’ll have new music while the world burns? It’s time for our monthly new music playlist of stuff that came out recently. January 2025 playlist features new, unreleased, remastered songs from Travoltas, Somebody’s Child, Stereophonics, Chris Trapper, Matt Berry, Kilograms, Brigitte Calls Me Baby, PorkPie, The Pomps, Neckscars, Rise Against, Old Crow Medicine Show and more!



Listen to samples of the list below or search for ReadJunk on Spotify.

Tracklisting:

1 – Travoltas – Too Much Ain’t Enough

2 – Somebody’s Child – Last Night I Held Your Hand

3 – Brigitte Calls Me Baby – Careless Whisper

4 – Stereophonics – There’s Always Gonna Be Something

5 – Chris Trapper – Friday Night At The Dog Park

6 – Matt Berry – Wedding Photo Stranger

7 – Travis – Avalon

8 – Carbon Leaf – City by the Sea

9 – Circa Waves – Let’s Leave Together

10 – Franz Ferdinand – Everydaydreamer

11 – Vic & The Resolutions, Vic Ruggiero, Midnight Ride – The Lunatics (Have Taken Over the Asylum)

12 – PorkPie – Truth or Dare

13 – The Pomps – World Full Of Traps

14 – The Kilograms, Sammy Kay, Joe Gittleman – Beliefs & Thieves

15 – Buster Shuffle – I Don’t Mind What I See

16 – Coolie Ranx, Luis Tovar – Crayz

17 – The Offenders – Partizani in Budapest

18 – New York Ska-Jazz Ensemble, Nathan Breedlove – Filthy McNasty

19 – The Scrub Ups – Unlove You (Acoustic) [Live]

20 – Mustard Plug – Sunny (Victor Rice Dub)

21 – The Phensic – Do It Scared

22 – The Rumjacks, Dropkick Murphys – Cold Like This

23 – Neckscars – Passive Aggressive Pickup Truck

24 – Rise Against – Nod

25 – Bowling For Soup – The Rock Show

26 – The Hawaiians – Little Surfer

27 – RAT BOY – PUBLIC WARNING

28 – Smoking Popes, Scott Lucas – Allegiance

29 – Dave Hause – The Bridge

30 – The Lottery Winners, Frank Turner – Dirt and Gold

31 – Kepi Ghoulie – Keeping Me Alive

32 – Mumford & Sons – Rushmere

33 – The Kooks – Never Know

34 – Beach Fossils – Inside Out

35 – Snow Patrol – But I’ll Keep Trying

36 – Wallows – Your New Favorite Song

37 – Mirror Figure – Lately

38 – The Tisburys – Forever

39 – Bad Suns – Communicating

40 – Jeremy & The Harlequins – Wrong Way in the Right Lane

41 – The Weeknd – Wake Me Up

42 – Kelly Finnigan – Trust In Me

43 – Silver Synthetic – Yr Gonna Be Happy

44 – Thee Sacred Souls – Live For You – A COLORS SHOW

45 – Claire Wright, The Elovaters – If You Wanna Roll (with The Elovaters)

46 – Signal Fire – Love You

47 – DMac Burns, Victor Rice – Break Dub

48 – The Bakesys – If At First You Don’t Succeed

49 – Predator Dub Assassins – Dancing In The Moonlight

50 – Looking East – Icarus

51 – Haile – Half Way

52 – Jemere Morgan – Sweet Love

53 – Hector Roots Lewis, Johnny Cosmic – Celebration

54 – One Culture, Mellodose – On An Island

55 – Bobby Hustle, Loud City – Blind Faith

56 – Etana, Damian Marley – Jamrock Vibes

57 – Gaelic Storm – Northampton Pickup

58 – Old Crow Medicine Show – Ain’t It Strange

59 – Trampled by Turtles, Sumbuck – For Emma

60 – Stick To Your Guns, Terror – Who Needs Who

61 – Killswitch Engage – I Believe

62 – All That Remains – Kerosene

63 – Poison The Well – Trembling Level

64 – Majestica – A Story In The Night

65 – Wig Wam – HUMAN FIRE

66 – Mayday Parade – By The Way

67 – Winona Fighter – R U FAMOUS

68 – The Dirty Nil – I Hate the Internet

69 – Don’t Panic, Kelly Ogden – Time After Time (feat. Kelly Ogden)

70 – Slaughterhouse – Sick and Tired

71 – The Ratchets – Policy of Truth

72 – The Linda Lindas, Disney Junior – Let’s Go

73 – WAR*HALL, Tim Myers – Being Together

74 – Mat Kearney, Abbey Cone – Good Thing Going On (ft. Abbey Cone)

75 – Doves – Cold Dreaming

76 – Phillip-Michael Scales – Rum In Paris

77 – The Waterboys – Hopper’s On Top (Genius)

78 – Skunk Anansie – An Artist Is An Artist

79 – Wasted Youth Club – Stories

80 – No Money Kids – Fireworks

81 – Gizmo Varillas – Into the Night

82 – Stephen Kellogg, Danny Black – Old Guitars

83 – Letting Up Despite Great Faults – Pageantry

84 – Michael Barrow & the Tourists, Roseburg, YesterKid, Cinders, Drusky – Hold On Til You Let Go

85 – Jesse Ahern – Someday

86 – Jeshua Marshall – Heart Of Gold

87 – JD Clayton – Dirt Roads of Red

88 – True Loves, Nigel Hall – Dopus no. 1

89 – The Doobie Brothers, Mavis Staples – Walk This Road (feat. Mavis Staples)

90 – The Devil Makes Three – Ghosts are Weak

91 – Kate Fagan – GO FASTER

92 – Emmaline – Wrong Side of Midnight

93 – Jeff Goldblum & The Mildred Snitzer Orchestra, Scarlett Johansson – The Best Is Yet To Come

94 – George Porter Jr. – Don Julio Rides Again

95 – Luke Winslow-King – Baby Wild

96 – Wolfgang Valbrun – Paris

97 – Luke Marzec – I Can’t Get You Out Of My Mind

98 – Def Leppard – Stand By Me