ReadJunk Playlist – New Music (January 2026)

Hello 2026! It’s been a long year already hasn’t it? Well you can listen to New Music Playlist for January 2026 that features new, unreleased, remastered songs from Bruce Springsteen, Billy Bragg, Joyce Manor, Druglords of The Avenues, Goldfinger, Riptide Movement, The Beaches, The Bollox, The Phensic, Twin Fin with Claire Wright, Peter Gabriel, Brigitte Calls Me Baby and more!



Listen to samples of the list below or search for ReadJunk on Spotify.

Playlist:

1. Bruce Springsteen – Streets of Minneapolis

2. Billy Bragg – City Of Heroes

3. NOFX – Minnesota Nazis

4. Joyce Manor – I Know Where Mark Chen Lives

5. Druglords Of The Avenues – Ghetto Sidewalks

6. Goldfinger; Pennywise – LAST ONE STANDING (feat. Jim from Pennywise)

7. The Riptide Movement – Owe You a Lot

8. The Beaches – I Ran (So Far Away)

9. Ghost – It’s A Sin

10. Brigitte Calls Me Baby – Slumber Party

11. Band of Horses – (Biding Time Is a) Boat to Row

12. The Rifles – I’m Alive

13. Gogol Bordello – Ignition

14. The Suicide Machines – Thank You

15. The Bollox – If I Should Walk Alone

16. Buzzcocks – Games

17. Red Arrow Highway – Realists

18. Spring Heeled Jack – Suzi Brewski

19. The Modbirds; The Porters – Shine on

20. The Phensic – Foul Play

21. David Hillyard & The Rocksteady Seven; Chris Murray – Until Then

22. RDGLDGRN; Kash’d Out – X Games (with Kash’d Out)

23. Twin Fin; Claire Wright – Tuesday (with Claire Wright)

24. Johnny Cosmic – Golden Soul

25. Kyle Smith; Fayuca – Red Flags

26. Veni Sun; Surfer Girl – County Line (with Surfer Girl)

27. The Elovaters – Bills To Pay

28. Brinson Swann – Upside Down – Cover

29. Stick Figure – Fight the Feeling – Acoustic

30. Moon Taxi; Mihali – Steady Rising (with Mihali)

31. Bret Bollinger; Passafire – Tequila Battle Royale (feat. Passafire)

32. Morrissey – Make-up is a Lie

33. Peter Gabriel – Been Undone – Dark-Side Mix

34. Magic Wands; John Ashton – Sacred Mirrors

35. Father John Misty – The Old Law

36. New Found Glory – Beer and Blood Stains

37. The Hawaiians – Partido De Visitante

38. Wanted Noise – Burn The Time Away

39. Mariachi El Bronx – Bandoleros

40. Rocky Votolato – Lover, You Should’ve Come Over

41. Alan Doyle – Take it Easy with Me

42. Bruno Mars – I Just Might

43. Pressing Strings – RE:STACKS

44. David Byrne – drivers license

45. Josh Ritter – Theophany

46. Langhorne Slim – Strange Companion

47. The Nude Party – Walk That Walk

48. Billie Joe Armstrong; Jakob Armstrong – Heroes (feat. Jakob Armstrong)

49. Luke Winslow-King – Dangerous Blues

50. Noah Guthrie – Heavy

51. Chris Rattie; The New Rebels – Undertow

52. The Sha La Das – Magic Mary

53. Angelo Moore – Showtime (Famous But Not Rich)

54. Michelle David & The True-tones – You’ll Never Know

55. Durand Jones & The Indications; Aaron Frazer – Let’s Take Our Time

56. Reverend And The Makers – UFO

57. Tyler Ramsey; Carl Broemel; The Secret Sisters – Flying Things

58. Death Of Guitar Pop; Ed Rome – Blinding!

59. Nick Piunti – Big in Madrid

60. The Scrub Ups – Rubberneck

61. Fitzkee Brothers; Natalie Brooke – Never Works Out

62. Lower Case Blues – For Granted

63. Picture This; Michael Schulte – Giants

64. The Record Company – Feels So Good – Live At TRC Studios

65. Joey Harkum; Remix Island – Just In Case

66. Fred Gomes; Victor Rice – Dub Afraid

67. Tropidelic; The Movement – Signals (with The Movement)

68. Hooray for Our Side – Better Off Gone

69. King Prawn – Propaganda

70. Detroit Riddim Crew – Reclaimed Space

71. Doug Shorts – Crossing Paths

72. Rob Zombie – (I’m a) Rock “N” Roller

73. The Damned – I’m Not Like Everybody Else

74. Peter Murphy; Boy George; Delerium – Let The Flowers Grow (Delerium Remix)

75. Cherry Poppin’ Daddies – Final Girl

76. The Killigans – Bread and Circuses

77. The Rumpled – Highways & Hangovers

78. Braison Cyrus; Tyler Ramsey – Looking Forward To The Past

79. Boiled In Lead – Je T’Aime, Helena

80. Fightmilk – Sounds Like A You Problem

81. Looking East – To the Ends of the Earth

82. Mega Infinity; MC Lars – And The Crowd Goes Mild

83. Ari Lennox; Buju Banton – Company (with Buju Banton)

84. MAYSON’s PARTY – Carry on

85. The Brains – Vampire Zombies From Space!

86. Grail Guard – Anxieties

87. Yo Gabba Gabba; The Aquabats! – We’re So Glad We Got To Go