ReadJunk Playlist – New Music (January 2026)
Hello 2026! It’s been a long year already hasn’t it? Well you can listen to New Music Playlist for January 2026 that features new, unreleased, remastered songs from Bruce Springsteen, Billy Bragg, Joyce Manor, Druglords of The Avenues, Goldfinger, Riptide Movement, The Beaches, The Bollox, The Phensic, Twin Fin with Claire Wright, Peter Gabriel, Brigitte Calls Me Baby and more!
Listen to samples of the list below or search for ReadJunk on Spotify.
Playlist:
1. Bruce Springsteen – Streets of Minneapolis
2. Billy Bragg – City Of Heroes
3. NOFX – Minnesota Nazis
4. Joyce Manor – I Know Where Mark Chen Lives
5. Druglords Of The Avenues – Ghetto Sidewalks
6. Goldfinger; Pennywise – LAST ONE STANDING (feat. Jim from Pennywise)
7. The Riptide Movement – Owe You a Lot
8. The Beaches – I Ran (So Far Away)
9. Ghost – It’s A Sin
10. Brigitte Calls Me Baby – Slumber Party
11. Band of Horses – (Biding Time Is a) Boat to Row
12. The Rifles – I’m Alive
13. Gogol Bordello – Ignition
14. The Suicide Machines – Thank You
15. The Bollox – If I Should Walk Alone
16. Buzzcocks – Games
17. Red Arrow Highway – Realists
18. Spring Heeled Jack – Suzi Brewski
19. The Modbirds; The Porters – Shine on
20. The Phensic – Foul Play
21. David Hillyard & The Rocksteady Seven; Chris Murray – Until Then
22. RDGLDGRN; Kash’d Out – X Games (with Kash’d Out)
23. Twin Fin; Claire Wright – Tuesday (with Claire Wright)
24. Johnny Cosmic – Golden Soul
25. Kyle Smith; Fayuca – Red Flags
26. Veni Sun; Surfer Girl – County Line (with Surfer Girl)
27. The Elovaters – Bills To Pay
28. Brinson Swann – Upside Down – Cover
29. Stick Figure – Fight the Feeling – Acoustic
30. Moon Taxi; Mihali – Steady Rising (with Mihali)
31. Bret Bollinger; Passafire – Tequila Battle Royale (feat. Passafire)
32. Morrissey – Make-up is a Lie
33. Peter Gabriel – Been Undone – Dark-Side Mix
34. Magic Wands; John Ashton – Sacred Mirrors
35. Father John Misty – The Old Law
36. New Found Glory – Beer and Blood Stains
37. The Hawaiians – Partido De Visitante
38. Wanted Noise – Burn The Time Away
39. Mariachi El Bronx – Bandoleros
40. Rocky Votolato – Lover, You Should’ve Come Over
41. Alan Doyle – Take it Easy with Me
42. Bruno Mars – I Just Might
43. Pressing Strings – RE:STACKS
44. David Byrne – drivers license
45. Josh Ritter – Theophany
46. Langhorne Slim – Strange Companion
47. The Nude Party – Walk That Walk
48. Billie Joe Armstrong; Jakob Armstrong – Heroes (feat. Jakob Armstrong)
49. Luke Winslow-King – Dangerous Blues
50. Noah Guthrie – Heavy
51. Chris Rattie; The New Rebels – Undertow
52. The Sha La Das – Magic Mary
53. Angelo Moore – Showtime (Famous But Not Rich)
54. Michelle David & The True-tones – You’ll Never Know
55. Durand Jones & The Indications; Aaron Frazer – Let’s Take Our Time
56. Reverend And The Makers – UFO
57. Tyler Ramsey; Carl Broemel; The Secret Sisters – Flying Things
58. Death Of Guitar Pop; Ed Rome – Blinding!
59. Nick Piunti – Big in Madrid
60. The Scrub Ups – Rubberneck
61. Fitzkee Brothers; Natalie Brooke – Never Works Out
62. Lower Case Blues – For Granted
63. Picture This; Michael Schulte – Giants
64. The Record Company – Feels So Good – Live At TRC Studios
65. Joey Harkum; Remix Island – Just In Case
66. Fred Gomes; Victor Rice – Dub Afraid
67. Tropidelic; The Movement – Signals (with The Movement)
68. Hooray for Our Side – Better Off Gone
69. King Prawn – Propaganda
70. Detroit Riddim Crew – Reclaimed Space
71. Doug Shorts – Crossing Paths
72. Rob Zombie – (I’m a) Rock “N” Roller
73. The Damned – I’m Not Like Everybody Else
74. Peter Murphy; Boy George; Delerium – Let The Flowers Grow (Delerium Remix)
75. Cherry Poppin’ Daddies – Final Girl
76. The Killigans – Bread and Circuses
77. The Rumpled – Highways & Hangovers
78. Braison Cyrus; Tyler Ramsey – Looking Forward To The Past
79. Boiled In Lead – Je T’Aime, Helena
80. Fightmilk – Sounds Like A You Problem
81. Looking East – To the Ends of the Earth
82. Mega Infinity; MC Lars – And The Crowd Goes Mild
83. Ari Lennox; Buju Banton – Company (with Buju Banton)
84. MAYSON’s PARTY – Carry on
85. The Brains – Vampire Zombies From Space!
86. Grail Guard – Anxieties
87. Yo Gabba Gabba; The Aquabats! – We’re So Glad We Got To Go