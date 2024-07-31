ReadJunk Playlist – New Music (July 2024)
July 2024 is just about over and this summer is freakin’ going quickly. It’s time for a monthly new music playlist of stuff that came out recently. This month’s playlist features new, unreleased, remastered songs from Brigitte Calls Me Baby, The Heavy Heavy, The Hip Abduction, Courteeners, Save Ferris, Alternate Routes, Joe Samba, Omnigone, Johnny Marr, LA Edwards, Pale Waves, Down By Law, Justin Townes Earle, Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds, Weird Al and more!
Listen to samples of the list below or search for ReadJunk on Spotify.
Playlist:
1. Brigitte Calls Me Baby – Pink Palace
2. The Hip Abduction – Desert Sun
3. The Heavy Heavy – Because You’re Mine
4. Courteeners – Solitude Of The Night Bus
5. The Rifles – Starting Monday
6. Goldfinger, Less Than Jake – I Had Some Help
7. Save Ferris – Lights Out In The Reptile House
8. Ice Nine Kills, Reel Big Fish – Walking On Sunshine – From The “American Psycho” Comic Series Soundtrack
9. The Goodwin Club – See All Color
10. The Alternate Routes – What Do I Know Now
11. Stylie – Knockin’ On Heaven’s Door
12. The Movement – River Guide You
13. Moon Taxi – Barefoot On The Dancefloor
14. Tropidelic, The Palmer Squares – Humble (with The Palmer Squares)
15. Joe Samba, Wax, Eric Krasno – Meant to Be (feat. Wax & Eric Krasno)
16. Big B, Common Kings – Broke AF
17. Kash’d Out – Bandana
18. Collie Buddz – Own Business
19. Dry Reef – Real Again
20. Tyler Ramsey – Bird
21. Joel Stoker – Sweet Euphoria
22. Jake Bugg – All Kinds Of People
23. Fontaines D.C. – Favourite
24. Johnny Marr – All Out Attack
25. The Chameleons – P.S Goodbye – Live
26. The Beaches – Takes One To Know One
27. Pale Waves – Glasgow
28. SPINN – On & On
29. Down By Law – Crazy Days
30. Drug Church – Demolition Man
31. Touché Amoré – Nobody’s
32. Ghost – Mary On A Cross – Live at the Forum / 2023
33. Powerwolf – We Don’t Wanna Be No Saints
34. As I Lay Dying – The Cave We Fear to Enter
35. Devon Kay & The Solutions – Still Alive (Portal)
36. The Linda Lindas – All In My Head
37. Jeremy & The Harlequins – The Whiskey Shake
38. Sammy Kay – Don’t Like Surprises
39. The O’Reillys and the Paddyhats – Raise Your Glasses High
40. Letting Up Despite Great Faults – Powder
41. Michael Kiwanuka – Floating Parade
42. Mayer Hawthorne – Love Goes
43. Thee Heart Tones – Need Something More
44. The Dip – Head On A Swivel
45. The Gaslight Anthem, Bully – Little Fires (feat. Bully)
46. Joy Buzzer – You’d Be Surprised
47. “Weird Al” Yankovic – Polkamania!
48. The Elovaters, Dirty Heads – Sky High (with Jared Watson of Dirty Heads)
49. DENM, Pepper – Where I’m Going
50. Horace Andy, Jah Wobble – Ain’t No Sunshine
51. The Operators – Goddamn
52. Maroon Town, Sami Muffin – Oh My Lord
53. CodeName: Rocky – Multiple Definitions
54. The JB Conspiracy – 1:11
55. The New Limits – Dead Weight
56. Foolish Relics – Pulled Up
57. Omnigone – Her Story
58. Giuda – Louder Than Action
59. Travis – Alive
60. Justin Townes Earle – Dreams
61. Sam Burchfield, The Scoundrels – Cows Come Home
62. Zach Bryan, Bruce Springsteen – Sandpaper (feat. Bruce Springsteen)
63. Jordan Davis – I Ain’t Sayin’
64. L.A. Edwards – El Camino
65. Steve Earle – The Galway Girl – Acoustic [Live]
66. 3 Pairs of Boots – Boot Scootin’
67. Charley Crockett – Visions of Dallas
68. JD McPherson – Shining Like Gold
69. Langhorne Slim, John Craigie – Out On The Road
70. Ray LaMontagne – I Wouldn’t Change A Thing
71. Jesse Malin, Billie Joe Armstrong – Black Haired Girl
72. The California Honeydrops, Lindsay Lou – Fall in Love Again (with Lindsay Lou)
73. The Motet – Thinkin Too Much
74. Benny Trokan – Nowhere To Be Found
75. Puzzled Panther, Gogol Bordello – From Boyarka to Boyaca
76. The Helio Sequence – Converter
77. Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds – Long Dark Night
78. Blossoms – Perfect Me
79. Wild Nothing, Audiotree – Basement El Dorado – Audiotree Live Version
80. Space March – Run Baby Run
81. Nick Gill – Lucky for a Minute
82. Jónsi – Cherry Blossom