ReadJunk Playlist – New Music (July 2024)

July 2024 is just about over and this summer is freakin’ going quickly. It’s time for a monthly new music playlist of stuff that came out recently. This month’s playlist features new, unreleased, remastered songs from Brigitte Calls Me Baby, The Heavy Heavy, The Hip Abduction, Courteeners, Save Ferris, Alternate Routes, Joe Samba, Omnigone, Johnny Marr, LA Edwards, Pale Waves, Down By Law, Justin Townes Earle, Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds, Weird Al and more!



Listen to samples of the list below or search for ReadJunk on Spotify.

Playlist:

1. Brigitte Calls Me Baby – Pink Palace

2. The Hip Abduction – Desert Sun

3. The Heavy Heavy – Because You’re Mine

4. Courteeners – Solitude Of The Night Bus

5. The Rifles – Starting Monday

6. Goldfinger, Less Than Jake – I Had Some Help

7. Save Ferris – Lights Out In The Reptile House

8. Ice Nine Kills, Reel Big Fish – Walking On Sunshine – From The “American Psycho” Comic Series Soundtrack

9. The Goodwin Club – See All Color

10. The Alternate Routes – What Do I Know Now

11. Stylie – Knockin’ On Heaven’s Door

12. The Movement – River Guide You

13. Moon Taxi – Barefoot On The Dancefloor

14. Tropidelic, The Palmer Squares – Humble (with The Palmer Squares)

15. Joe Samba, Wax, Eric Krasno – Meant to Be (feat. Wax & Eric Krasno)

16. Big B, Common Kings – Broke AF

17. Kash’d Out – Bandana

18. Collie Buddz – Own Business

19. Dry Reef – Real Again

20. Tyler Ramsey – Bird

21. Joel Stoker – Sweet Euphoria

22. Jake Bugg – All Kinds Of People

23. Fontaines D.C. – Favourite

24. Johnny Marr – All Out Attack

25. The Chameleons – P.S Goodbye – Live

26. The Beaches – Takes One To Know One

27. Pale Waves – Glasgow

28. SPINN – On & On

29. Down By Law – Crazy Days

30. Drug Church – Demolition Man

31. Touché Amoré – Nobody’s

32. Ghost – Mary On A Cross – Live at the Forum / 2023

33. Powerwolf – We Don’t Wanna Be No Saints

34. As I Lay Dying – The Cave We Fear to Enter

35. Devon Kay & The Solutions – Still Alive (Portal)

36. The Linda Lindas – All In My Head

37. Jeremy & The Harlequins – The Whiskey Shake

38. Sammy Kay – Don’t Like Surprises

39. The O’Reillys and the Paddyhats – Raise Your Glasses High

40. Letting Up Despite Great Faults – Powder

41. Michael Kiwanuka – Floating Parade

42. Mayer Hawthorne – Love Goes

43. Thee Heart Tones – Need Something More

44. The Dip – Head On A Swivel

45. The Gaslight Anthem, Bully – Little Fires (feat. Bully)

46. Joy Buzzer – You’d Be Surprised

47. “Weird Al” Yankovic – Polkamania!

48. The Elovaters, Dirty Heads – Sky High (with Jared Watson of Dirty Heads)

49. DENM, Pepper – Where I’m Going

50. Horace Andy, Jah Wobble – Ain’t No Sunshine

51. The Operators – Goddamn

52. Maroon Town, Sami Muffin – Oh My Lord

53. CodeName: Rocky – Multiple Definitions

54. The JB Conspiracy – 1:11

55. The New Limits – Dead Weight

56. Foolish Relics – Pulled Up

57. Omnigone – Her Story

58. Giuda – Louder Than Action

59. Travis – Alive

60. Justin Townes Earle – Dreams

61. Sam Burchfield, The Scoundrels – Cows Come Home

62. Zach Bryan, Bruce Springsteen – Sandpaper (feat. Bruce Springsteen)

63. Jordan Davis – I Ain’t Sayin’

64. L.A. Edwards – El Camino

65. Steve Earle – The Galway Girl – Acoustic [Live]

66. 3 Pairs of Boots – Boot Scootin’

67. Charley Crockett – Visions of Dallas

68. JD McPherson – Shining Like Gold

69. Langhorne Slim, John Craigie – Out On The Road

70. Ray LaMontagne – I Wouldn’t Change A Thing

71. Jesse Malin, Billie Joe Armstrong – Black Haired Girl

72. The California Honeydrops, Lindsay Lou – Fall in Love Again (with Lindsay Lou)

73. The Motet – Thinkin Too Much

74. Benny Trokan – Nowhere To Be Found

75. Puzzled Panther, Gogol Bordello – From Boyarka to Boyaca

76. The Helio Sequence – Converter

77. Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds – Long Dark Night

78. Blossoms – Perfect Me

79. Wild Nothing, Audiotree – Basement El Dorado – Audiotree Live Version

80. Space March – Run Baby Run

81. Nick Gill – Lucky for a Minute

82. Jónsi – Cherry Blossom