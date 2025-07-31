ReadJunk Playlist – New Music (July 2025)
July 2025 is over and it’s time for New Music Playlist that features new, unreleased, remastered songs from The Maple State, Say She She, Iration, Planet Smashers, Joey Harkum, Blockage, Dropkick Murphys, Goldfinger with Mark Hoppus, The Mary Wallopers, NIN, Fitz and the Tantrums, Sublime, Millington and more!
Listen to samples of the list below or search for ReadJunk on Spotify.
Tracklisting:
1. The Maple State – Zero days since last incident
2. The Heavy Heavy – Real Love Baby – Church Sessions
3. Say She She – Under the Sun
4. Iration – Hawaiian Roller Coaster Ride
5. Joey Harkum – Darlin’
6. The Planet Smashers – Meet Me on the Dancefloor
7. Goldfinger, Mark Hoppus – Freaking Out A Bit (feat. Mark Hoppus)
8. Ballyhoo!, Saxl Rose – ICARUS
9. Alkaline Trio – Oblivion
10. NOFX – Barcelona
11. Alice Cooper – What Happened to You
12. Oasis – Acquiesce (Unplugged)
13. Lord Huron – Bag of Bones
14. Johnny Marr, Neil Tennant – Getting Away With It – feat. Neil Tennant – Live
15. The Hives – Legalize Living
16. Blockage – Filthy Rotten
17. Teenage Bottlerocket – High-Speed Yoga
18. Strung Out – Glass Houses
19. Neckscars – Cutting The Line (At Fest)
20. Dropkick Murphys, The Scratch – One Last Goodbye “Tribute to Shane” (feat. The Scratch)
21. The Mary Wallopers – The Juice
22. The Dreadnoughts – Sierra
23. Booze & Glory – Brace Up
24. Nine Inch Nails – As Alive As You Need Me To Be
25. Fitz and The Tantrums – Young Days
26. St. Lucia – Giving It Up
27. We Are Scientists – What You Want Is Gone
28. Yo Gabba Gabba, GOGO13, Alex Desert – Pick It Up
29. Half Past Two – Stay Up All Night
30. Thirteen Towers – A Collision In Time
31. The Slackers – Tin Tin Dub
32. Elephants Dancing, Keep Flying – Sardines
33. Travelers All Stars – You Lie
34. Joker’s Republic – Panic\! Panic\! Panic\!
35. Sublime – Ensenada
36. The Elovaters – Sunburn
37. L’Entourloop, Joe Yorke – Rocksteady
38. Hollie Cook – Shy Girl
39. Smoke and Mirrors Sound System, Ali Presses – Time After Time
40. The Movement – Putting Up 2
41. Looking East, Hunter The Oracle – Break Of Day (with Hunter The Oracle)
42. Signal Fire – Filling Up Their Pockets
43. Lissie – America
44. The California Honeydrops – Hold On
45. The High Kings, Darren Holden, Brian Dunphy – Rocky Road To Dublin
46. The Brains – Evil
47. The Rumpled – Train to Saint-Malo
48. Sheridan Rúitín – Wyld Nite
49. The Celtic Social Club – Love Is A Madness
50. Jesse Ahern – The Great Gaslighter
51. Circa Waves – Cherry Bomb
52. Mo Lowda & the Humble – Fitzroy
53. Yo Gabba Gabba, The Decemberists – The Great Outdoors
54. Beach Fly, Tropidelic – Make it Work (with Tropidelic)
55. Cham, Damian “Jr Gong” Marley, Stephen Marley – Hustling In My Blood
56. Buju Banton – Full A Craft
57. Kash’d Out, Little Stranger – Mushroom Tea (with Little Stranger)
58. Fortunate Youth, Kumar – Love for the Music
59. Leaving Lifted, Passafire – Far Side
60. KBong, Johnny Cosmic – Soul Remedy
61. Sam Licari and the Sweet Tease, Roger Rivas – Feed the Fire
62. Foolish Relics – Around & Around
63. The Dead Milkmen – Welcome to the Show
64. Filter – All The Good
65. Les Yeux D’La Tête – Foutez-vous la paix
66. Durand Jones & The Indications, Durand Jones, Aaron Frazer – If Not For Love
67. Talking Heads – With Our Love (Alternate Version) – 2025 Remaster
68. Willie Nile – Washington’s Day
69. Trapper Schoepp – Wildfire
70. Ryan Bingham, The Texas Gentlemen – Americana
71. Ian Noe – Born In The USA
72. Zach Bryan – Streets of London
73. Foo Fighters – Today’s Song
74. Millington – FML
75. Winona Fighter – (Don’t Get) CLOSE
76. No Murder No Moustache – Wavin’ Flag
77. The Maggie Pills – Goths Of Disgrace
78. Petey USA – Ask Someone Else
79. Milky Chance – Passion
80. AJR – Betty
81. Janet Devlin – Houston
82. MikelParis, Stephen Kellogg – Mother
83. Great Lake Swimmers – Caught Light
84. Sam Burchfield – Stay (Betty Blue)
85. Charley Crockett – All Around Cowboy
86. Pete Droge – Song for Barbara Ann
87. Rodell Duff – Ain’t Coming Home
88. Acoustic Alchemy – 8,000 Miles
89. Galactic Empire – Superman
90. Biohazard – Fuck the System
91. The Dickies – Cherish
92. Hatebreed – Make the Demons Obey
93. Helloween – Universe (Gravity For Hearts)
94. Shinedown – Killing Fields
95. Nick and the Adversaries – Don’t Change
96. The Living End – I Only Trust Rock n Roll
97. Record Thieves – The Deep
98. The Magnetics, Bunna – One Love
99. Lot Lizards – Down On Uppers
100. George Porter Jr. – All We Want To Do (Live)
101. Fruit Bats – Stuck in My Head Again
102. Valley Of Wolves, Tim Myers – California Dreamin’
103. Slightly Stoopid, B-Real, Chali 2na – The Upside Down
104. FeelFree, Jade Tremba – My Mood
105. Marcia Griffiths – Question
106. Bikini Trill, Surfer Girl – Levitate (with Surfer Girl)
107. Left Alone – Some Days
108. Tokyo Ska Paradise Orchestra – The Liar
109. The Mighty Rootsmen, Toots & The Maytals, Mykal Rose – Fly Like An Eagle
110. Ranking Jnr, The Ordinary Boys, Will Simms – Turn off the Silence
111. Shawn Lee, Kelly Finnigan – Say It Again
112. Junior Kelly – Lay Me Down
113. Brinson Swann, Fagin – In My Head
114. Stranger Cole – Skinhead Moonstomp
115. Hazmatt, Tunnel Vision, Ease Up – California Sunshine
116. Pannonia Allstars Ska Orchestra – Golden Days
117. Roy Panton – Endless Memory
118. Hunting Lions – Age of the Guillotine
119. Curtis Harding – Time
120. The Charlatans – We Are Love
121. Lady Wray – My Best Step
122. Nick Drake – Strange Face – Take 1, 12th November 1968
123. Thrice – Gnash
124. Motion City Soundtrack – You Know Who the Fuck We Are
125. Bad Cop Bad Cop – I4NI
126. Good Charlotte – Stepper
127. Dinosaur Pile-Up – Love’s The Worst
128. Three Days Grace – Kill Me Fast