ReadJunk Playlist – New Music (July 2025)

July 2025 is over and it’s time for New Music Playlist that features new, unreleased, remastered songs from The Maple State, Say She She, Iration, Planet Smashers, Joey Harkum, Blockage, Dropkick Murphys, Goldfinger with Mark Hoppus, The Mary Wallopers, NIN, Fitz and the Tantrums, Sublime, Millington and more!



Listen to samples of the list below or search for ReadJunk on Spotify.

Tracklisting:

1. The Maple State – Zero days since last incident

2. The Heavy Heavy – Real Love Baby – Church Sessions

3. Say She She – Under the Sun

4. Iration – Hawaiian Roller Coaster Ride

5. Joey Harkum – Darlin’

6. The Planet Smashers – Meet Me on the Dancefloor

7. Goldfinger, Mark Hoppus – Freaking Out A Bit (feat. Mark Hoppus)

8. Ballyhoo!, Saxl Rose – ICARUS

9. Alkaline Trio – Oblivion

10. NOFX – Barcelona

11. Alice Cooper – What Happened to You

12. Oasis – Acquiesce (Unplugged)

13. Lord Huron – Bag of Bones

14. Johnny Marr, Neil Tennant – Getting Away With It – feat. Neil Tennant – Live

15. The Hives – Legalize Living

16. Blockage – Filthy Rotten

17. Teenage Bottlerocket – High-Speed Yoga

18. Strung Out – Glass Houses

19. Neckscars – Cutting The Line (At Fest)

20. Dropkick Murphys, The Scratch – One Last Goodbye “Tribute to Shane” (feat. The Scratch)

21. The Mary Wallopers – The Juice

22. The Dreadnoughts – Sierra

23. Booze & Glory – Brace Up

24. Nine Inch Nails – As Alive As You Need Me To Be

25. Fitz and The Tantrums – Young Days

26. St. Lucia – Giving It Up

27. We Are Scientists – What You Want Is Gone

28. Yo Gabba Gabba, GOGO13, Alex Desert – Pick It Up

29. Half Past Two – Stay Up All Night

30. Thirteen Towers – A Collision In Time

31. The Slackers – Tin Tin Dub

32. Elephants Dancing, Keep Flying – Sardines

33. Travelers All Stars – You Lie

34. Joker’s Republic – Panic\! Panic\! Panic\!

35. Sublime – Ensenada

36. The Elovaters – Sunburn

37. L’Entourloop, Joe Yorke – Rocksteady

38. Hollie Cook – Shy Girl

39. Smoke and Mirrors Sound System, Ali Presses – Time After Time

40. The Movement – Putting Up 2

41. Looking East, Hunter The Oracle – Break Of Day (with Hunter The Oracle)

42. Signal Fire – Filling Up Their Pockets

43. Lissie – America

44. The California Honeydrops – Hold On

45. The High Kings, Darren Holden, Brian Dunphy – Rocky Road To Dublin

46. The Brains – Evil

47. The Rumpled – Train to Saint-Malo

48. Sheridan Rúitín – Wyld Nite

49. The Celtic Social Club – Love Is A Madness

50. Jesse Ahern – The Great Gaslighter

51. Circa Waves – Cherry Bomb

52. Mo Lowda & the Humble – Fitzroy

53. Yo Gabba Gabba, The Decemberists – The Great Outdoors

54. Beach Fly, Tropidelic – Make it Work (with Tropidelic)

55. Cham, Damian “Jr Gong” Marley, Stephen Marley – Hustling In My Blood

56. Buju Banton – Full A Craft

57. Kash’d Out, Little Stranger – Mushroom Tea (with Little Stranger)

58. Fortunate Youth, Kumar – Love for the Music

59. Leaving Lifted, Passafire – Far Side

60. KBong, Johnny Cosmic – Soul Remedy

61. Sam Licari and the Sweet Tease, Roger Rivas – Feed the Fire

62. Foolish Relics – Around & Around

63. The Dead Milkmen – Welcome to the Show

64. Filter – All The Good

65. Les Yeux D’La Tête – Foutez-vous la paix

66. Durand Jones & The Indications, Durand Jones, Aaron Frazer – If Not For Love

67. Talking Heads – With Our Love (Alternate Version) – 2025 Remaster

68. Willie Nile – Washington’s Day

69. Trapper Schoepp – Wildfire

70. Ryan Bingham, The Texas Gentlemen – Americana

71. Ian Noe – Born In The USA

72. Zach Bryan – Streets of London

73. Foo Fighters – Today’s Song

74. Millington – FML

75. Winona Fighter – (Don’t Get) CLOSE

76. No Murder No Moustache – Wavin’ Flag

77. The Maggie Pills – Goths Of Disgrace

78. Petey USA – Ask Someone Else

79. Milky Chance – Passion

80. AJR – Betty

81. Janet Devlin – Houston

82. MikelParis, Stephen Kellogg – Mother

83. Great Lake Swimmers – Caught Light

84. Sam Burchfield – Stay (Betty Blue)

85. Charley Crockett – All Around Cowboy

86. Pete Droge – Song for Barbara Ann

87. Rodell Duff – Ain’t Coming Home

88. Acoustic Alchemy – 8,000 Miles

89. Galactic Empire – Superman

90. Biohazard – Fuck the System

91. The Dickies – Cherish

92. Hatebreed – Make the Demons Obey

93. Helloween – Universe (Gravity For Hearts)

94. Shinedown – Killing Fields

95. Nick and the Adversaries – Don’t Change

96. The Living End – I Only Trust Rock n Roll

97. Record Thieves – The Deep

98. The Magnetics, Bunna – One Love

99. Lot Lizards – Down On Uppers

100. George Porter Jr. – All We Want To Do (Live)

101. Fruit Bats – Stuck in My Head Again

102. Valley Of Wolves, Tim Myers – California Dreamin’

103. Slightly Stoopid, B-Real, Chali 2na – The Upside Down

104. FeelFree, Jade Tremba – My Mood

105. Marcia Griffiths – Question

106. Bikini Trill, Surfer Girl – Levitate (with Surfer Girl)

107. Left Alone – Some Days

108. Tokyo Ska Paradise Orchestra – The Liar

109. The Mighty Rootsmen, Toots & The Maytals, Mykal Rose – Fly Like An Eagle

110. Ranking Jnr, The Ordinary Boys, Will Simms – Turn off the Silence

111. Shawn Lee, Kelly Finnigan – Say It Again

112. Junior Kelly – Lay Me Down

113. Brinson Swann, Fagin – In My Head

114. Stranger Cole – Skinhead Moonstomp

115. Hazmatt, Tunnel Vision, Ease Up – California Sunshine

116. Pannonia Allstars Ska Orchestra – Golden Days

117. Roy Panton – Endless Memory

118. Hunting Lions – Age of the Guillotine

119. Curtis Harding – Time

120. The Charlatans – We Are Love

121. Lady Wray – My Best Step

122. Nick Drake – Strange Face – Take 1, 12th November 1968

123. Thrice – Gnash

124. Motion City Soundtrack – You Know Who the Fuck We Are

125. Bad Cop Bad Cop – I4NI

126. Good Charlotte – Stepper

127. Dinosaur Pile-Up – Love’s The Worst

128. Three Days Grace – Kill Me Fast