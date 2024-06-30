ReadJunk Playlist – New Music (June 2024)

June 2024 is over and it’s time for a monthly new music playlist of stuff that came out recently. This month’s playlist features new, unreleased, remastered songs from Less Than Jake, Pietasters, Hip Abduction, Iration, The Heavy Heavy, Brigitte Calls Me Baby, the Rifles, Eddie Vedder, 311, Omnigone, Mest, Duane Betts, Ghost and more!



Listen to samples of the list below or search for ReadJunk on Spotify.

Playlist:

1. Less Than Jake – Broken Words

2. The Pietasters – Glimmer

3. Iration – Obvious (No Doubt)

4. The Hip Abduction, Greensky Bluegrass, phoffman – Oregon (with phoffman of Greensky Bluegrass)

5. The Heavy Heavy – Happiness

6. Brigitte Calls Me Baby – We Were Never Alive

7. The Rifles – All Aboard

8. The Decemberists – Long White Veil

9. Eddie Vedder – Save It For Later

10. 311 – You’re Gonna Get It

11. Stylie, Bumpin Uglies, G. Blaze – Backyard Party

12. Joe Samba – Little Love

13. Stylie, Kash’d Out, Kyle Jerome – Daydreaming

14. Surfer Girl, Khalia – Don’t Go (with Khalia)

15. The Calamatix – Love, Lies & Alibis

16. The Aquabats! – Dr. Space Mummy!

17. Joe Gittleman – For The Love of Gino Mäder

18. Madness – I’d Do Anything (If I Could)

19. Backyard Superheroes – Going Nowhere Fast

20. The Busters, Katharina Wackernagel – WEHRT EUCH

21. The Skapones – Ascension

22. The Utopians – Lightning Love

23. Omnigone – Grief

24. Me First and the Gimme Gimmes – Love Will Keep Us Together

25. Hot Water Music – Touch The Sun

26. MakeWar – Goodbye to All That

27. Mest – Empty Room

28. The Ratchets – Hurricane Condition

29. Zatopeks, Vic Ruggiero – Ghosts in the System

30. Cherry Poppin’ Daddies – When You’re A Clown

31. Jason DeVore – ‘Til The Voice Goes Out

32. Jesse Malin, Bleachers – Prisoners of Paradise

33. Justin Townes Earle – Dreams

34. Duane Betts – Colors Fade

35. Cris Jacobs, Sam Bush – One of These Days

36. The Sugar Hollows – Shake n’ Howdy

37. Red Wanting Blue – Time’s For You

38. Ray LaMontagne – Step Into Your Power

39. The Dip – Fill My Cup

40. Thee Sacred Souls – Lucid Girl

41. The Harlem Gospel Travelers – Searching For The Truth

42. Aaron Frazer – Easy To Love

43. Sammy Kay – Greyhound Bus

44. Mat Kearney – Dandelion

45. Travis – Gaslight

46. Down By Law – Stand Up, Stand Down

47. The Manges – I Tried To Die Young

48. The Dollyrots – Wrapped In Sunshine

49. The Offspring – Make It All Right

50. UltraBomb – Rage Bomb

51. zebrahead – I Have Mixed Drinks About Feelings

52. HammerFall – The End Justifies

53. Ghost – The Future Is A Foreign Land

54. Fightmilk – Darkness on the Edge of Town

55. St. Lucia – Back to You

56. Letting Up Despite Great Faults – Embroidered

57. Blossoms – Gary

58. Sea Girls – Does Only God Know That We’re Lonely?

59. Damian Marley – Wisemen

60. Koyote The Konnection, Big Mountain – Turn I Loose

61. Driftone, Kash’d Out – Rolling Loud

62. Roots of Creation, Matisyahu, Sugarshack Sessions – Ocean Moon (with Matisyahu) – Live at Sugarshack Sessions Reggae Rise Up FL

63. Rebelution, Unified Highway – Pay No Mind

64. Mortimer – My Child

65. Bumpin Uglies – Stanley

66. The California Honeydrops – See Me Cry

67. The Slim Kings – Let’s Be Alone Together

68. Oh He Dead – Strange Love

69. Thee Heart Tones – Somebody Please

70. Benny Trokan – It’s Time

71. Stephen Kellogg – I Will Be Crazy for You

72. Johnny Cash – Hello Out There

73. JD McPherson – Sunshine Getaway

74. Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats – Cars in the Desert

75. Dayglow – Cocoon

76. Leslie Mendelson – Rock And Roll On The Radio

77. Flatfoot 56 – Electric Avenue

78. The Mary Wallopers – Home Boys Home

79. The Rumpled, The O’Reillys and the Paddyhats – Dancing Scars

80. The Toshers – Beating Wild

81. Luke Winslow-King – Peaches

82. Certainly So – Miss America

83. Picture This – Satellites

84. Kasabian – Darkest Lullaby

85. There I Ruined It – Gotta Beer in My Beer: A Tribute to Bro Country

86. Obscurest Vinyl – Hawk Tuah