ReadJunk Playlist – New Music (June 2024)
June 2024 is over and it’s time for a monthly new music playlist of stuff that came out recently. This month’s playlist features new, unreleased, remastered songs from Less Than Jake, Pietasters, Hip Abduction, Iration, The Heavy Heavy, Brigitte Calls Me Baby, the Rifles, Eddie Vedder, 311, Omnigone, Mest, Duane Betts, Ghost and more!
Listen to samples of the list below or search for ReadJunk on Spotify.
Playlist:
1. Less Than Jake – Broken Words
2. The Pietasters – Glimmer
3. Iration – Obvious (No Doubt)
4. The Hip Abduction, Greensky Bluegrass, phoffman – Oregon (with phoffman of Greensky Bluegrass)
5. The Heavy Heavy – Happiness
6. Brigitte Calls Me Baby – We Were Never Alive
7. The Rifles – All Aboard
8. The Decemberists – Long White Veil
9. Eddie Vedder – Save It For Later
10. 311 – You’re Gonna Get It
11. Stylie, Bumpin Uglies, G. Blaze – Backyard Party
12. Joe Samba – Little Love
13. Stylie, Kash’d Out, Kyle Jerome – Daydreaming
14. Surfer Girl, Khalia – Don’t Go (with Khalia)
15. The Calamatix – Love, Lies & Alibis
16. The Aquabats! – Dr. Space Mummy!
17. Joe Gittleman – For The Love of Gino Mäder
18. Madness – I’d Do Anything (If I Could)
19. Backyard Superheroes – Going Nowhere Fast
20. The Busters, Katharina Wackernagel – WEHRT EUCH
21. The Skapones – Ascension
22. The Utopians – Lightning Love
23. Omnigone – Grief
24. Me First and the Gimme Gimmes – Love Will Keep Us Together
25. Hot Water Music – Touch The Sun
26. MakeWar – Goodbye to All That
27. Mest – Empty Room
28. The Ratchets – Hurricane Condition
29. Zatopeks, Vic Ruggiero – Ghosts in the System
30. Cherry Poppin’ Daddies – When You’re A Clown
31. Jason DeVore – ‘Til The Voice Goes Out
32. Jesse Malin, Bleachers – Prisoners of Paradise
33. Justin Townes Earle – Dreams
34. Duane Betts – Colors Fade
35. Cris Jacobs, Sam Bush – One of These Days
36. The Sugar Hollows – Shake n’ Howdy
37. Red Wanting Blue – Time’s For You
38. Ray LaMontagne – Step Into Your Power
39. The Dip – Fill My Cup
40. Thee Sacred Souls – Lucid Girl
41. The Harlem Gospel Travelers – Searching For The Truth
42. Aaron Frazer – Easy To Love
43. Sammy Kay – Greyhound Bus
44. Mat Kearney – Dandelion
45. Travis – Gaslight
46. Down By Law – Stand Up, Stand Down
47. The Manges – I Tried To Die Young
48. The Dollyrots – Wrapped In Sunshine
49. The Offspring – Make It All Right
50. UltraBomb – Rage Bomb
51. zebrahead – I Have Mixed Drinks About Feelings
52. HammerFall – The End Justifies
53. Ghost – The Future Is A Foreign Land
54. Fightmilk – Darkness on the Edge of Town
55. St. Lucia – Back to You
56. Letting Up Despite Great Faults – Embroidered
57. Blossoms – Gary
58. Sea Girls – Does Only God Know That We’re Lonely?
59. Damian Marley – Wisemen
60. Koyote The Konnection, Big Mountain – Turn I Loose
61. Driftone, Kash’d Out – Rolling Loud
62. Roots of Creation, Matisyahu, Sugarshack Sessions – Ocean Moon (with Matisyahu) – Live at Sugarshack Sessions Reggae Rise Up FL
63. Rebelution, Unified Highway – Pay No Mind
64. Mortimer – My Child
65. Bumpin Uglies – Stanley
66. The California Honeydrops – See Me Cry
67. The Slim Kings – Let’s Be Alone Together
68. Oh He Dead – Strange Love
69. Thee Heart Tones – Somebody Please
70. Benny Trokan – It’s Time
71. Stephen Kellogg – I Will Be Crazy for You
72. Johnny Cash – Hello Out There
73. JD McPherson – Sunshine Getaway
74. Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats – Cars in the Desert
75. Dayglow – Cocoon
76. Leslie Mendelson – Rock And Roll On The Radio
77. Flatfoot 56 – Electric Avenue
78. The Mary Wallopers – Home Boys Home
79. The Rumpled, The O’Reillys and the Paddyhats – Dancing Scars
80. The Toshers – Beating Wild
81. Luke Winslow-King – Peaches
82. Certainly So – Miss America
83. Picture This – Satellites
84. Kasabian – Darkest Lullaby
85. There I Ruined It – Gotta Beer in My Beer: A Tribute to Bro Country
86. Obscurest Vinyl – Hawk Tuah