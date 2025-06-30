ReadJunk Playlist – New Music (June 2025)

It’s time for June 2025 New Music Playlist that features new, unreleased, remastered songs from Stick Figure, Bumpin’ Uglies, Say She She, Dropkick Murphys, The Beaches, Durand Jones & The Indications, Teenage Bottlerocket, Spring Heeled Jack, The Prizefighters, The Movement, The Dreadnoughts, Slightly Stoopid, Robert Randolph, Kaiser Chiefs and more!



Listen to samples of the list below or search for ReadJunk on Spotify.

Tracklisting:

1. Stick Figure – What a Feeling

2. Bumpin Uglies, Jah Works – I-95

3. Say She She – Cut & Rewind

4. The Beaches – Touch Myself

5. Durand Jones & The Indications, Durand Jones – Really Wanna Be With You

6. SunDub, Coolie Ranx – Blood and Fyah

7. Spring Heeled Jack – Jenni

8. Dropkick Murphys – Who’ll Stand With Us?

9. Teenage Bottlerocket – Post Mortem Depression

10. The Suicide Machines – Never Go Quietly

11. Skeetch – Sunny Side

12. The Prizefighters – Live Forever

13. Iration, Little Stranger – Say Goodnight

14. Stylie – Hold On

15. The Movement, The Elovaters – Nice & Slow (with The Elovaters)

16. Surfer Girl – Dive!

17. Slightly Stoopid – Step Into The Sun

18. Frankie Paul – Only You

19. Tony Rebel – How Much More

20. Fortunate Youth – Hot Hot Summer

21. Protoje – Feel It

22. The Living End – Strange Place

23. Hunting Lions – 1312

24. The Brains – Feel No Pain

25. M.U.T.T. – Toughest Street In Town

26. Neckscars – Dancing In The Stars

27. Jon Snodgrass – Dfhb 2 (DogFish Head Man)

28. The Albert Square – Waiting for the Heartache to Heal

29. Lot Lizards – Broken Parts

30. Ten Foot Pole – Armchair Quarterback – Taylor’s Version

31. The Dreadnoughts – Polka Pit

32. The Rumpled – Straight Ahead

33. The Narrowbacks – Sink or Swim

34. Les Yeux D’La Tête – Carpe Diem

35. The Yagas, Gogol Bordello – Chervona Ruta

36. Alice Cooper – Wild Ones

37. Willie Nile – Tryin’ To Make A Livin’ In The U.S.A.

38. Jethro Tull – Wond’ring Aloud Again – 1970 Mono Demo

39. Judy Blank – Killing Time

40. Robert Randolph – Gravity

41. Ganjacat, Passafire – Firefly

42. U-Roy – Hard Feeling

43. Clinton Fearon – Can’t Stop Us

44. Yami Bolo – War Flare up

45. J Boog – Beautiful Woman

46. Linval Thompson – Dem Jus a Fuss

47. Maoli, Brett Young – Broke Heart Break

48. Emily Brimlow, The Elovaters – Lil Bit (with The Elovaters)

49. Joey Harkum – The Great Unknown

50. Left Alone, Lng Sht – Middle of Midnight

51. The California Honeydrops – Shine Delight

52. Jam Van, Old Crow Medicine Show – Right Around the Corner

53. Stateside – Like A Rosary

54. Pool Kids – Easier Said Than Done

55. Bret McKenzie – All I Need

56. Eli “Paperboy” Reed – Walkin’ and Talkin’ (For My Baby)

57. Curtis Harding – True Love Can’t Be Blind

58. Mo Lowda & the Humble – Northside Violet

59. Chris Trapper – Faith That Doesn’t Fade (with Tom Trapper)

60. Matt Berry, Project Gemini – Stay On The Ground – Project Gemini’s Woodland Carnival Version

61. Pulp – Grown Ups

62. Pete Droge – You Called Me Kid

63. Kaiser Chiefs – Sink That Ship

64. Picture This – Family Out Of Friends

65. Bruce Springsteen – Sunday Love

66. Killswitch Engage – Blood Upon The Ashes

67. Heaven Shall Burn, Jesse Leach, Killswitch Engage – Numbered Days – feat. Jesse Leach of Killswitch Engage

68. Gwar – The Great Circus Train Disaster

69. Nicholas Britell, Brandon Roberts – NIAMOS\! (Chandrilian Club Mix) – From “Andor (Season 2)”

70. Some Ska Band – Skachester: Ashes or Embers? Truth Ignites\!

71. Ben Basile – Whataboutism

72. Skatune Network – Came Out Swinging

73. The Phensic – Kisses Teeth

74. Joker’s Republic – We Will Fall Together

75. David Byrne, Ghost Train Orchestra – Everybody Laughs

76. Save Ferris – Ooh Ooh Rudi [SINGLE]

77. Melbourne Ska Orchestra – Bom Bom Bom

78. The Bakesys – Accidental Death Is His Calling Card

79. The Magnetics – I Wanna Be Sedated

80. The Bishops – Disturbed

81. Cherry Poppin’ Daddies – Up From The Downside

82. Fishbone – Suckered By Sabotage

83. Travelers All Stars – First Love

84. The Dandifieds – Abracadabra

85. Out Of Control Army, Panteon Rococo – Fuera de Control – En Vivo

86. Ryan Bingham – Dangerous

87. Josh Ritter – You Won’t Dig My Grave

88. Chris Velan – Me and the Kid

89. Fruit Bats – Stuck in My Head Again

90. Laura Jane Grace – Wearing Black

91. Dallas Burrow – Disappearing Ink

92. The Dirty Grass Players – 3rd Stone From The Sun

93. Rodell Duff – Growing Up Too (Ryder’s Song)

94. The Lemonheads – In the Margin

95. Franz Ferdinand, Johnny Marr – Build It Up

96. Great Lake Swimmers – Wrong, Wrong, Wrong

97. Leon Bridges – Hold On

98. Moon Taxi – Pink Pony Club

99. Cienfuego, Junior Kelly – The Fight

100. Badfish, Mihali – Surf Party Lord (with Mihali)

101. Paul Weller – I Started a Joke

102. The Hives – Paint A Picture

103. Volbeat – Demonic Depression

104. Helloween – This Is Tokyo

105. Biohazard – Forsaken

106. Alestorm – The Storm

107. Papa Roach, Toby Morse – BRAINDEAD (feat. Toby Morse)

108. We Are Scientists – What You Want Is Gone

109. Bad Suns – Mystery Girl

110. Emmaline – Quite Like Me

111. RUMKICKS – Mosquito fighter

112. Decent Criminal – Home

113. Record Thieves – Cause and Effect

114. Dave Hause – Enough Hope

115. The Dollyrots – Get On This Ride

116. Royale Lynn – GREED

117. Public Enemy – MARCH MADNESS

118. Black Guy Fawkes, Angelo Moore – Racial Battle Fatigue

119. Trapper Schoepp – Satan is Real (Satan is a Sackler)

120. Henry Nowhere – Landing Gear

121. Luciano – These Last Days

122. KBong, Johnny Cosmic – Honey For The Soul

123. The B Foundation, Ballyhoo\! – Ripples in Our Lives

124. Chad Tepper, The Expendables – Blow Me Away ft. The Expendables

125. Roots of Creation, The Elovaters, Brett Wilson – False Alarm (with The Elovaters)

126. JOBY\!, Surfer Girl, So Cherry – Dive Deep

127. ROME, Dirty Heads – Slow & Easy (feat. Dirty Heads)

128. Sam Burchfield – Spirit of the Night

129. Fitz and The Tantrums – OK OK OK

130. The Crystal Casino Band – Backstage Tattoo

131. Cinders – Back to Shore

132. Lord Huron – Bag of Bones

133. The Vanns – Accomplice

134. Almost Vinyl – Fuck You, Pay Me