ReadJunk Playlist – New Music (June 2025)
It’s time for June 2025 New Music Playlist that features new, unreleased, remastered songs from Stick Figure, Bumpin’ Uglies, Say She She, Dropkick Murphys, The Beaches, Durand Jones & The Indications, Teenage Bottlerocket, Spring Heeled Jack, The Prizefighters, The Movement, The Dreadnoughts, Slightly Stoopid, Robert Randolph, Kaiser Chiefs and more!
Listen to samples of the list below or search for ReadJunk on Spotify.
Tracklisting:
1. Stick Figure – What a Feeling
2. Bumpin Uglies, Jah Works – I-95
3. Say She She – Cut & Rewind
4. The Beaches – Touch Myself
5. Durand Jones & The Indications, Durand Jones – Really Wanna Be With You
6. SunDub, Coolie Ranx – Blood and Fyah
7. Spring Heeled Jack – Jenni
8. Dropkick Murphys – Who’ll Stand With Us?
9. Teenage Bottlerocket – Post Mortem Depression
10. The Suicide Machines – Never Go Quietly
11. Skeetch – Sunny Side
12. The Prizefighters – Live Forever
13. Iration, Little Stranger – Say Goodnight
14. Stylie – Hold On
15. The Movement, The Elovaters – Nice & Slow (with The Elovaters)
16. Surfer Girl – Dive!
17. Slightly Stoopid – Step Into The Sun
18. Frankie Paul – Only You
19. Tony Rebel – How Much More
20. Fortunate Youth – Hot Hot Summer
21. Protoje – Feel It
22. The Living End – Strange Place
23. Hunting Lions – 1312
24. The Brains – Feel No Pain
25. M.U.T.T. – Toughest Street In Town
26. Neckscars – Dancing In The Stars
27. Jon Snodgrass – Dfhb 2 (DogFish Head Man)
28. The Albert Square – Waiting for the Heartache to Heal
29. Lot Lizards – Broken Parts
30. Ten Foot Pole – Armchair Quarterback – Taylor’s Version
31. The Dreadnoughts – Polka Pit
32. The Rumpled – Straight Ahead
33. The Narrowbacks – Sink or Swim
34. Les Yeux D’La Tête – Carpe Diem
35. The Yagas, Gogol Bordello – Chervona Ruta
36. Alice Cooper – Wild Ones
37. Willie Nile – Tryin’ To Make A Livin’ In The U.S.A.
38. Jethro Tull – Wond’ring Aloud Again – 1970 Mono Demo
39. Judy Blank – Killing Time
40. Robert Randolph – Gravity
41. Ganjacat, Passafire – Firefly
42. U-Roy – Hard Feeling
43. Clinton Fearon – Can’t Stop Us
44. Yami Bolo – War Flare up
45. J Boog – Beautiful Woman
46. Linval Thompson – Dem Jus a Fuss
47. Maoli, Brett Young – Broke Heart Break
48. Emily Brimlow, The Elovaters – Lil Bit (with The Elovaters)
49. Joey Harkum – The Great Unknown
50. Left Alone, Lng Sht – Middle of Midnight
51. The California Honeydrops – Shine Delight
52. Jam Van, Old Crow Medicine Show – Right Around the Corner
53. Stateside – Like A Rosary
54. Pool Kids – Easier Said Than Done
55. Bret McKenzie – All I Need
56. Eli “Paperboy” Reed – Walkin’ and Talkin’ (For My Baby)
57. Curtis Harding – True Love Can’t Be Blind
58. Mo Lowda & the Humble – Northside Violet
59. Chris Trapper – Faith That Doesn’t Fade (with Tom Trapper)
60. Matt Berry, Project Gemini – Stay On The Ground – Project Gemini’s Woodland Carnival Version
61. Pulp – Grown Ups
62. Pete Droge – You Called Me Kid
63. Kaiser Chiefs – Sink That Ship
64. Picture This – Family Out Of Friends
65. Bruce Springsteen – Sunday Love
66. Killswitch Engage – Blood Upon The Ashes
67. Heaven Shall Burn, Jesse Leach, Killswitch Engage – Numbered Days – feat. Jesse Leach of Killswitch Engage
68. Gwar – The Great Circus Train Disaster
69. Nicholas Britell, Brandon Roberts – NIAMOS\! (Chandrilian Club Mix) – From “Andor (Season 2)”
70. Some Ska Band – Skachester: Ashes or Embers? Truth Ignites\!
71. Ben Basile – Whataboutism
72. Skatune Network – Came Out Swinging
73. The Phensic – Kisses Teeth
74. Joker’s Republic – We Will Fall Together
75. David Byrne, Ghost Train Orchestra – Everybody Laughs
76. Save Ferris – Ooh Ooh Rudi [SINGLE]
77. Melbourne Ska Orchestra – Bom Bom Bom
78. The Bakesys – Accidental Death Is His Calling Card
79. The Magnetics – I Wanna Be Sedated
80. The Bishops – Disturbed
81. Cherry Poppin’ Daddies – Up From The Downside
82. Fishbone – Suckered By Sabotage
83. Travelers All Stars – First Love
84. The Dandifieds – Abracadabra
85. Out Of Control Army, Panteon Rococo – Fuera de Control – En Vivo
86. Ryan Bingham – Dangerous
87. Josh Ritter – You Won’t Dig My Grave
88. Chris Velan – Me and the Kid
89. Fruit Bats – Stuck in My Head Again
90. Laura Jane Grace – Wearing Black
91. Dallas Burrow – Disappearing Ink
92. The Dirty Grass Players – 3rd Stone From The Sun
93. Rodell Duff – Growing Up Too (Ryder’s Song)
94. The Lemonheads – In the Margin
95. Franz Ferdinand, Johnny Marr – Build It Up
96. Great Lake Swimmers – Wrong, Wrong, Wrong
97. Leon Bridges – Hold On
98. Moon Taxi – Pink Pony Club
99. Cienfuego, Junior Kelly – The Fight
100. Badfish, Mihali – Surf Party Lord (with Mihali)
101. Paul Weller – I Started a Joke
102. The Hives – Paint A Picture
103. Volbeat – Demonic Depression
104. Helloween – This Is Tokyo
105. Biohazard – Forsaken
106. Alestorm – The Storm
107. Papa Roach, Toby Morse – BRAINDEAD (feat. Toby Morse)
108. We Are Scientists – What You Want Is Gone
109. Bad Suns – Mystery Girl
110. Emmaline – Quite Like Me
111. RUMKICKS – Mosquito fighter
112. Decent Criminal – Home
113. Record Thieves – Cause and Effect
114. Dave Hause – Enough Hope
115. The Dollyrots – Get On This Ride
116. Royale Lynn – GREED
117. Public Enemy – MARCH MADNESS
118. Black Guy Fawkes, Angelo Moore – Racial Battle Fatigue
119. Trapper Schoepp – Satan is Real (Satan is a Sackler)
120. Henry Nowhere – Landing Gear
121. Luciano – These Last Days
122. KBong, Johnny Cosmic – Honey For The Soul
123. The B Foundation, Ballyhoo\! – Ripples in Our Lives
124. Chad Tepper, The Expendables – Blow Me Away ft. The Expendables
125. Roots of Creation, The Elovaters, Brett Wilson – False Alarm (with The Elovaters)
126. JOBY\!, Surfer Girl, So Cherry – Dive Deep
127. ROME, Dirty Heads – Slow & Easy (feat. Dirty Heads)
128. Sam Burchfield – Spirit of the Night
129. Fitz and The Tantrums – OK OK OK
130. The Crystal Casino Band – Backstage Tattoo
131. Cinders – Back to Shore
132. Lord Huron – Bag of Bones
133. The Vanns – Accomplice
134. Almost Vinyl – Fuck You, Pay Me