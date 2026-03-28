ReadJunk Playlist – New Music (March 2026)

March is just about done. Time for the March 2026 new music playlist that features new, unreleased, remastered songs from Moon Taxi, Iration, Big D, Aggrolites, Saw Doctors, Real Mckenzies, Bowling for Soup, Noah Guthrie, Red Arrow Highway, Duane Betts, Bad Operation, Good Riddance and more!



Listen to samples of the list below or search for ReadJunk on Spotify.

Playlist:

1. Moon Taxi – Highwave

2. Iration – Shoyu

3. Kyle Smith – Struggle

4. Todd Carey; Kash’d Out; G. Love & Special Sauce – LFG (with G. Love & Special Sauce & Kash’d Out)

5. The Elovaters – Jean Jacket

6. Big D and the Kids Table – Whiplash

7. The Aggrolites – Till The Wheels Fall Off

8. Omnigone – Liar

9. The Magnetics; Lovesick – On the Road Again

10. R.W.W.; Dave Hillyard – New Thing

11. Bruce Springsteen; Shane MacGowan – A Rainy Night in Soho

12. The Riptide Movement – 800 Years

13. The Saw Doctors – Glorious Days of Summer

14. The Walker Roaders – Maggie May Went To Heaven

15. Dropkick Murphys – Solidarity

16. The Real McKenzies – I Wanna Eat Sardines (with Yer Mother)

17. The Gobshites – Whiskey Will

18. The Narrowbacks – Take The Wheel

19. Bar Dust – Bottle of Smoke

20. Hard-Fi – They Ain’t Your Friends

21. Brigitte Calls Me Baby – I Can Take the Sun Out of the Sky

22. The Beaches – Silver Springs – Live at Brixton Academy

23. The Haunted Youth – murder me

24. Magic Wands – Wishing Well

25. Band of Horses – Coal Mine

26. Good Riddance – Drive Faster

27. Teenage Bottlerocket – Invisible Man

28. Bowling For Soup – I’m Just A Kid

29. MALINOWSKI; Jay Malinowski – Half-Moon Bay

30. Low Cut Connie – Little Freakers

31. G. Love & Special Sauce – Willow Tree

32. Jack Johnson – Pirate Looks At 40

33. Bleachers – dirty wedding dress

34. Joel P West – Golden Hour

35. Josh Ritter – One More River To Cross

36. Rogue Wave – My Will

37. Ryan Sheridan – Paper Sails

38. The California Honeydrops – 365 Flavors

39. The Fuss – Natural Diaster / That I Know (Live)

40. Noah Guthrie – Brightside

41. Noah Kahan – Porch Light

42. Peter Gabriel – What Lies Ahead (Bright-Side Mix)

43. Los Domingueros; Jesse Wagner; Roger Rivas; Esteban Flores; Mani Metales; Lewis Richards – GNY/BG – Lewis Richards Remix Deluxe Single Version

44. Maoli; Kabaka Pyramid – Clarity (Ft. Kabaka Pyramid)

45. Jesse Royal – Ignite

46. Crazy Baldhead; Jah Point – You Don’t Hate Monday

47. Surfer Girl – Chestnut Hill

48. Dirty Heads – One Of Those Days

49. Young the Giant – Bitter Fruit

50. Drug Church – Pynch

51. The Dollyrots – Attention Span

52. zebrahead – Burn Burn Burn

53. Nerf Herder – Golfshirt [redux]

54. Red Arrow Highway – Better Things

55. Druglords Of The Avenues – Pocket Find

56. Lemonade Shoelace – Turn Yourself Around

57. The Casualties – Allies And Assassins

58. Piebald – Still On the Couch

59. Authority Zero – Bad Mouth

60. Dave Hause – Suture Self

61. Water Tower; Mike Herrera – Drink Smoke

62. Boiled In Lead – Bucimis

63. Terror – Destruction Of My Soul

64. Grade 2 – Better Today

65. Moon Tooth – PUSH

66. Wavves – Into My Problems

67. Squirrel Nut Zippers – Lil’ Tony’s Theme (The Jig Is Up)

68. Charley Crockett – Kentucky Too Long

69. Duane Betts – Down To Houston

70. Ryan Bingham; The Texas Gentlemen – Twist the Knife

71. Mamas Gun – Joy

72. Desorden Público – Mi Gente 1975

73. BAD OPERATION – Rico

74. Detroit Riddim Crew – One Step

75. Cenzo – Chain Reaction

76. The Ska Jazz Unit – Dull Boy

77. Space Mutiny! – DeLorean!

78. Offend Your Friends – Fake Work Fridays

79. Tokyo Ska Paradise Orchestra – Showdown

80. Última Tormenta – Siempre Sale el Sol

81. The Hot Plates – Slippin’

82. SunDub; Mike Love; Earl “Chinna” Smith – Sent Us Away

83. Asha Puthli; Say She She – Pawa!

84. Twin Fin – Love Me Anyway

85. Joe Samba – Why Do I Live Here?

86. Protoje; Shenseea – Goddess (with Shenseea)

87. RDGLDGRN; Nick Hexum – I’ve Been Missing (with Nick Hexum)

88. One Culture – Grow Stronger

89. Half Gone; Omnigone; Half Past Two – Illusion of Motion

90. Eric Swanson; Jacob Hemphill; Roots of Creation – Oblivious (Please Don’t Go)

91. Morgan Evans – Letting You Go

92. Shaggy – Drop it & Roll it

93. Fruit Bats – The Landfill

94. Depeche Mode; War Child Records – Universal Soldier

95. The Dead Krazukies – Neuralyzer

96. Tigers Jaw – Staring at Empty Faces

97. Sublime – Until The Sun Explodes

98. Artikal Sound System; Slightly Stoopid – Right Now – with Slightly Stoopid

99. Horace Andy – Rock Your Baby

100. Tropidelic; The Quasi Kings – Home To You (with The Quasi Kings)

101. RECQcreation; Kash’d Out – Moon & Back

102. MAGIC! – California Sand

103. Jeremy & The Harlequins – A Broken Clock

104. Death Cab for Cutie – Riptides

105. Foo Fighters – Caught In The Echo

106. Muse – Be With You

107. Brian Fallon; Madi Diaz – Will You Still Love Me Tomorrow

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