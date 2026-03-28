ReadJunk Playlist – New Music (March 2026)
March is just about done. Time for the March 2026 new music playlist that features new, unreleased, remastered songs from Moon Taxi, Iration, Big D, Aggrolites, Saw Doctors, Real Mckenzies, Bowling for Soup, Noah Guthrie, Red Arrow Highway, Duane Betts, Bad Operation, Good Riddance and more!
Listen to samples of the list below or search for ReadJunk on Spotify.
Playlist:
1. Moon Taxi – Highwave
2. Iration – Shoyu
3. Kyle Smith – Struggle
4. Todd Carey; Kash’d Out; G. Love & Special Sauce – LFG (with G. Love & Special Sauce & Kash’d Out)
5. The Elovaters – Jean Jacket
6. Big D and the Kids Table – Whiplash
7. The Aggrolites – Till The Wheels Fall Off
8. Omnigone – Liar
9. The Magnetics; Lovesick – On the Road Again
10. R.W.W.; Dave Hillyard – New Thing
11. Bruce Springsteen; Shane MacGowan – A Rainy Night in Soho
12. The Riptide Movement – 800 Years
13. The Saw Doctors – Glorious Days of Summer
14. The Walker Roaders – Maggie May Went To Heaven
15. Dropkick Murphys – Solidarity
16. The Real McKenzies – I Wanna Eat Sardines (with Yer Mother)
17. The Gobshites – Whiskey Will
18. The Narrowbacks – Take The Wheel
19. Bar Dust – Bottle of Smoke
20. Hard-Fi – They Ain’t Your Friends
21. Brigitte Calls Me Baby – I Can Take the Sun Out of the Sky
22. The Beaches – Silver Springs – Live at Brixton Academy
23. The Haunted Youth – murder me
24. Magic Wands – Wishing Well
25. Band of Horses – Coal Mine
26. Good Riddance – Drive Faster
27. Teenage Bottlerocket – Invisible Man
28. Bowling For Soup – I’m Just A Kid
29. MALINOWSKI; Jay Malinowski – Half-Moon Bay
30. Low Cut Connie – Little Freakers
31. G. Love & Special Sauce – Willow Tree
32. Jack Johnson – Pirate Looks At 40
33. Bleachers – dirty wedding dress
34. Joel P West – Golden Hour
35. Josh Ritter – One More River To Cross
36. Rogue Wave – My Will
37. Ryan Sheridan – Paper Sails
38. The California Honeydrops – 365 Flavors
39. The Fuss – Natural Diaster / That I Know (Live)
40. Noah Guthrie – Brightside
41. Noah Kahan – Porch Light
42. Peter Gabriel – What Lies Ahead (Bright-Side Mix)
43. Los Domingueros; Jesse Wagner; Roger Rivas; Esteban Flores; Mani Metales; Lewis Richards – GNY/BG – Lewis Richards Remix Deluxe Single Version
44. Maoli; Kabaka Pyramid – Clarity (Ft. Kabaka Pyramid)
45. Jesse Royal – Ignite
46. Crazy Baldhead; Jah Point – You Don’t Hate Monday
47. Surfer Girl – Chestnut Hill
48. Dirty Heads – One Of Those Days
49. Young the Giant – Bitter Fruit
50. Drug Church – Pynch
51. The Dollyrots – Attention Span
52. zebrahead – Burn Burn Burn
53. Nerf Herder – Golfshirt [redux]
54. Red Arrow Highway – Better Things
55. Druglords Of The Avenues – Pocket Find
56. Lemonade Shoelace – Turn Yourself Around
57. The Casualties – Allies And Assassins
58. Piebald – Still On the Couch
59. Authority Zero – Bad Mouth
60. Dave Hause – Suture Self
61. Water Tower; Mike Herrera – Drink Smoke
62. Boiled In Lead – Bucimis
63. Terror – Destruction Of My Soul
64. Grade 2 – Better Today
65. Moon Tooth – PUSH
66. Wavves – Into My Problems
67. Squirrel Nut Zippers – Lil’ Tony’s Theme (The Jig Is Up)
68. Charley Crockett – Kentucky Too Long
69. Duane Betts – Down To Houston
70. Ryan Bingham; The Texas Gentlemen – Twist the Knife
71. Mamas Gun – Joy
72. Desorden Público – Mi Gente 1975
73. BAD OPERATION – Rico
74. Detroit Riddim Crew – One Step
75. Cenzo – Chain Reaction
76. The Ska Jazz Unit – Dull Boy
77. Space Mutiny! – DeLorean!
78. Offend Your Friends – Fake Work Fridays
79. Tokyo Ska Paradise Orchestra – Showdown
80. Última Tormenta – Siempre Sale el Sol
81. The Hot Plates – Slippin’
82. SunDub; Mike Love; Earl “Chinna” Smith – Sent Us Away
83. Asha Puthli; Say She She – Pawa!
84. Twin Fin – Love Me Anyway
85. Joe Samba – Why Do I Live Here?
86. Protoje; Shenseea – Goddess (with Shenseea)
87. RDGLDGRN; Nick Hexum – I’ve Been Missing (with Nick Hexum)
88. One Culture – Grow Stronger
89. Half Gone; Omnigone; Half Past Two – Illusion of Motion
90. Eric Swanson; Jacob Hemphill; Roots of Creation – Oblivious (Please Don’t Go)
91. Morgan Evans – Letting You Go
92. Shaggy – Drop it & Roll it
93. Fruit Bats – The Landfill
94. Depeche Mode; War Child Records – Universal Soldier
95. The Dead Krazukies – Neuralyzer
96. Tigers Jaw – Staring at Empty Faces
97. Sublime – Until The Sun Explodes
98. Artikal Sound System; Slightly Stoopid – Right Now – with Slightly Stoopid
99. Horace Andy – Rock Your Baby
100. Tropidelic; The Quasi Kings – Home To You (with The Quasi Kings)
101. RECQcreation; Kash’d Out – Moon & Back
102. MAGIC! – California Sand
103. Jeremy & The Harlequins – A Broken Clock
104. Death Cab for Cutie – Riptides
105. Foo Fighters – Caught In The Echo
106. Muse – Be With You
107. Brian Fallon; Madi Diaz – Will You Still Love Me Tomorrow