ReadJunk Playlist – New Music (May 2025)

It’s time for May 2025 New Nusic Playlist that features new, unreleased, remastered songs from The Beaches, Lissie, Riptide Movement, Blockage, Willie Nile, Pearl Jam, Bruce Springsteen, The Methadones, Si Cranstoun, Buck-O-Nine, Coolie Ranx, Bumpin Uglies, New Found Glory, Trapper Schoepp, Tunnel Vision and more!



Listen to samples of the list below or search for ReadJunk on Spotify.



Tracklisting:

1. The Beaches – Did I Say Too Much

2. Lissie – I’ll Stand By You

3. The Riptide Movement – When The Sun Comes Up

4. Green Day – Fuck Off

5. Blockage – I Owe You Everything

6. Willie Nile – We Are, We Are

7. Chris Trapper – Under The Tobin Bridge

8. Great Lake Swimmers – One More Dance Around The Sun

9. Levellers – Far From Home – Live At Hackney Empire

10. The Methadones – Love On Layaway

11. The Drowns – Them Rats

12. Rise Against – I Want It All

13. Pearl Jam – Future Days

14. Black Map – Little Undead

15. Stereophonics – Backroom Boys

16. Almost Vinyl – Fuck On The Beach

17. Si Cranstoun – It’s the Weekend

18. The Spitfires – Where Did We Go Wrong?

19. PorkPie – Bones

20. Buck-O-Nine – Preface

21. Coolie Ranx – Love’s To Blame

22. Hollie Cook, Horseman – Night Night

23. The Players Band, Vic Ruggiero – Foolin’

24. The Scrub Ups – The Scrub Up

25. Barrington Levy – A FI YUH

26. Bumpin Uglies, Artikal Sound System – Orange Crush

27. Sons of Paradise, Kash’d Out – Backroads (with Kash’d Out)

28. Ben Basile – Hot Drop

29. Half Past Two – Am I Dead Yet?

30. Ballyhoo! – SWIM

31. Surfer Girl – Freckles

32. The Movement – Make It Through

33. Tropidelic – Out There

34. Sensamotion, The Hip Abduction – The Ways (with The Hip Abduction)

35. Fortunate Youth – What A Dream

36. Sublime, Slightly Stoopid, Stick Figure – Slow Ride

37. Codefendants, Fat Mike – The Right Wrong Man

38. The Living End – Alfie

39. Henry Nowhere – The Beginning

40. The O’Reillys and the Paddyhats, Jenny Woo – Slingshot Girl

41. New Found Glory – 100%

42. MxPx – One Zero Zero

43. MDC – Americon

44. Left Alone – Here Comes the Weekend – Single Version

45. Kepi Ghoulie – Start Me Up

46. The Killigans – Can’t Eat the Rich

47. Ten Foot Pole – Goodnight Weasel

48. Booze & Glory – Boys Will Be Boys

49. Three Days Grace – Apologies

50. The Ataris – Car Song

51. Joy Buzzer – Simone

52. Ghost – Missilia Amori

53. Volbeat – Time Will Heal

54. John 5 – Fiend

55. Alestorm – Killed to Death by Piracy

56. I Prevail – Violent Nature

57. Matisyahu – Rage

58. Hunting Lions – Radio DJ

59. Big West, Tunnel Vision – The Getaway

60. Dr. Ring Ding – Here Comes Daddy!

61. The Skapones – The Fear

62. Cherry Poppin’ Daddies – Haters Envy

63. Catbite – Remediate

64. Bacao Rhythm & Steel Band – Gianna Sisters

65. Isaac And The Soul Machine – Hang Out

66. Thee Sacred Souls – We Don’t Have to Be Alone

67. Trevor Hall – seek and find

68. Kelly Finnigan, Renaldo Domino – Keep Me In Mind

69. Thee Sinseers, Joey Quinones – If We Try

70. The Slim Kings – Keep On

71. Lightfoils – Synastry

72. The Inciters – A Hundred Faces

73. Chili Guys – Listening To Reggae

74. Stylie – Turntable Spinning

75. J Boog, Collie Buddz – All Night (with Collie Buddz)

76. SunDub – Love and Humanity

77. SOJA, Kolohe Kai – We All Need Love (With Kolohe Kai)

78. The Kooks – If They Could Only Know

79. Mo Lowda & the Humble – The Painter

80. Fitz and The Tantrums – Man on The Moon

81. Skinny Lister – Bristol Bound

82. Peter Murphy – Silver Shade

83. Roots of Creation, Brett Wilson – Move Along

84. Beach Fly, The Expendables – Feel it So (with The Expendables)

85. The Haunted Youth – Emo Song

86. Picture This – A Thousand Times

87. Mustard Service – Big Time

88. Dinowalrus – A Day of Doing Nothing

89. Keane – Everybody’s Changing – Live From Mexico City / 2024

90. Arcade Fire – Circle of Trust

91. Turnstile – NEVER ENOUGH

92. Lord Huron – Looking Back

93. The Lemonheads – Deep End

94. Peter Bradley Adams, Abigayle Oakley – Are We Able

95. Boldtype, Record Thieves, The Sound Collapse, Cash McNary – Stay Tuned

96. Lightheaded – Same Drop

97. Jeanines – What’s Lost

98. Dave Hause – Jane

99. Jeremy & The Harlequins – Up ‘n’ down

100. Jason Joshua – I Really Love You

101. The Budos Band – Night Raid

102. New York Ska-Jazz Ensemble, Sharon Jones – Makin Whoopie

103. Inspector, Dr. Shenka – Deja Ya De Mentir – Sonando Desde El Auditorio Nacional

104. The Crombies – Sneaky Pete

105. Tokyo Ska Paradise Orchestra, Murotsuyoshi – Toi Toi

106. Cenzo – High on You

107. The Red Stripes – Rude Boy Swagger

108. DIIV – Return of Youth

109. Forth Wanderers – 7 Months

110. Pulp – Got to Have Love

111. Bombskare – Living The Dream

112. Millington – Fade Out

113. The Offspring – Ok, But This Is The Last Time – Piano Version

114. Laura Stevenson – Honey

115. Paul Weller – Lawdy Rolla

116. We Are Scientists – I Could Do Much Worse

117. Dinosaur Pile-Up – Big Dogs

118. Trapper Schoepp – Loaded

119. Bruce Springsteen – Adelita

120. Counting Crows – With Love, From A-Z

121. Vistas – Cut The Cord

122. Ben Rector, Mat Kearney – Praying For Me

123. The Rumjacks – Eye For An Eye (Live Acoustic)

124. The Chameleons – Saviours Are a Dangerous Thing

125. Groundation, Mykal Rose, Alpha Blondy – The Youth

126. Howi Spangler – FIREMAN

127. Ries Brothers, Nick Hexum – Golden Sun (with Nick Hexum)

128. Looking East – Satellite

129. Tunnel Vision, DENM – This is My Life (feat. DENM)

130. Kabaka Pyramid – Jamaica

131. Brett Coleman, Roots of Creation, Chris Bowen Vibes, Brett Wilson – Let It Glow

132. Jakobs Castle – Less and Less

133. Durand Jones & The Indications, Durand Jones – Lovers’ Holiday

134. Ryan Bingham – A Song For The Stone

135. Alan Sparhawk, Trampled by Turtles – Not Broken

136. Stephen Kellogg, Lori McKenna – Old Friend (feat. Lori McKenna)

137. Lainey Wilson – Somewhere Over Laredo

138. The Doobie Brothers – Angels & Mercy

139. The Shootouts, Logan Ledger – Only Good at Goodbye

140. Low Cut Connie – Livin in the USA