ReadJunk Playlist – New Music (May 2025)
It’s time for May 2025 New Nusic Playlist that features new, unreleased, remastered songs from The Beaches, Lissie, Riptide Movement, Blockage, Willie Nile, Pearl Jam, Bruce Springsteen, The Methadones, Si Cranstoun, Buck-O-Nine, Coolie Ranx, Bumpin Uglies, New Found Glory, Trapper Schoepp, Tunnel Vision and more!
Listen to samples of the list below or search for ReadJunk on Spotify.
Tracklisting:
1. The Beaches – Did I Say Too Much
2. Lissie – I’ll Stand By You
3. The Riptide Movement – When The Sun Comes Up
4. Green Day – Fuck Off
5. Blockage – I Owe You Everything
6. Willie Nile – We Are, We Are
7. Chris Trapper – Under The Tobin Bridge
8. Great Lake Swimmers – One More Dance Around The Sun
9. Levellers – Far From Home – Live At Hackney Empire
10. The Methadones – Love On Layaway
11. The Drowns – Them Rats
12. Rise Against – I Want It All
13. Pearl Jam – Future Days
14. Black Map – Little Undead
15. Stereophonics – Backroom Boys
16. Almost Vinyl – Fuck On The Beach
17. Si Cranstoun – It’s the Weekend
18. The Spitfires – Where Did We Go Wrong?
19. PorkPie – Bones
20. Buck-O-Nine – Preface
21. Coolie Ranx – Love’s To Blame
22. Hollie Cook, Horseman – Night Night
23. The Players Band, Vic Ruggiero – Foolin’
24. The Scrub Ups – The Scrub Up
25. Barrington Levy – A FI YUH
26. Bumpin Uglies, Artikal Sound System – Orange Crush
27. Sons of Paradise, Kash’d Out – Backroads (with Kash’d Out)
28. Ben Basile – Hot Drop
29. Half Past Two – Am I Dead Yet?
30. Ballyhoo! – SWIM
31. Surfer Girl – Freckles
32. The Movement – Make It Through
33. Tropidelic – Out There
34. Sensamotion, The Hip Abduction – The Ways (with The Hip Abduction)
35. Fortunate Youth – What A Dream
36. Sublime, Slightly Stoopid, Stick Figure – Slow Ride
37. Codefendants, Fat Mike – The Right Wrong Man
38. The Living End – Alfie
39. Henry Nowhere – The Beginning
40. The O’Reillys and the Paddyhats, Jenny Woo – Slingshot Girl
41. New Found Glory – 100%
42. MxPx – One Zero Zero
43. MDC – Americon
44. Left Alone – Here Comes the Weekend – Single Version
45. Kepi Ghoulie – Start Me Up
46. The Killigans – Can’t Eat the Rich
47. Ten Foot Pole – Goodnight Weasel
48. Booze & Glory – Boys Will Be Boys
49. Three Days Grace – Apologies
50. The Ataris – Car Song
51. Joy Buzzer – Simone
52. Ghost – Missilia Amori
53. Volbeat – Time Will Heal
54. John 5 – Fiend
55. Alestorm – Killed to Death by Piracy
56. I Prevail – Violent Nature
57. Matisyahu – Rage
58. Hunting Lions – Radio DJ
59. Big West, Tunnel Vision – The Getaway
60. Dr. Ring Ding – Here Comes Daddy!
61. The Skapones – The Fear
62. Cherry Poppin’ Daddies – Haters Envy
63. Catbite – Remediate
64. Bacao Rhythm & Steel Band – Gianna Sisters
65. Isaac And The Soul Machine – Hang Out
66. Thee Sacred Souls – We Don’t Have to Be Alone
67. Trevor Hall – seek and find
68. Kelly Finnigan, Renaldo Domino – Keep Me In Mind
69. Thee Sinseers, Joey Quinones – If We Try
70. The Slim Kings – Keep On
71. Lightfoils – Synastry
72. The Inciters – A Hundred Faces
73. Chili Guys – Listening To Reggae
74. Stylie – Turntable Spinning
75. J Boog, Collie Buddz – All Night (with Collie Buddz)
76. SunDub – Love and Humanity
77. SOJA, Kolohe Kai – We All Need Love (With Kolohe Kai)
78. The Kooks – If They Could Only Know
79. Mo Lowda & the Humble – The Painter
80. Fitz and The Tantrums – Man on The Moon
81. Skinny Lister – Bristol Bound
82. Peter Murphy – Silver Shade
83. Roots of Creation, Brett Wilson – Move Along
84. Beach Fly, The Expendables – Feel it So (with The Expendables)
85. The Haunted Youth – Emo Song
86. Picture This – A Thousand Times
87. Mustard Service – Big Time
88. Dinowalrus – A Day of Doing Nothing
89. Keane – Everybody’s Changing – Live From Mexico City / 2024
90. Arcade Fire – Circle of Trust
91. Turnstile – NEVER ENOUGH
92. Lord Huron – Looking Back
93. The Lemonheads – Deep End
94. Peter Bradley Adams, Abigayle Oakley – Are We Able
95. Boldtype, Record Thieves, The Sound Collapse, Cash McNary – Stay Tuned
96. Lightheaded – Same Drop
97. Jeanines – What’s Lost
98. Dave Hause – Jane
99. Jeremy & The Harlequins – Up ‘n’ down
100. Jason Joshua – I Really Love You
101. The Budos Band – Night Raid
102. New York Ska-Jazz Ensemble, Sharon Jones – Makin Whoopie
103. Inspector, Dr. Shenka – Deja Ya De Mentir – Sonando Desde El Auditorio Nacional
104. The Crombies – Sneaky Pete
105. Tokyo Ska Paradise Orchestra, Murotsuyoshi – Toi Toi
106. Cenzo – High on You
107. The Red Stripes – Rude Boy Swagger
108. DIIV – Return of Youth
109. Forth Wanderers – 7 Months
110. Pulp – Got to Have Love
111. Bombskare – Living The Dream
112. Millington – Fade Out
113. The Offspring – Ok, But This Is The Last Time – Piano Version
114. Laura Stevenson – Honey
115. Paul Weller – Lawdy Rolla
116. We Are Scientists – I Could Do Much Worse
117. Dinosaur Pile-Up – Big Dogs
118. Trapper Schoepp – Loaded
119. Bruce Springsteen – Adelita
120. Counting Crows – With Love, From A-Z
121. Vistas – Cut The Cord
122. Ben Rector, Mat Kearney – Praying For Me
123. The Rumjacks – Eye For An Eye (Live Acoustic)
124. The Chameleons – Saviours Are a Dangerous Thing
125. Groundation, Mykal Rose, Alpha Blondy – The Youth
126. Howi Spangler – FIREMAN
127. Ries Brothers, Nick Hexum – Golden Sun (with Nick Hexum)
128. Looking East – Satellite
129. Tunnel Vision, DENM – This is My Life (feat. DENM)
130. Kabaka Pyramid – Jamaica
131. Brett Coleman, Roots of Creation, Chris Bowen Vibes, Brett Wilson – Let It Glow
132. Jakobs Castle – Less and Less
133. Durand Jones & The Indications, Durand Jones – Lovers’ Holiday
134. Ryan Bingham – A Song For The Stone
135. Alan Sparhawk, Trampled by Turtles – Not Broken
136. Stephen Kellogg, Lori McKenna – Old Friend (feat. Lori McKenna)
137. Lainey Wilson – Somewhere Over Laredo
138. The Doobie Brothers – Angels & Mercy
139. The Shootouts, Logan Ledger – Only Good at Goodbye
140. Low Cut Connie – Livin in the USA