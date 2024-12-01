ReadJunk Playlist – New Music (November 2024)

Holy moly it’s just about December 2024 but let’s hear it for the new music of November 2024! It’s time for our monthly new music playlist of stuff that came out recently. This month’s playlist features new, unreleased, remastered songs from Somebody’s Child, The Peacocks, Carbon Leaf, Greenland Whalefishers, Rumjacks, Less Than Jake, Fishbone, Jeremy Lister, Mo Lowda & Th Humble, Hard-Fi, The Bleachers and more!



Listen to samples of the list below or search for ReadJunk on Spotify.

Tracklisting:

1. Somebody’s Child – Time Of My Life

2. The Peacocks – Some

3. Brendan Clemente, Johnny Cosmic, The Elovaters – Northern Lights (with The Elovaters)

4. Levellers – Wheels – Live At Hackney Empire

5. Carbon Leaf – Neon Signs

6. The Rumjacks – An Irish Goodbye On St Valentine’s Day

7. Greenland Whalefishers – Bells

8. Gaelic Storm – Here Comes Santa Claus

9. Frank Turner, Slowly Slowly – Show People

10. Less Than Jake – Shake Loose the Truth

11. Fishbone – Racist Piece of Shit

12. Buster Shuffle – Shows How Little You Know

13. Skavoovie & The Epitones – Nine Dragons

14. The Phensic – Take A Phensic

15. The Busters – MORE LOVE

16. Popes Of Chillitown – Wasp

17. Half Past Two – Holiday (Turnstile)

18. Rude Bones – Losing Track

19. Skinny Lister – Set Us Straight

20. The Rifles – Carry Me Home – Unreleased Studio Recording

21. The Cure – All I Ever Am

22. Jeremy Lister – Wonderful Time Of Year

23. Mayer Hawthorne – Merry Christmas Party!

24. Bleachers – Merry Christmas, Please Don’t Call

25. Hard-Fi – Don’t Need You

26. Mo Lowda & the Humble – Why Can’t I Touch It?

27. Mat Kearney – Certainty

28. Franz Ferdinand – Night Or Day

29. Bren Holmes – Song for Christmas…

30. The Riptide Movement – The Old Stomping Ground

31. The Saw Doctors – WHA’D’YA THINK A THAT?

32. The O’Reillys and the Paddyhats – Weight Of The World

33. The Haunted Youth – In My Head

34. Bite Me Bambi – Girls Like You

35. New York Ska-Jazz Ensemble, Stephen Jackson – Mr. Pitiful

36. The Abruptors – St. Louis

37. The Agonizers – Cross To Bear

38. The Ratchets – Holy Mother of God

39. Authority Zero – Ways To Wage A War

40. Bad Astronaut – Logan’s Run

41. MDC – Selfish Shit

42. The Black Pacific – It’s Gone

43. zebrahead – Puppet Stringers

44. Jon Snodgrass – Born Under a Rad Sign

45. Chuck Ragan – Waiting Out The Storm

46. Primal Scream – Love Insurrection

47. Damien Dempsey – Hold Your Joy

48. Tuxedo – This Is 4 You

49. Tunnel Vision – Stacy’s Song

50. Out Of Control Army, Madame Récamier – Quizás, quizás, quizás

51. The New Limits – My Record Store

52. Melbourne Ska Orchestra – John Wayne – Instrumental

53. Girth Control – Scottish Dave’s

54. Mutiny – Monarch

55. Ranking Joe, JonQuan, Victor Rice – Top Ranking

56. Hepcat, Scientist – The Fool (Foolish Dub)

57. The Hempsteadys – Ghosts of Seasons Old

58. The Green Room, Signal Fire – Rise Above

59. Transilvanians – Night & Day

60. The Slim Kings – C’est Si Facile

61. Certainly So – Turkey Leg

62. The Nude Party – Look Who’s Back

63. Cinders – Why So Low?

64. Jerry Fish, MayKay – Ain’t No Woman Gonna Make A George Jones Outta Me

65. Courteeners, DMA’S – The Beginning Of The End (feat. DMA’S)

66. Doves – Renegade

67. Sheridan Rúitín – One Child at a Time

68. Mary Black, The High Kings – Past the Point of Rescue

69. The Rumpled – The New Me

70. Charley Crockett – Hey Mr. Nashville

71. Jeff Hulett – Leave the Conversation

72. Sam Burchfield – stranger in the garden

73. Janet Devlin – Best Life

74. The White Buffalo – Sycamore (Live)

75. Dave Hause – Please Be Here

76. Jesse Malin – Argentina

77. Koffin Kats – Higher Lows

78. Say She She – Purple Snowflakes

79. Michael Kiwanuka – One And Only

80. George Porter Jr. – Tito’s Dumpling Machine

81. Of Good Nature – Life Worth Livin

82. Nitecap, Nigel Hall – Love and Light

83. Reverend And The Makers – Late Night Phone Call

84. Nouvelle Vague, Bobbie – The Power of Love

85. St. Lucia – Pie In The Sky

86. FITZ, Fitz and The Tantrums – Wind In My Sails

87. The Crystal Casino Band – The Villain

88. Blossoms – So Hot You’re Hurting My Feelings

89. Tim Myers – Everybody Knows

90. The Backfires – Turn Off The Lights

91. Korpiklaani – Sauna

92. Killswitch Engage – Forever Aligned

93. Nick Gill – 10 Dollar Mics

94. Mister Leu the Ackees – True Confession

95. Le Birrette – Rocksteady

96. RAT BOY – RUDY’S WORLD

97. The Slapstickers – The System

98. The Sherlocks – Bones

99. Cinders – I’ll Be Home for Christmas

100. Kyle Smith, Joey Harkum – Wither

101. Jesse Royal – Your Soul

102. Dry Reef – Maybe Tomorrow

103. Dubmatix – Down Beat Dub

104. The Skatalites, Macha – Fuera de Mi Vida

105. Class Action – That Fleeting Feeling

106. Gentleman’s Dub Club, Joe Yorke – Smalltown Boy

107. dubmones, Earl 16, Oku Onuora – I Believe In Miracles – 7″ Single Cut

108. Kepi Ghoulie – Right About Now

109. Untraceable Records – Jingle my balls