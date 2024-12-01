ReadJunk Playlist – New Music (November 2024)
Holy moly it’s just about December 2024 but let’s hear it for the new music of November 2024! It’s time for our monthly new music playlist of stuff that came out recently. This month’s playlist features new, unreleased, remastered songs from Somebody’s Child, The Peacocks, Carbon Leaf, Greenland Whalefishers, Rumjacks, Less Than Jake, Fishbone, Jeremy Lister, Mo Lowda & Th Humble, Hard-Fi, The Bleachers and more!
Listen to samples of the list below or search for ReadJunk on Spotify.
Tracklisting:
1. Somebody’s Child – Time Of My Life
2. The Peacocks – Some
3. Brendan Clemente, Johnny Cosmic, The Elovaters – Northern Lights (with The Elovaters)
4. Levellers – Wheels – Live At Hackney Empire
5. Carbon Leaf – Neon Signs
6. The Rumjacks – An Irish Goodbye On St Valentine’s Day
7. Greenland Whalefishers – Bells
8. Gaelic Storm – Here Comes Santa Claus
9. Frank Turner, Slowly Slowly – Show People
10. Less Than Jake – Shake Loose the Truth
11. Fishbone – Racist Piece of Shit
12. Buster Shuffle – Shows How Little You Know
13. Skavoovie & The Epitones – Nine Dragons
14. The Phensic – Take A Phensic
15. The Busters – MORE LOVE
16. Popes Of Chillitown – Wasp
17. Half Past Two – Holiday (Turnstile)
18. Rude Bones – Losing Track
19. Skinny Lister – Set Us Straight
20. The Rifles – Carry Me Home – Unreleased Studio Recording
21. The Cure – All I Ever Am
22. Jeremy Lister – Wonderful Time Of Year
23. Mayer Hawthorne – Merry Christmas Party!
24. Bleachers – Merry Christmas, Please Don’t Call
25. Hard-Fi – Don’t Need You
26. Mo Lowda & the Humble – Why Can’t I Touch It?
27. Mat Kearney – Certainty
28. Franz Ferdinand – Night Or Day
29. Bren Holmes – Song for Christmas…
30. The Riptide Movement – The Old Stomping Ground
31. The Saw Doctors – WHA’D’YA THINK A THAT?
32. The O’Reillys and the Paddyhats – Weight Of The World
33. The Haunted Youth – In My Head
34. Bite Me Bambi – Girls Like You
35. New York Ska-Jazz Ensemble, Stephen Jackson – Mr. Pitiful
36. The Abruptors – St. Louis
37. The Agonizers – Cross To Bear
38. The Ratchets – Holy Mother of God
39. Authority Zero – Ways To Wage A War
40. Bad Astronaut – Logan’s Run
41. MDC – Selfish Shit
42. The Black Pacific – It’s Gone
43. zebrahead – Puppet Stringers
44. Jon Snodgrass – Born Under a Rad Sign
45. Chuck Ragan – Waiting Out The Storm
46. Primal Scream – Love Insurrection
47. Damien Dempsey – Hold Your Joy
48. Tuxedo – This Is 4 You
49. Tunnel Vision – Stacy’s Song
50. Out Of Control Army, Madame Récamier – Quizás, quizás, quizás
51. The New Limits – My Record Store
52. Melbourne Ska Orchestra – John Wayne – Instrumental
53. Girth Control – Scottish Dave’s
54. Mutiny – Monarch
55. Ranking Joe, JonQuan, Victor Rice – Top Ranking
56. Hepcat, Scientist – The Fool (Foolish Dub)
57. The Hempsteadys – Ghosts of Seasons Old
58. The Green Room, Signal Fire – Rise Above
59. Transilvanians – Night & Day
60. The Slim Kings – C’est Si Facile
61. Certainly So – Turkey Leg
62. The Nude Party – Look Who’s Back
63. Cinders – Why So Low?
64. Jerry Fish, MayKay – Ain’t No Woman Gonna Make A George Jones Outta Me
65. Courteeners, DMA’S – The Beginning Of The End (feat. DMA’S)
66. Doves – Renegade
67. Sheridan Rúitín – One Child at a Time
68. Mary Black, The High Kings – Past the Point of Rescue
69. The Rumpled – The New Me
70. Charley Crockett – Hey Mr. Nashville
71. Jeff Hulett – Leave the Conversation
72. Sam Burchfield – stranger in the garden
73. Janet Devlin – Best Life
74. The White Buffalo – Sycamore (Live)
75. Dave Hause – Please Be Here
76. Jesse Malin – Argentina
77. Koffin Kats – Higher Lows
78. Say She She – Purple Snowflakes
79. Michael Kiwanuka – One And Only
80. George Porter Jr. – Tito’s Dumpling Machine
81. Of Good Nature – Life Worth Livin
82. Nitecap, Nigel Hall – Love and Light
83. Reverend And The Makers – Late Night Phone Call
84. Nouvelle Vague, Bobbie – The Power of Love
85. St. Lucia – Pie In The Sky
86. FITZ, Fitz and The Tantrums – Wind In My Sails
87. The Crystal Casino Band – The Villain
88. Blossoms – So Hot You’re Hurting My Feelings
89. Tim Myers – Everybody Knows
90. The Backfires – Turn Off The Lights
91. Korpiklaani – Sauna
92. Killswitch Engage – Forever Aligned
93. Nick Gill – 10 Dollar Mics
94. Mister Leu the Ackees – True Confession
95. Le Birrette – Rocksteady
96. RAT BOY – RUDY’S WORLD
97. The Slapstickers – The System
98. The Sherlocks – Bones
99. Cinders – I’ll Be Home for Christmas
100. Kyle Smith, Joey Harkum – Wither
101. Jesse Royal – Your Soul
102. Dry Reef – Maybe Tomorrow
103. Dubmatix – Down Beat Dub
104. The Skatalites, Macha – Fuera de Mi Vida
105. Class Action – That Fleeting Feeling
106. Gentleman’s Dub Club, Joe Yorke – Smalltown Boy
107. dubmones, Earl 16, Oku Onuora – I Believe In Miracles – 7″ Single Cut
108. Kepi Ghoulie – Right About Now
109. Untraceable Records – Jingle my balls