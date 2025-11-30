ReadJunk Playlist – New Music (November 2025)
The Holiday season is here and the end of the year is approaching. In the meantime, listen to New Music Playlist for November 2025 that features new, unreleased, remastered songs from Bren Holmes, Walker Roaders, Nick Cave, Spike and the Gimme Gimmes, Bouncing Souls, New Found Glory, Ballyhoo!, Leon Bridges, Coolie Ranx, Signal Fire, Magnetics, the Slackers, Jesse Royal, The Shootouts, Rob Zombie and more!
Listen to samples of the list below or search for ReadJunk on Spotify.
Playlist:
1. The Cranberries – Linger (Live MTV Unplugged)
2. Bren Holmes – Don’t Say You Will
3. The Walker Roaders – Singing School
4. Nick Cave – Train Dreams
5. Spike and the Gimme Gimmes, Me First and the Gimme Gimmes – All I Want For Christmas Is You
6. The Bouncing Souls – HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS
7. Home Front – Between The Waves
8. Goldfinger – CHASING AMY
9. Buzzcocks – Queen Of The Scene
10. Authority Zero – A Blind Eye
11. Ballyhoo! – SELF EMPLOYED
12. New Found Glory – Treat Yourself
13. AFI – Marguerite
14. Jimmy Eat World – Failure
15. Dillinger Four – Two Cents
16. Death Of Guitar Pop – Goodbye Again
17. The Magnetics – Bring It on Home to Me
18. Vana Liya, Johnny Cosmic – Gift of Time (Reggae Remix)
19. Stick Figure – Forever
20. Slightly Stoopid, G. Love & Special Sauce – Shine For You
21. Signal Fire, Layton Meacham – All Night
22. Iration, Maoli – Roots
23. Michael Sky, Bumpin Uglies, Passafire – Clown
24. Si Cranstoun – This Must Be Christmas
25. Leon Bridges, Norah Jones – This Christmas I’m Coming Home
26. Wale, Shaboozey – Lonely
27. The Hempsteadys – Safe European Home
28. The Busters – CHAMPAGNE
29. The Slackers – The Whole World Was In On It
30. The Dualers – Strike While the Iron’s Hot
31. The Taj Motel Trio – Passive Aggressive Fallout Shelter
32. Western Standard Time Ska Orchestra – Fire and Water
33. Bleachers – Modern Girl (Live From Madison Square Garden, NYC)
34. Magic Wands – Room With A View
35. Iona Zajac – Bowls
36. Say She She – Bandit
37. St. Lucia – People Change
38. Isaac And The Soul Machine – Life
39. Molly Tuttle, Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway, Ketch Secor – Fairytale of New York
40. Stephen Kellogg, Will Hoge – Kiss the Ring (Live at Mile of Music)
41. Andrew Bird – Capital I
42. Low Cut Connie – Settle Down
43. The Saw Doctors – Tuam Beat
44. The Church – Sacred Echoes (Part Two)
45. Gogol Bordello – Hater Liquidator
46. Mariachi El Bronx – Forgive Or Forget
47. Tyler Ramsey, Carl Broemel – Sail Away
48. Eric Hutchinson, Melanie Nyema – King of Philadelphia
49. Judy Blank – Feliz Navidad
50. Coolie Ranx, Gappy Ranks – Last Time
51. Ernie D, Casey Smiles – Burn One
52. The Tighters, Keith & Tex – Africa Will Rise
53. Jayton Lening, Stylie – SEASHELLS
54. Jesse Royal, Natural High Jamaica – Just Another Day
55. Kelly Finnigan – I Can’t Wait (For Christmas Time)
56. 54 Ultra – Find Your Love
57. The Tibbs – Thrilled by the Lie
58. Sam Pounds – Can’t Sit Down
59. Marc Broussard – Stagger Lee
60. Jordan Rakei, Jalen Ngonda – What It Gave Me
61. Endearments – Cannon
62. Planky, Akil the MC, Jurassic 5, Maddy – Take It Back
63. Gramps Morgan – Where My Heart Belongs
64. Our Souls – Last Life
65. Bad Nerves – Loner
66. Girth Control – Alright Mom
67. Bowling For Soup – Actually Romantic
68. Shinedown – Three Six Five
69. Rob Zombie – Heathen Days
70. David Byrne – T Shirt
71. The Primitives – Thru The Flowers (85/25)
72. The Shootouts – Christmas Eve Without You
73. Langhorne Slim – On Fire
74. The Waymores – A Dozen Roses
75. Old Crow Medicine Show – Jinglin’ Jack Guy
76. Jakobs Castle – Vincent Thomas
77. Gareth Dunlop – Movin’ On Out
78. John Craigie, Fruition – Where It’s From
79. Picture This – It’s Christmas Time
80. Pulp – The Man Comes Around
81. Pannonia Allstars Ska Orchestra – It Is For a Reason
82. Bluekilla, Dr. Ring Ding – Staring at the Rude Boys
83. Freddie McGregor – Have A Merry Christmas
84. The Utopians – Plenty Of Wine
85. The Black Seeds – Compassion
86. The Brokedowns – Let’s Tip the Landlord
87. The Rumpled – The Fallen
88. Jordan Klassen – Sparrow
89. Flight To London – No One’s Forgiven
90. Jeremy & The Harlequins – Thunderbolt
91. The Narrowbacks – Safe As Houses
92. Jeff Hulett – Avoid the Mall
93. Rum Ragged – Jingles the Christmas Cat
94. Death By Stereo – Growing Numb (Remastered)
95. Devon Kay & The Solutions – Christmas Boring