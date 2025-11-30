ReadJunk Playlist – New Music (November 2025)

The Holiday season is here and the end of the year is approaching. In the meantime, listen to New Music Playlist for November 2025 that features new, unreleased, remastered songs from Bren Holmes, Walker Roaders, Nick Cave, Spike and the Gimme Gimmes, Bouncing Souls, New Found Glory, Ballyhoo!, Leon Bridges, Coolie Ranx, Signal Fire, Magnetics, the Slackers, Jesse Royal, The Shootouts, Rob Zombie and more!



Listen to samples of the list below or search for ReadJunk on Spotify.

Playlist:

1. The Cranberries – Linger (Live MTV Unplugged)

2. Bren Holmes – Don’t Say You Will

3. The Walker Roaders – Singing School

4. Nick Cave – Train Dreams

5. Spike and the Gimme Gimmes, Me First and the Gimme Gimmes – All I Want For Christmas Is You

6. The Bouncing Souls – HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS

7. Home Front – Between The Waves

8. Goldfinger – CHASING AMY

9. Buzzcocks – Queen Of The Scene

10. Authority Zero – A Blind Eye

11. Ballyhoo! – SELF EMPLOYED

12. New Found Glory – Treat Yourself

13. AFI – Marguerite

14. Jimmy Eat World – Failure

15. Dillinger Four – Two Cents

16. Death Of Guitar Pop – Goodbye Again

17. The Magnetics – Bring It on Home to Me

18. Vana Liya, Johnny Cosmic – Gift of Time (Reggae Remix)

19. Stick Figure – Forever

20. Slightly Stoopid, G. Love & Special Sauce – Shine For You

21. Signal Fire, Layton Meacham – All Night

22. Iration, Maoli – Roots

23. Michael Sky, Bumpin Uglies, Passafire – Clown

24. Si Cranstoun – This Must Be Christmas

25. Leon Bridges, Norah Jones – This Christmas I’m Coming Home

26. Wale, Shaboozey – Lonely

27. The Hempsteadys – Safe European Home

28. The Busters – CHAMPAGNE

29. The Slackers – The Whole World Was In On It

30. The Dualers – Strike While the Iron’s Hot

31. The Taj Motel Trio – Passive Aggressive Fallout Shelter

32. Western Standard Time Ska Orchestra – Fire and Water

33. Bleachers – Modern Girl (Live From Madison Square Garden, NYC)

34. Magic Wands – Room With A View

35. Iona Zajac – Bowls

36. Say She She – Bandit

37. St. Lucia – People Change

38. Isaac And The Soul Machine – Life

39. Molly Tuttle, Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway, Ketch Secor – Fairytale of New York

40. Stephen Kellogg, Will Hoge – Kiss the Ring (Live at Mile of Music)

41. Andrew Bird – Capital I

42. Low Cut Connie – Settle Down

43. The Saw Doctors – Tuam Beat

44. The Church – Sacred Echoes (Part Two)

45. Gogol Bordello – Hater Liquidator

46. Mariachi El Bronx – Forgive Or Forget

47. Tyler Ramsey, Carl Broemel – Sail Away

48. Eric Hutchinson, Melanie Nyema – King of Philadelphia

49. Judy Blank – Feliz Navidad

50. Coolie Ranx, Gappy Ranks – Last Time

51. Ernie D, Casey Smiles – Burn One

52. The Tighters, Keith & Tex – Africa Will Rise

53. Jayton Lening, Stylie – SEASHELLS

54. Jesse Royal, Natural High Jamaica – Just Another Day

55. Kelly Finnigan – I Can’t Wait (For Christmas Time)

56. 54 Ultra – Find Your Love

57. The Tibbs – Thrilled by the Lie

58. Sam Pounds – Can’t Sit Down

59. Marc Broussard – Stagger Lee

60. Jordan Rakei, Jalen Ngonda – What It Gave Me

61. Endearments – Cannon

62. Planky, Akil the MC, Jurassic 5, Maddy – Take It Back

63. Gramps Morgan – Where My Heart Belongs

64. Our Souls – Last Life

65. Bad Nerves – Loner

66. Girth Control – Alright Mom

67. Bowling For Soup – Actually Romantic

68. Shinedown – Three Six Five

69. Rob Zombie – Heathen Days

70. David Byrne – T Shirt

71. The Primitives – Thru The Flowers (85/25)

72. The Shootouts – Christmas Eve Without You

73. Langhorne Slim – On Fire

74. The Waymores – A Dozen Roses

75. Old Crow Medicine Show – Jinglin’ Jack Guy

76. Jakobs Castle – Vincent Thomas

77. Gareth Dunlop – Movin’ On Out

78. John Craigie, Fruition – Where It’s From

79. Picture This – It’s Christmas Time

80. Pulp – The Man Comes Around

81. Pannonia Allstars Ska Orchestra – It Is For a Reason

82. Bluekilla, Dr. Ring Ding – Staring at the Rude Boys

83. Freddie McGregor – Have A Merry Christmas

84. The Utopians – Plenty Of Wine

85. The Black Seeds – Compassion

86. The Brokedowns – Let’s Tip the Landlord

87. The Rumpled – The Fallen

88. Jordan Klassen – Sparrow

89. Flight To London – No One’s Forgiven

90. Jeremy & The Harlequins – Thunderbolt

91. The Narrowbacks – Safe As Houses

92. Jeff Hulett – Avoid the Mall

93. Rum Ragged – Jingles the Christmas Cat

94. Death By Stereo – Growing Numb (Remastered)

95. Devon Kay & The Solutions – Christmas Boring