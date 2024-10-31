ReadJunk Playlist – New Music (October 2024)
Happy Halloween and it’s the end of October 2024. It’s time for our monthly new music playlist of stuff that came out recently. This month’s playlist features new, unreleased, remastered songs from Carbon Leaf, The Heavy Heavy, The Beaches, Courteeners, Less Than Jake, Authority Zero, Peacocks, Danny Elfman, Me First, Quicksand, Hot Water Music, Surfer Girl, Tuxedo and more!
Listen to samples of the list below or search for ReadJunk on Spotify.
Playlist:
1. Carbon Leaf – Call Ahead
2. The Beaches – Takes One To Know One
3. Courteeners, Brooke Combe – Sweet Surrender (feat. Brooke Combe)
4. The Heavy Heavy – Miracle Sun
5. The Slackers – Pick And Choose
6. Less Than Jake – Sunny Side
7. The Ratchets – Late Stage Capital
8. Suburban Legends, Bite Me Bambi – A Whole New World
9. The Makeways – We Are All We Need
10. Authority Zero – Long Way To Go
11. The Drastics, Dr. Ring Ding – Straight Ahead
12. Hot Water Music – Undertow
13. The Peacocks – Nowhere
14. Danny Elfman – Monkeys on the Loose (Halloween Special)
15. The Tisburys – The Anniversaries
16. Chuck Ragan – Aching Hour
17. The Copyrights – Born to Hide
18. Me First and the Gimme Gimmes – Most People I Know Think That I’m Crazy
19. Quicksand – Free Radio Gainesville
20. The Black Pacific – Here We Come
21. Good Riddance – No More System to Believe In
22. Pinhead Gunpowder – Scum of the Earth
23. The Brains – Evil
24. Bite Me Bambi – Do The Damned
25. Tokyo Ska Paradise Orchestra – Wings of Phoenix
26. The Euphoralites – Spooky Chicken
27. Half Past Two, Catbite – Wrong For You
28. The Bakesys – The Ugliest Way To Die
29. Stuck Lucky, Soul Radics – Just Like The Devil
30. Hepcat, Scientist – Bobby & Joe (Rambo Dub)
31. Carlos Malcolm, Western Standard Time Ska Orchestra – Royal Ska
32. The Abruptors – Such A Mess
33. Left Alone – Pawn Shop Guitar
34. zebrahead – Sink Like a Stone
35. MxPx – Set A Fire
36. Gogol Bordello, Vadim Kolpakov – Le Leyenda del Tiempo
37. The Cardinal Sins, The Tossers – Paddy On The Railway
38. The Celtic Social Club – Celtic Social Club
39. Paddy And The Rats – Troublesome Drinks
40. Clannad – A Royal Procession
41. The White Buffalo – Bb Guns and Dirt Bikes
42. The Elovaters, Drapht – Castaway (with Drapht)
43. Katastro, Iration – Light Up the Room (with Iration)
44. Mike Pinto, elrabbi – Mischief Night
45. Dry Reef – Easy I
46. Surfer Girl – Collecting Dust
47. 311 – Full Bloom
48. The Elovaters – Wind On My Back – Endless Summer Edition
49. Big B, Jakobs Castle, Little Stranger, Killer Mike – Pretend
50. Half Pint – Spread Your Bed
51. Claire Wright, The Hip Abduction – Holding on Tight (with The Hip Abduction)
52. Kumar, The 18th Parallel – Clean Up Your House
53. Travis – Live It All Again – Stripped
54. Michael Kiwanuka – The Rest Of Me
55. Tuxedo – Cake
56. Leon Bridges – Panther City
57. Jake Bugg – Never Said Goodbye
58. Bad Suns – Lovefool
59. Great Lake Swimmers – Moving Pictures Silent Films (2024 Acoustic Retrospective)
60. MDC – Multi-Death Corporations
61. The Offspring – Ok, But This Is The Last Time
62. Drug Church – Mad Care
63. Andrew Gabbard – Magic Taxi
64. The Cure – A Fragile Thing
65. The Chameleons – The Fan & the Bellows
66. Moon Taxi – Hall Of Fame
67. The Backfires – Replace It All
68. The Subways – We’ll Live and Die In These Towns – The Enemy Cover
69. St. Lucia – Fear Of Falling
70. Gizmo Varillas – Under the Weight
71. Phillip-Michael Scales – Lonely Road
72. Langhorne Slim – We The People (Fuck The Man)
73. JD Clayton – Let You Down
74. Old Crow Medicine Show – Donkey & Elephant
75. Tyler Ramsey – Paper Hearts
76. Beans on Toast – Why?
77. Andrew Bird, Madison Cunningham – Don’t Let Me Down Again
78. Dallas Burrow, West Texas Exiles – Old Time Revival
79. Josh Ritter – The Bride
80. Jesse Ahern – Someday
81. The Devil Makes Three – Spirits
82. SPINN – No One Else Could Ever Know
83. Father John Misty – She Cleans Up
84. The Wise Bloods – See I Cry
85. Smoke and Mirrors Sound System, Dunia Best – Nothing To Lose
86. Pacific Dub, Passafire – Head Down
87. Dubbest, Tunnel Vision – Possession
88. Damian Marley – Banner
89. Protoje – Barrel Bun
90. Jacob Banks – By Design [Evel Knievel]
91. Eddie 9V – Love Moves Slow
92. Whatitdo Archive Group – Wild Man
93. The Altons – Tangled Up in You
94. Kelly Finnigan – Be Your Own Shelter
95. Paul Weller – That’s What She Said
96. Sadlands – Bandits
97. Wallows – BAD DREAM
98. Circa Waves – American Dream
99. Reckless Giants, We The Kings – If I Fall
100. Jeremy Lister – We Begin
101. SPINN – Enduring Love
102. Decent Criminal – Vertigo
103. Tears For Fears – Say Goodbye To Mum And Dad
104. Fantastic Cat, Anthony D’Amato, Brian Dunne, Mike Montali, Don DiLego – Holiday Road