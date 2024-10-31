ReadJunk Playlist – New Music (October 2024)

Happy Halloween and it’s the end of October 2024. It’s time for our monthly new music playlist of stuff that came out recently. This month’s playlist features new, unreleased, remastered songs from Carbon Leaf, The Heavy Heavy, The Beaches, Courteeners, Less Than Jake, Authority Zero, Peacocks, Danny Elfman, Me First, Quicksand, Hot Water Music, Surfer Girl, Tuxedo and more!



Listen to samples of the list below or search for ReadJunk on Spotify.

Playlist:

1. Carbon Leaf – Call Ahead

2. The Beaches – Takes One To Know One

3. Courteeners, Brooke Combe – Sweet Surrender (feat. Brooke Combe)

4. The Heavy Heavy – Miracle Sun

5. The Slackers – Pick And Choose

6. Less Than Jake – Sunny Side

7. The Ratchets – Late Stage Capital

8. Suburban Legends, Bite Me Bambi – A Whole New World

9. The Makeways – We Are All We Need

10. Authority Zero – Long Way To Go

11. The Drastics, Dr. Ring Ding – Straight Ahead

12. Hot Water Music – Undertow

13. The Peacocks – Nowhere

14. Danny Elfman – Monkeys on the Loose (Halloween Special)

15. The Tisburys – The Anniversaries

16. Chuck Ragan – Aching Hour

17. The Copyrights – Born to Hide

18. Me First and the Gimme Gimmes – Most People I Know Think That I’m Crazy

19. Quicksand – Free Radio Gainesville

20. The Black Pacific – Here We Come

21. Good Riddance – No More System to Believe In

22. Pinhead Gunpowder – Scum of the Earth

23. The Brains – Evil

24. Bite Me Bambi – Do The Damned

25. Tokyo Ska Paradise Orchestra – Wings of Phoenix

26. The Euphoralites – Spooky Chicken

27. Half Past Two, Catbite – Wrong For You

28. The Bakesys – The Ugliest Way To Die

29. Stuck Lucky, Soul Radics – Just Like The Devil

30. Hepcat, Scientist – Bobby & Joe (Rambo Dub)

31. Carlos Malcolm, Western Standard Time Ska Orchestra – Royal Ska

32. The Abruptors – Such A Mess

33. Left Alone – Pawn Shop Guitar

34. zebrahead – Sink Like a Stone

35. MxPx – Set A Fire

36. Gogol Bordello, Vadim Kolpakov – Le Leyenda del Tiempo

37. The Cardinal Sins, The Tossers – Paddy On The Railway

38. The Celtic Social Club – Celtic Social Club

39. Paddy And The Rats – Troublesome Drinks

40. Clannad – A Royal Procession

41. The White Buffalo – Bb Guns and Dirt Bikes

42. The Elovaters, Drapht – Castaway (with Drapht)

43. Katastro, Iration – Light Up the Room (with Iration)

44. Mike Pinto, elrabbi – Mischief Night

45. Dry Reef – Easy I

46. Surfer Girl – Collecting Dust

47. 311 – Full Bloom

48. The Elovaters – Wind On My Back – Endless Summer Edition

49. Big B, Jakobs Castle, Little Stranger, Killer Mike – Pretend

50. Half Pint – Spread Your Bed

51. Claire Wright, The Hip Abduction – Holding on Tight (with The Hip Abduction)

52. Kumar, The 18th Parallel – Clean Up Your House

53. Travis – Live It All Again – Stripped

54. Michael Kiwanuka – The Rest Of Me

55. Tuxedo – Cake

56. Leon Bridges – Panther City

57. Jake Bugg – Never Said Goodbye

58. Bad Suns – Lovefool

59. Great Lake Swimmers – Moving Pictures Silent Films (2024 Acoustic Retrospective)

60. MDC – Multi-Death Corporations

61. The Offspring – Ok, But This Is The Last Time

62. Drug Church – Mad Care

63. Andrew Gabbard – Magic Taxi

64. The Cure – A Fragile Thing

65. The Chameleons – The Fan & the Bellows

66. Moon Taxi – Hall Of Fame

67. The Backfires – Replace It All

68. The Subways – We’ll Live and Die In These Towns – The Enemy Cover

69. St. Lucia – Fear Of Falling

70. Gizmo Varillas – Under the Weight

71. Phillip-Michael Scales – Lonely Road

72. Langhorne Slim – We The People (Fuck The Man)

73. JD Clayton – Let You Down

74. Old Crow Medicine Show – Donkey & Elephant

75. Tyler Ramsey – Paper Hearts

76. Beans on Toast – Why?

77. Andrew Bird, Madison Cunningham – Don’t Let Me Down Again

78. Dallas Burrow, West Texas Exiles – Old Time Revival

79. Josh Ritter – The Bride

80. Jesse Ahern – Someday

81. The Devil Makes Three – Spirits

82. SPINN – No One Else Could Ever Know

83. Father John Misty – She Cleans Up

84. The Wise Bloods – See I Cry

85. Smoke and Mirrors Sound System, Dunia Best – Nothing To Lose

86. Pacific Dub, Passafire – Head Down

87. Dubbest, Tunnel Vision – Possession

88. Damian Marley – Banner

89. Protoje – Barrel Bun

90. Jacob Banks – By Design [Evel Knievel]

91. Eddie 9V – Love Moves Slow

92. Whatitdo Archive Group – Wild Man

93. The Altons – Tangled Up in You

94. Kelly Finnigan – Be Your Own Shelter

95. Paul Weller – That’s What She Said

96. Sadlands – Bandits

97. Wallows – BAD DREAM

98. Circa Waves – American Dream

99. Reckless Giants, We The Kings – If I Fall

100. Jeremy Lister – We Begin

101. SPINN – Enduring Love

102. Decent Criminal – Vertigo

103. Tears For Fears – Say Goodbye To Mum And Dad

104. Fantastic Cat, Anthony D’Amato, Brian Dunne, Mike Montali, Don DiLego – Holiday Road