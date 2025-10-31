ReadJunk Playlist – New Music (October 2025)

Happy Halloween, enjoy the end of October and listen to New Music Playlist for October 2025 that features new, unreleased, remastered songs from AFI, Magic Wands, Alkaline Trio, the Rifles, Joyce Manor, Agnostic Front, Slackers, Stick Figure, Authority Zero, Pepper, Langhorne Slim, [spunge], Dillinger Four, Alan Doyle, Hayley Williams and more!



Listen to samples of the list below or search for ReadJunk on Spotify.

Playlist:

1. AFI – Ash Speck in a Green Eye

2. Pennywise, Killed By Deaf – Ace of Spades

3. Alkaline Trio – Surprise Surprise

4. Magic Wands – Time To Dream

5. The Maple State – No time to waste

6. Joyce Manor – Well, Whatever It Was

7. The Rifles – Talking

8. Great Lake Swimmers – For You To Come Around

9. Iona Zajac – Murder Mystery

10. Authority Zero – Long Way To Go

11. Home Front – Eulogy

12. Agnostic Front – Matter Of Life & Death

13. New Found Glory – Laugh It Off

14. Squirtgun – Long So Long – 2025 Remaster

15. [spunge] – Problem / Solution

16. The Spitfires – The Great Divide

17. Say She She – Shop Boy

18. Death Of Guitar Pop – Rudy Come Home

19. Westbound Train – Slippery Slope

20. The Slackers – Diskambobulated

21. Stick Figure – Welcome to My World

22. Stylie – Sittin’ By The Ocean

23. Ballyhoo!, Pepper – Johnny Quest Thinks We’re Sellouts

24. The Elovaters – Staring At The Sun

25. Matisyahu – Sound Foundation

26. The Penske File – Almost Young

27. Skaparapid, The Toasters – Love for Ska

28. Social Cinema – Don’t Get Lost

29. Don’t Panic – Conscience

30. 408, Mest – Punchline

31. Toc de Queda, The Bouncing Souls – Sempre Junts

32. Fugazi – Bed For The Scraping – Leeds UK 10/31/02_FLS1041 – Live

33. Punk Rock Factory – This Is Halloween

34. Bowling For Soup – Holding On To That Hate

35. Sadlands – Die Young

36. Bumpin Uglies, Pepper – Here in Your Bedroom

37. HIRIE, Mike Love – For Me And You

38. Jesse Royal – All for Themself

39. Smoke and Mirrors Sound System – Don’t Break My Heart

40. Grateful Dub, Roots of Creation, Brett Wilson – Werewolves of London – Reggae Cover

41. Tunnel Vision, Pepper – Silly Girl

42. Bugle, Buju Banton, Damian Marley – Thank You Lord

43. The Expendables, Pepper – On the Outside

44. Alborosie – Trench Town Legend

45. Bobby Hustle – Not A Day Goes By

46. Skip Marley – Cry Wolf

47. Mike Love – You Oughta Know Better

48. The Mercurials – 49.3

49. Pepper – Linoleum

50. Tokyo Ska Paradise Orchestra – Once In A Lifetime

51. Melbourne Ska Orchestra – Spring In My Step

52. New York Ska-Jazz Ensemble, James K. Smith – See Yah Wouldn’t Wanna Be Yah

53. Surfer Girl – Why Don’t You Get a Job

54. Beebs, Coolie Ranx – Incredible

55. Frankie Paul, Sly & Robbie – Country Man

56. Tropidelic, Little Stranger – Holiday (with Little Stranger)

57. Doves – Spirit Of Your Friend

58. The Waymores – Don’t Know Why

59. Jake Bugg – Oblivious

60. Fitzkee Brothers, Joe Marcinek Band, Ryan Gregg – River Runs Dry

61. Alex Cano – Doin’ It Wrong

62. Langhorne Slim – Rock N Roll

63. Cory Branan, Tyler Childers – Steppin’ Outside

64. Tim Vantol, Skinny Lister – Don’t You Worry

65. Sam Burchfield – I Wanna Be Close

66. Luke Winslow-King – I’m Glad Trouble Don’t Last Always (Joudour Sahara)

67. Bad Company, Charley Crockett – Bad Company

68. Christy Moore – Sweet Thames Flow Softly

69. Alan Doyle, The East Pointers – Nancy

70. Mumford & Sons, Hozier – Rubber Band Man (with Hozier)

71. Frank Turner – Northbound

72. Beans on Toast – Pelican Crossing

73. Les Yeux D’La Tête – La vie est belle

74. James – Wake Up Superman

75. Codefendants, Fat Mike – What Are We Doing This For – CODEF Version

76. The Dollyrots – You Don’t Own Me

77. Teenage Bottlerocket – City At Night

78. Yellowcard, Alkaline Trio – Love Letters Lost (feat. Matt Skiba of Alkaline Trio)

79. Jeremy & The Harlequins – More Than This

80. Hollie Cook – Hello Operator

81. Mihali, KBong, Johnny Cosmic – Keep Going (with KBong & Johnny Cosmic)

82. Joker’s Republic – Stop Killing Our Friends

83. The Pandemics – Holiday In Cambodia

84. Half Past Two – Lookers

85. The Boy Detective – American Farts

86. The Skeletones – Cant Stop

87. Cherry Poppin’ Daddies – Final Girl

88. The Busters – GOOD FRIENDS TO GO

89. The Skapones – When Saturday Comes (Live)

90. The Rough Customers – Ghostbusters

91. Jordan Klassen – Sparrow

92. Volores – The Huntress

93. The Rumpled – I Will Stay

94. Picture This – Yours Forever

95. Prior Convictions – Perry Boys

96. Rob Zombie – Punks And Demons

97. The Damned – There’s A Ghost In My House

98. Rancid, Killed By Deaf – Sex & Death

99. The Iron Roses – Class War Cheer Squad

100. Ten Foot Pole – Riptide – Taylor’s Version

101. Dillinger Four – Shotgun Confessional

102. Blockage – Not Gonna Lie

103. Coxey’s Army – Blue Collar Pilgrim

104. Dead Dog Summer – Paint The Sky

105. Grade 2 – Hanging Onto You

106. Letting Up Despite Great Faults – Hearts and Flowers

107. Dinowalrus – Light Rain – 2025 Remaster

108. The Dead Milkmen – Janitor

109. As I Lay Dying – Echoes

110. Galactic Empire – Harry Potter

111. The Subways – Passenger’s Side

112. Foo Fighters – Asking For A Friend

113. Stick in the Wheel, Spider Stacy – Dark Streets of London

114. Hoist the Colors – Documentation

115. Courteeners – Sweet Surrender (Live At Co-op Live, Manchester)

116. The Nude Party – Carolyn

117. The Lemonheads – Cell Phone Blues

118. Circa Waves – Stick Around

119. Lily Allen – Pussy Palace

120. The Charlatans – For The Girls

121. Pale Waves – Zombie

122. Hayley Williams – Glum

123. Ethan Daniel Davidson, Duane Betts – Not Breaking Hearts

124. Renée Gros, Tiago Guy, Nigel Hall – Homesick

125. Mat Kearney – Good Old Days

126. The Sha La Das – Stop Using My Love

127. Michelle David & The True-tones – Running

128. The Slim Kings – Simple This Time

129. Steve Hudson, DeVotchKa – Make ‘Em Scream