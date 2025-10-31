ReadJunk Playlist – New Music (October 2025)
Happy Halloween, enjoy the end of October and listen to New Music Playlist for October 2025 that features new, unreleased, remastered songs from AFI, Magic Wands, Alkaline Trio, the Rifles, Joyce Manor, Agnostic Front, Slackers, Stick Figure, Authority Zero, Pepper, Langhorne Slim, [spunge], Dillinger Four, Alan Doyle, Hayley Williams and more!
Listen to samples of the list below or search for ReadJunk on Spotify.
Playlist:
1. AFI – Ash Speck in a Green Eye
2. Pennywise, Killed By Deaf – Ace of Spades
3. Alkaline Trio – Surprise Surprise
4. Magic Wands – Time To Dream
5. The Maple State – No time to waste
6. Joyce Manor – Well, Whatever It Was
7. The Rifles – Talking
8. Great Lake Swimmers – For You To Come Around
9. Iona Zajac – Murder Mystery
10. Authority Zero – Long Way To Go
11. Home Front – Eulogy
12. Agnostic Front – Matter Of Life & Death
13. New Found Glory – Laugh It Off
14. Squirtgun – Long So Long – 2025 Remaster
15. [spunge] – Problem / Solution
16. The Spitfires – The Great Divide
17. Say She She – Shop Boy
18. Death Of Guitar Pop – Rudy Come Home
19. Westbound Train – Slippery Slope
20. The Slackers – Diskambobulated
21. Stick Figure – Welcome to My World
22. Stylie – Sittin’ By The Ocean
23. Ballyhoo!, Pepper – Johnny Quest Thinks We’re Sellouts
24. The Elovaters – Staring At The Sun
25. Matisyahu – Sound Foundation
26. The Penske File – Almost Young
27. Skaparapid, The Toasters – Love for Ska
28. Social Cinema – Don’t Get Lost
29. Don’t Panic – Conscience
30. 408, Mest – Punchline
31. Toc de Queda, The Bouncing Souls – Sempre Junts
32. Fugazi – Bed For The Scraping – Leeds UK 10/31/02_FLS1041 – Live
33. Punk Rock Factory – This Is Halloween
34. Bowling For Soup – Holding On To That Hate
35. Sadlands – Die Young
36. Bumpin Uglies, Pepper – Here in Your Bedroom
37. HIRIE, Mike Love – For Me And You
38. Jesse Royal – All for Themself
39. Smoke and Mirrors Sound System – Don’t Break My Heart
40. Grateful Dub, Roots of Creation, Brett Wilson – Werewolves of London – Reggae Cover
41. Tunnel Vision, Pepper – Silly Girl
42. Bugle, Buju Banton, Damian Marley – Thank You Lord
43. The Expendables, Pepper – On the Outside
44. Alborosie – Trench Town Legend
45. Bobby Hustle – Not A Day Goes By
46. Skip Marley – Cry Wolf
47. Mike Love – You Oughta Know Better
48. The Mercurials – 49.3
49. Pepper – Linoleum
50. Tokyo Ska Paradise Orchestra – Once In A Lifetime
51. Melbourne Ska Orchestra – Spring In My Step
52. New York Ska-Jazz Ensemble, James K. Smith – See Yah Wouldn’t Wanna Be Yah
53. Surfer Girl – Why Don’t You Get a Job
54. Beebs, Coolie Ranx – Incredible
55. Frankie Paul, Sly & Robbie – Country Man
56. Tropidelic, Little Stranger – Holiday (with Little Stranger)
57. Doves – Spirit Of Your Friend
58. The Waymores – Don’t Know Why
59. Jake Bugg – Oblivious
60. Fitzkee Brothers, Joe Marcinek Band, Ryan Gregg – River Runs Dry
61. Alex Cano – Doin’ It Wrong
62. Langhorne Slim – Rock N Roll
63. Cory Branan, Tyler Childers – Steppin’ Outside
64. Tim Vantol, Skinny Lister – Don’t You Worry
65. Sam Burchfield – I Wanna Be Close
66. Luke Winslow-King – I’m Glad Trouble Don’t Last Always (Joudour Sahara)
67. Bad Company, Charley Crockett – Bad Company
68. Christy Moore – Sweet Thames Flow Softly
69. Alan Doyle, The East Pointers – Nancy
70. Mumford & Sons, Hozier – Rubber Band Man (with Hozier)
71. Frank Turner – Northbound
72. Beans on Toast – Pelican Crossing
73. Les Yeux D’La Tête – La vie est belle
74. James – Wake Up Superman
75. Codefendants, Fat Mike – What Are We Doing This For – CODEF Version
76. The Dollyrots – You Don’t Own Me
77. Teenage Bottlerocket – City At Night
78. Yellowcard, Alkaline Trio – Love Letters Lost (feat. Matt Skiba of Alkaline Trio)
79. Jeremy & The Harlequins – More Than This
80. Hollie Cook – Hello Operator
81. Mihali, KBong, Johnny Cosmic – Keep Going (with KBong & Johnny Cosmic)
82. Joker’s Republic – Stop Killing Our Friends
83. The Pandemics – Holiday In Cambodia
84. Half Past Two – Lookers
85. The Boy Detective – American Farts
86. The Skeletones – Cant Stop
87. Cherry Poppin’ Daddies – Final Girl
88. The Busters – GOOD FRIENDS TO GO
89. The Skapones – When Saturday Comes (Live)
90. The Rough Customers – Ghostbusters
91. Jordan Klassen – Sparrow
92. Volores – The Huntress
93. The Rumpled – I Will Stay
94. Picture This – Yours Forever
95. Prior Convictions – Perry Boys
96. Rob Zombie – Punks And Demons
97. The Damned – There’s A Ghost In My House
98. Rancid, Killed By Deaf – Sex & Death
99. The Iron Roses – Class War Cheer Squad
100. Ten Foot Pole – Riptide – Taylor’s Version
101. Dillinger Four – Shotgun Confessional
102. Blockage – Not Gonna Lie
103. Coxey’s Army – Blue Collar Pilgrim
104. Dead Dog Summer – Paint The Sky
105. Grade 2 – Hanging Onto You
106. Letting Up Despite Great Faults – Hearts and Flowers
107. Dinowalrus – Light Rain – 2025 Remaster
108. The Dead Milkmen – Janitor
109. As I Lay Dying – Echoes
110. Galactic Empire – Harry Potter
111. The Subways – Passenger’s Side
112. Foo Fighters – Asking For A Friend
113. Stick in the Wheel, Spider Stacy – Dark Streets of London
114. Hoist the Colors – Documentation
115. Courteeners – Sweet Surrender (Live At Co-op Live, Manchester)
116. The Nude Party – Carolyn
117. The Lemonheads – Cell Phone Blues
118. Circa Waves – Stick Around
119. Lily Allen – Pussy Palace
120. The Charlatans – For The Girls
121. Pale Waves – Zombie
122. Hayley Williams – Glum
123. Ethan Daniel Davidson, Duane Betts – Not Breaking Hearts
124. Renée Gros, Tiago Guy, Nigel Hall – Homesick
125. Mat Kearney – Good Old Days
126. The Sha La Das – Stop Using My Love
127. Michelle David & The True-tones – Running
128. The Slim Kings – Simple This Time
129. Steve Hudson, DeVotchKa – Make ‘Em Scream