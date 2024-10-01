ReadJunk Playlist – New Music (September 2024)
September 2024 is done and it’s time for October! But first, it’s time for our monthly new music playlist of stuff that came out recently. This month’s playlist features new, unreleased, remastered songs from Carbon Leaf, Chuck Ragan, The Elovaters, Less than Jake, Iration, The Heavy Heavy, The Beaches, The Saw Doctors, Slackers, The Cure, Authority Zero and more!
Listen to samples of the list below or search for ReadJunk on Spotify.
Playlist:
1. Carbon Leaf – You And Me
2. Chuck Ragan – One More Shot
3. The Elovaters, Corrella – Red Wine (with Corrella)
4. Iration – Island Time
5. Less Than Jake – Brand New Day
6. The Slackers – What We Gonna Do Now
7. The Saw Doctors – I Love To Go Awanderin’
8. Young Dubliners – Drive
9. The Beaches – Jocelyn
10. The Heavy Heavy – One of a Kind
11. Matt Berry, Kitty Liv – I Gotta Limit
12. The Cure – Alone
13. Courteeners – Pink Cactus Café
14. Dayglow – Mindless Creatures
15. Franz Ferdinand – Audacious
16. Hard-Fi – Always and Forever
17. Blossoms – I Like Your Look
18. Johnny Marr, Johnny Marr + The Healers – The Way That It Was
19. The Jesus and Mary Chain – Pop Seeds
20. Authority Zero – Lights Out!
21. Jesse Malin, Rancid – No Way Out
22. The Black Pacific – Best Day Ever
23. The Copyrights – Buried Treasure
24. Hub City Stompers – Bloodstream
25. The Peelers – Caught a Bullet
26. The Rumjacks – Come Hell or High Water
27. Dropkick Murphys – Sirens
28. The Cardinal Sins, Flatfoot 56 – Song For The Broken Hearts
29. Sheridan Rúitín – Tell Me Ma
30. Jesse Malin, The Walker Roaders – St. Mark’s Sunset
31. Lissie – Into the Great Wide Open
32. The Lottery Winners, Reverend And The Makers – You Again
33. The Backfires – Brighter Lights
34. Mo Lowda & the Humble, The Song Confessional – Dark Horse
35. New York Ska-Jazz Ensemble, Alex Desert of Hepcat, Greg Lee, Deston Berry – John & James
36. Hans Gruber and the Die Hards – Trepanation
37. The New Limits – Normal Day
38. Drug Church – Slide 2 Me
39. The Hawaiians – Love Hula, Hate Fascism (Have A Nice Day)
40. Jesse Malin, Agnostic Front – God Is Dead
41. Bowling For Soup, Disney – Friend Like Me
42. Pinhead Gunpowder – Unt
43. Jesse Malin, Gogol Bordello – You Know It’s Dark When Atheists Start to Pray
44. blink-182 – TAKE ME IN
45. The Linda Lindas – No Obligation
46. Jesse Malin, Murphy’s Law – Frankie
47. The Offspring – Come To Brazil
48. AFI – Reivers’ Music
49. Black Map – Disintegrate
50. We The Kings, Disney – Go the Distance
51. Bedouin Soundclash, Frank Turner – When the Night Feels My Song (feat. Frank Turner)
52. 311 – Need Somebody
53. Cosmic Shuffling – Lost Pluto
54. Tatanka – Intrigue
55. Half Pint – Please Oh Jah
56. Freddie McGregor – Every Little Thing
57. Scott Reynolds – Magic Beans and Time Machines
58. Letting Up Despite Great Faults – Past Romantic
59. Tyler Ramsey – Song Out Of My Head
60. JD Clayton – Dance Another Dance
61. Better Than Jail, Steve Earle – I Fought The Law
62. Bleachers – Rollercoaster
63. Dinowalrus – Tunnel Vision
64. Certainly So – Panic Attack
65. Half Past Two, Catbite – Wrong For You
66. The Sensations – Magic Call
67. The Kilograms, Sammy Kay, Joe Gittleman – Every Street
68. The Agonizers – Easy Target
69. Kill Lincoln – Little Ghosts
70. Intensified – CATCH THE BEAT
71. Carlos Malcolm, Western Standard Time Ska Orchestra – Skatology 101
72. Si Cranstoun – Killer Pressure
73. Michael Kiwanuka – Lowdown (part i)
74. Gizmo Varillas – Crossroads
75. Leon Bridges – Laredo
76. Temples – Day of Conquest
77. Tuxedo – Back 4 More
78. Thee Sacred Souls – Waiting on the Right Time
79. Joey Harkum, Jenn Grinels – I Will Follow You Into The Dark
80. Stephen Marley – You Don’t Know How It Feels
81. Joe Yorke, The Co-Operators – All Night Skanking
82. Joe Samba – Lifeline
83. Night Owls, Gina Murrell, Ranking Joe – Got That Will
84. Horace Andy, Jah Wobble – Horse With No Name
85. The Calamatix – Still Rudy
86. Bedouin Soundclash, The Interrupters, Jesse Royal – When the Night Feels My Song (feat. The Interrupters & Jesse Royal)
87. The Goodwin Club – Idiot Box
88. The Hempsteadys – The Boys Are Back In Town
89. Skinshape, Hollie Cook – Lady Sun
90. Beach Fly, Surfer Girl – Tall Grass (with Surfer Girl)
91. Tears For Fears – The Girl That I Call Home
92. Radkey – Strays
93. Galactic Empire – Beetlejuice Theme
94. As I Lay Dying, Alex Terrible, Tom Barber – We Are The Dead (feat. Alex Terrible, Tom Barber)
95. Peter and the Test Tube Babies – Why Don’t We Do It In The Road
96. Great Lake Swimmers – Your Rocky Spine (2024 Acoustic Retrospective)
97. Stephen Kellogg – Elevator Boots
98. The California Honeydrops – Good Enough
99. The Devil Makes Three – Ragged but Right
100. JD McPherson – Just Like Summer
101. Father John Misty – Screamland
102. Jesse Malin, Willie Nile – All The Way From Moscow
103. The Crystal Casino Band – Guardrails
104. Jake Bugg – I Wrote The Book
105. Pale Waves – Thinking About You
106. The Revivalists – Zombie (Wild Coming Out)
107. JD McPherson, Bloodshot Bill – I Can’t Go Anywhere with You (Feat. Bloodshot Bill)
108. Smoking Popes – Need You Around (Live)
109. The Sherlocks – Man on the Loose
110. Paul Weller – Change What You Can
111. Andrew Bird, Madison Cunningham – Without A Leg To Stand On
112. Circa Waves – We Made It
113. Real Estate – Daniel
114. Red Wanting Blue – Lawyers, Guns and Money