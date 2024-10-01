ReadJunk Playlist – New Music (September 2024)

September 2024 is done and it’s time for October! But first, it’s time for our monthly new music playlist of stuff that came out recently. This month’s playlist features new, unreleased, remastered songs from Carbon Leaf, Chuck Ragan, The Elovaters, Less than Jake, Iration, The Heavy Heavy, The Beaches, The Saw Doctors, Slackers, The Cure, Authority Zero and more!



Listen to samples of the list below or search for ReadJunk on Spotify.

Playlist:

1. Carbon Leaf – You And Me

2. Chuck Ragan – One More Shot

3. The Elovaters, Corrella – Red Wine (with Corrella)

4. Iration – Island Time

5. Less Than Jake – Brand New Day

6. The Slackers – What We Gonna Do Now

7. The Saw Doctors – I Love To Go Awanderin’

8. Young Dubliners – Drive

9. The Beaches – Jocelyn

10. The Heavy Heavy – One of a Kind

11. Matt Berry, Kitty Liv – I Gotta Limit

12. The Cure – Alone

13. Courteeners – Pink Cactus Café

14. Dayglow – Mindless Creatures

15. Franz Ferdinand – Audacious

16. Hard-Fi – Always and Forever

17. Blossoms – I Like Your Look

18. Johnny Marr, Johnny Marr + The Healers – The Way That It Was

19. The Jesus and Mary Chain – Pop Seeds

20. Authority Zero – Lights Out!

21. Jesse Malin, Rancid – No Way Out

22. The Black Pacific – Best Day Ever

23. The Copyrights – Buried Treasure

24. Hub City Stompers – Bloodstream

25. The Peelers – Caught a Bullet

26. The Rumjacks – Come Hell or High Water

27. Dropkick Murphys – Sirens

28. The Cardinal Sins, Flatfoot 56 – Song For The Broken Hearts

29. Sheridan Rúitín – Tell Me Ma

30. Jesse Malin, The Walker Roaders – St. Mark’s Sunset

31. Lissie – Into the Great Wide Open

32. The Lottery Winners, Reverend And The Makers – You Again

33. The Backfires – Brighter Lights

34. Mo Lowda & the Humble, The Song Confessional – Dark Horse

35. New York Ska-Jazz Ensemble, Alex Desert of Hepcat, Greg Lee, Deston Berry – John & James

36. Hans Gruber and the Die Hards – Trepanation

37. The New Limits – Normal Day

38. Drug Church – Slide 2 Me

39. The Hawaiians – Love Hula, Hate Fascism (Have A Nice Day)

40. Jesse Malin, Agnostic Front – God Is Dead

41. Bowling For Soup, Disney – Friend Like Me

42. Pinhead Gunpowder – Unt

43. Jesse Malin, Gogol Bordello – You Know It’s Dark When Atheists Start to Pray

44. blink-182 – TAKE ME IN

45. The Linda Lindas – No Obligation

46. Jesse Malin, Murphy’s Law – Frankie

47. The Offspring – Come To Brazil

48. AFI – Reivers’ Music

49. Black Map – Disintegrate

50. We The Kings, Disney – Go the Distance

51. Bedouin Soundclash, Frank Turner – When the Night Feels My Song (feat. Frank Turner)

52. 311 – Need Somebody

53. Cosmic Shuffling – Lost Pluto

54. Tatanka – Intrigue

55. Half Pint – Please Oh Jah

56. Freddie McGregor – Every Little Thing

57. Scott Reynolds – Magic Beans and Time Machines

58. Letting Up Despite Great Faults – Past Romantic

59. Tyler Ramsey – Song Out Of My Head

60. JD Clayton – Dance Another Dance

61. Better Than Jail, Steve Earle – I Fought The Law

62. Bleachers – Rollercoaster

63. Dinowalrus – Tunnel Vision

64. Certainly So – Panic Attack

65. Half Past Two, Catbite – Wrong For You

66. The Sensations – Magic Call

67. The Kilograms, Sammy Kay, Joe Gittleman – Every Street

68. The Agonizers – Easy Target

69. Kill Lincoln – Little Ghosts

70. Intensified – CATCH THE BEAT

71. Carlos Malcolm, Western Standard Time Ska Orchestra – Skatology 101

72. Si Cranstoun – Killer Pressure

73. Michael Kiwanuka – Lowdown (part i)

74. Gizmo Varillas – Crossroads

75. Leon Bridges – Laredo

76. Temples – Day of Conquest

77. Tuxedo – Back 4 More

78. Thee Sacred Souls – Waiting on the Right Time

79. Joey Harkum, Jenn Grinels – I Will Follow You Into The Dark

80. Stephen Marley – You Don’t Know How It Feels

81. Joe Yorke, The Co-Operators – All Night Skanking

82. Joe Samba – Lifeline

83. Night Owls, Gina Murrell, Ranking Joe – Got That Will

84. Horace Andy, Jah Wobble – Horse With No Name

85. The Calamatix – Still Rudy

86. Bedouin Soundclash, The Interrupters, Jesse Royal – When the Night Feels My Song (feat. The Interrupters & Jesse Royal)

87. The Goodwin Club – Idiot Box

88. The Hempsteadys – The Boys Are Back In Town

89. Skinshape, Hollie Cook – Lady Sun

90. Beach Fly, Surfer Girl – Tall Grass (with Surfer Girl)

91. Tears For Fears – The Girl That I Call Home

92. Radkey – Strays

93. Galactic Empire – Beetlejuice Theme

94. As I Lay Dying, Alex Terrible, Tom Barber – We Are The Dead (feat. Alex Terrible, Tom Barber)

95. Peter and the Test Tube Babies – Why Don’t We Do It In The Road

96. Great Lake Swimmers – Your Rocky Spine (2024 Acoustic Retrospective)

97. Stephen Kellogg – Elevator Boots

98. The California Honeydrops – Good Enough

99. The Devil Makes Three – Ragged but Right

100. JD McPherson – Just Like Summer

101. Father John Misty – Screamland

102. Jesse Malin, Willie Nile – All The Way From Moscow

103. The Crystal Casino Band – Guardrails

104. Jake Bugg – I Wrote The Book

105. Pale Waves – Thinking About You

106. The Revivalists – Zombie (Wild Coming Out)

107. JD McPherson, Bloodshot Bill – I Can’t Go Anywhere with You (Feat. Bloodshot Bill)

108. Smoking Popes – Need You Around (Live)

109. The Sherlocks – Man on the Loose

110. Paul Weller – Change What You Can

111. Andrew Bird, Madison Cunningham – Without A Leg To Stand On

112. Circa Waves – We Made It

113. Real Estate – Daniel

114. Red Wanting Blue – Lawyers, Guns and Money