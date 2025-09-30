ReadJunk Playlist – New Music (September 2025)

September is done and you can listen to New Music Playlist for September 2025 that features new, unreleased, remastered songs from The Maple State, Levellers, Alkaline Trio, Bouncing Souls, Westbound Train, Say She She,Pulley, Dave Hause, Great Lake Swimmers, Iona Zajac, The Chameleons, Pressing Strings, AFI, Ryan Bingham, Agnostic Front and more!



Listen to samples of the list below or search for ReadJunk on Spotify.

Playlist:

1. The Maple State – Settle down

2. Levellers – Alive – Edit

3. Alkaline Trio – Bleeding Out

4. The Bouncing Souls – POWER

5. Frank Turner – Better Times Will Come

6. Teenage Bottlerocket – Ready To Roll

7. Spring Heeled Jack – Bad Vibes

8. Westbound Train – L.M.A.

9. The Planet Smashers – Things You Do

10. Bumpin Uglies – Sweet Tooth

11. Say She She – Disco Life

12. Jr. Thomas, Eraserhood Sound – Life of the Party

13. The Spitfires – I’ll Never

14. Pulley – Torn Apart By Time

15. Booze & Glory – Family Isn’t Always Blood

16. Ten Foot Pole – Fall In Line – Taylor’s Version

17. Fire Sale – Call of the Void

18. The Living End – Misery

19. Iron & Wine, Ben Bridwell – Luther

20. St. Lucia – Lights Off

21. Peter Bradley Adams, Fretland – A Weary Heart

22. Dave Hause – Yer Outta My Hair

23. Great Lake Swimmers – Youth Not Wasted

24. The Cranberries – Empty – Live MTV Unplugged

25. Iona Zajac – Bang

26. Trapper Schoepp – Wildfire

27. Johnny Marr – Armatopia – Live

28. Oasis – Morning Glory (Unplugged)

29. The Temper Trap – Giving Up Air

30. Moneybrother – Here’s My Story, Genevieve

31. Home Front – Light Sleeper

32. The Penske File – Dead Maps

33. AFI – Holy Visions

34. Neckscars – Unhinged

35. The Covids – No Kids

36. Alaine, Protoje – Summertime

37. Nathan Aurora, Pepper – Ruby Soho

38. Hollie Cook – We Share Love

39. Jesse Royal – Tide is High

40. Ida Maria – Pride

41. Sadlands – Bad Idea

42. Circa Waves – Old Balloons

43. The Chameleons – Feels Like The End Of The World

44. The Charlatans – Deeper And Deeper

45. Filter – A Sort of Homecoming

46. Pressing Strings – Blood to Me

47. Sheridan Rúitín – Freakshow

48. The Dreadnoughts – The Good Ship Mary Robinson

49. The High Kings – 77A

50. Curtis Harding – The Power

51. Cartoon Violence – Broken – White Noise Session

52. The Boy Detective – Good Year

53. The New Limits – One Last Dance

54. THE DOOMSTOMPERS – Stare at the Devil

55. Dr. Ring Ding – Obeah Wedding

56. Inspector – Sin Rencor – Sonando desde el Auditorio Nacional

57. Kyle Smith – Stuck In The Same Place

58. Brother Jerome, Victor Rice – Stress – Dub

59. Tokyo Ska Paradise Orchestra – Once In A Lifetime

60. The Phensic – Is It True?

61. 1876, Hans Gruber and the Die Hards – Dancing on the Enemy

62. Stylie – Pura Vida

63. Cydeways, Pepper – No Cigar

64. Chad Tepper, Kash’d Out – What a Beautiful World

65. HIRIE, The Movement – All Is OK

66. U-Roy – Hustlers Taking over

67. Moon Taxi, Bobby Alu – Good To Me (with Bobby Alu)

68. Naya Rockers, Angelo Moore, The Tamlins – The Brotherhood

69. Mihali, Johnny Cosmic – Here and Now

70. Micah Brown, Pepper – International You Day

71. Winona Fighter – Sabotage

72. Billy Bragg – Hundred Year Hunger

73. Motörhead, The Damned – Neat Neat Neat

74. Gogol Bordello – We Mean It, Man\!

75. Galactic Empire – Lord of the Rings

76. Josh Ritter – Wild Ways

77. The Waymores – Cowboy

78. Jesse Ahern – Diy

79. Andrew Bird – Blood

80. Sean Griffin – Rocks Off

81. The O’Reillys and the Paddyhats, Versengold – Paint the Town Green

82. Joelton Mayfield – Speechwriter

83. The Crystal Casino Band – Circle K

84. Jake Owen – Long Time Lovin’ You

85. Dallas Burrow, Kelly Willis – Colorado Bound

86. Chayce Beckham – Ocean Blue

87. Rodell Duff – Alright

88. Ryan Bingham, The Texas Gentlemen – The Lucky Ones (feat. The Texas Gentlemen)

89. Shaboozey, Stephen Wilson Jr. – Took A Walk – from “The Long Walk”

90. The Nude Party, Pearl Charles, Lady Apple Tree – Sweetheart of the Radio

91. Madison Cunningham, Fleet Foxes – Wake (feat. Fleet Foxes)

92. Tyler Ramsey, Carl Broemel – Nevermind

93. Mirror Figure – Hot Rod

94. Twin Tribes – Tren Al Sur

95. Nine Inch Nails – Shadow Over Me

96. American Television – Witches\!

97. The Lemonheads – Togetherness Is All I’m After

98. Silver Synthetic – Video Life

99. The Sha La Das – Stop Using My Love

100. Kevin Powers, Shaboozey – Move On

101. Duane Stephenson – Memories by the Score

102. Biohazard – Death of Me

103. Agnostic Front – Way Of War

104. Bad Cop Bad Cop – Disbelief

105. The Subways – I Need To Feel You Closer

106. Joker’s Republic – Welcome Back

107. Bowling For Soup, Matthew Milligan – Ridiculous – Live and Hungover

108. Don’t Panic – Lifetime Away

109. New Found Glory – Laugh It Off

110. Record Thieves – Consequences

111. Lady Wray – What It Means

112. Shawn Lee, Kelly Finnigan – Say It Again

113. Reverend And The Makers – UFO

114. Marina P, The Co-Operators – Moonlighting

115. Stranger Cole – Crying Every Night (These Eyes)

116. Si Cranstoun – Jack & Jill

117. Jeff Goldblum & The Mildred Snitzer Orchestra – I Wanna Be Around – Instrumental