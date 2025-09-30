ReadJunk Playlist – New Music (September 2025)
Playlists | Sep 30th, 2025
September is done and you can listen to New Music Playlist for September 2025 that features new, unreleased, remastered songs from The Maple State, Levellers, Alkaline Trio, Bouncing Souls, Westbound Train, Say She She,Pulley, Dave Hause, Great Lake Swimmers, Iona Zajac, The Chameleons, Pressing Strings, AFI, Ryan Bingham, Agnostic Front and more!
Listen to samples of the list below or search for ReadJunk on Spotify.
Playlist:
1. The Maple State – Settle down
2. Levellers – Alive – Edit
3. Alkaline Trio – Bleeding Out
4. The Bouncing Souls – POWER
5. Frank Turner – Better Times Will Come
6. Teenage Bottlerocket – Ready To Roll
7. Spring Heeled Jack – Bad Vibes
8. Westbound Train – L.M.A.
9. The Planet Smashers – Things You Do
10. Bumpin Uglies – Sweet Tooth
11. Say She She – Disco Life
12. Jr. Thomas, Eraserhood Sound – Life of the Party
13. The Spitfires – I’ll Never
14. Pulley – Torn Apart By Time
15. Booze & Glory – Family Isn’t Always Blood
16. Ten Foot Pole – Fall In Line – Taylor’s Version
17. Fire Sale – Call of the Void
18. The Living End – Misery
19. Iron & Wine, Ben Bridwell – Luther
20. St. Lucia – Lights Off
21. Peter Bradley Adams, Fretland – A Weary Heart
22. Dave Hause – Yer Outta My Hair
23. Great Lake Swimmers – Youth Not Wasted
24. The Cranberries – Empty – Live MTV Unplugged
25. Iona Zajac – Bang
26. Trapper Schoepp – Wildfire
27. Johnny Marr – Armatopia – Live
28. Oasis – Morning Glory (Unplugged)
29. The Temper Trap – Giving Up Air
30. Moneybrother – Here’s My Story, Genevieve
31. Home Front – Light Sleeper
32. The Penske File – Dead Maps
33. AFI – Holy Visions
34. Neckscars – Unhinged
35. The Covids – No Kids
36. Alaine, Protoje – Summertime
37. Nathan Aurora, Pepper – Ruby Soho
38. Hollie Cook – We Share Love
39. Jesse Royal – Tide is High
40. Ida Maria – Pride
41. Sadlands – Bad Idea
42. Circa Waves – Old Balloons
43. The Chameleons – Feels Like The End Of The World
44. The Charlatans – Deeper And Deeper
45. Filter – A Sort of Homecoming
46. Pressing Strings – Blood to Me
47. Sheridan Rúitín – Freakshow
48. The Dreadnoughts – The Good Ship Mary Robinson
49. The High Kings – 77A
50. Curtis Harding – The Power
51. Cartoon Violence – Broken – White Noise Session
52. The Boy Detective – Good Year
53. The New Limits – One Last Dance
54. THE DOOMSTOMPERS – Stare at the Devil
55. Dr. Ring Ding – Obeah Wedding
56. Inspector – Sin Rencor – Sonando desde el Auditorio Nacional
57. Kyle Smith – Stuck In The Same Place
58. Brother Jerome, Victor Rice – Stress – Dub
59. Tokyo Ska Paradise Orchestra – Once In A Lifetime
60. The Phensic – Is It True?
61. 1876, Hans Gruber and the Die Hards – Dancing on the Enemy
62. Stylie – Pura Vida
63. Cydeways, Pepper – No Cigar
64. Chad Tepper, Kash’d Out – What a Beautiful World
65. HIRIE, The Movement – All Is OK
66. U-Roy – Hustlers Taking over
67. Moon Taxi, Bobby Alu – Good To Me (with Bobby Alu)
68. Naya Rockers, Angelo Moore, The Tamlins – The Brotherhood
69. Mihali, Johnny Cosmic – Here and Now
70. Micah Brown, Pepper – International You Day
71. Winona Fighter – Sabotage
72. Billy Bragg – Hundred Year Hunger
73. Motörhead, The Damned – Neat Neat Neat
74. Gogol Bordello – We Mean It, Man\!
75. Galactic Empire – Lord of the Rings
76. Josh Ritter – Wild Ways
77. The Waymores – Cowboy
78. Jesse Ahern – Diy
79. Andrew Bird – Blood
80. Sean Griffin – Rocks Off
81. The O’Reillys and the Paddyhats, Versengold – Paint the Town Green
82. Joelton Mayfield – Speechwriter
83. The Crystal Casino Band – Circle K
84. Jake Owen – Long Time Lovin’ You
85. Dallas Burrow, Kelly Willis – Colorado Bound
86. Chayce Beckham – Ocean Blue
87. Rodell Duff – Alright
88. Ryan Bingham, The Texas Gentlemen – The Lucky Ones (feat. The Texas Gentlemen)
89. Shaboozey, Stephen Wilson Jr. – Took A Walk – from “The Long Walk”
90. The Nude Party, Pearl Charles, Lady Apple Tree – Sweetheart of the Radio
91. Madison Cunningham, Fleet Foxes – Wake (feat. Fleet Foxes)
92. Tyler Ramsey, Carl Broemel – Nevermind
93. Mirror Figure – Hot Rod
94. Twin Tribes – Tren Al Sur
95. Nine Inch Nails – Shadow Over Me
96. American Television – Witches\!
97. The Lemonheads – Togetherness Is All I’m After
98. Silver Synthetic – Video Life
99. The Sha La Das – Stop Using My Love
100. Kevin Powers, Shaboozey – Move On
101. Duane Stephenson – Memories by the Score
102. Biohazard – Death of Me
103. Agnostic Front – Way Of War
104. Bad Cop Bad Cop – Disbelief
105. The Subways – I Need To Feel You Closer
106. Joker’s Republic – Welcome Back
107. Bowling For Soup, Matthew Milligan – Ridiculous – Live and Hungover
108. Don’t Panic – Lifetime Away
109. New Found Glory – Laugh It Off
110. Record Thieves – Consequences
111. Lady Wray – What It Means
112. Shawn Lee, Kelly Finnigan – Say It Again
113. Reverend And The Makers – UFO
114. Marina P, The Co-Operators – Moonlighting
115. Stranger Cole – Crying Every Night (These Eyes)
116. Si Cranstoun – Jack & Jill
117. Jeff Goldblum & The Mildred Snitzer Orchestra – I Wanna Be Around – Instrumental