ReadJunk Playlists – New Music (July 2019)
Playlists | By Bryan Kremkau on Jul 30th, 2019
It’s time for a New Music playlist, this time it’s for July 2019. This would have been the music I played on the ReadJunk Podcast if I still played music on the podcast. The new Spotify playlist features new singles & music from The Menzingers, Lagwagon, Frank Turner, Liam Gallagher, Snuff, Mr. Kingpin, the Dualers, Dirty Heads, New Model Army, Belle & Sebastian, All Out War, Terror, Greenland Whalefishers, Skinny Lister and loads more. You can listen to the playlist below or directly at Spotify. Have a listen and check out all the music that has come out in July and previous months.
Playlist:
1. The Menzingers – Anna
2. Frank Turner – Sister Rosetta
3. MxPx – Franco Un-American
4. Strung Out – Under the Western Sky
5. Lagwagon – Bubble
6. Catbite – Come on Baby
7. Mr. Kingpin- Cards on the Table
8. The Pomps – Autopsy
9. Stop the Presses – Dead Man’s Party
10. Dirty Heads – Lift Me Up
11. The Black Seeds – Hypnotized Again
12. Big Youth – Gunslinger
13. Tuxedo, Parisalexa – Vibrations
14. Kaiser Chiefs – Golden Oldies
15. Liam Gallagher – The River
16. Ian Brown – Black Roses
17. Belle & Sebastian – Sister Buddha
18. Skinny Lister – Artist Arsonist
19. The Replacements – Talent Show – Matt Wallace Mix
20. New Model Army – Never Arriving
21. Mat Kearney – Fire & Rain
22. Peter Bradley Adams, ALIAS Chamber Ensemble – Little Flower
23. Greenland Whalefishers – Friend / Enemy
24. The Walker Roaders – Lord Randall’s Bastard Son
25. Larry and His Flask – Young Is The Night
26. Tiger Army – Eyes of the Night
27. Kepi Ghoulie – Observation Day
28. Chris Cresswell – Gather My Thoughts
29. Mike Herrera – Don’t Walk Away
30. Buju Banton – Steppa
31. Freddie McGregor – Come On In My Kitchen
32. HIRIE, Slightly Stoopid – I Like the Way You Roll (feat. Slightly Stoopid)
33. Signal Fire – Get It Together
34. Blink-182 – Happy Days
35. Thirsty Guys – Not Playing Fest
36. The Dollyrots – Oblivious
37. Charger – Crackdown
38. Hammerfall – One Against the World
39. Terror – No Road Too Long
40. All Out War – Gehenna Lights Eternal
41. Seablite – Pillbox
42. Re-Volts – Leeches
43. Real Sickies – Forgot to Let Go
44. Snuff – Dippy Egg
45. Buck-O-Nine – Paint the Night Red
46. J. Navarro & The Traitors – No Control
47. Shoot the Moon – Go Get It
48. Chainska Brassika – Calm City
49. The Dualers – Only When You’re Around
50. The Peeping Toms – Come On
51. Tunnel Vision – Sail Away
52. Marcia Griffiths – Piece by Piece
53. Morgan Heritage – Beach and Country
54. Ziggy Marley – I Will Be Glad – Live
55. Iya Terra, The Green – Follow Your Heart (feat. Zion Thompson from The Green)
56. P-Funk North, Mighty Mystic – The Treatment
57. Gentleman’s Dub Club – Out of This World
58. Mike Love – California Beach