ReadJunk Playlists – New Music (October 2020)
Media | By Bryan ReadJunk on Oct 30th, 2020
It’s time for a ReadJunk New Music playlist for October 2020 and there’s a lot of great music out for October. The playlist features new singles and unreleased music from Less Than Jake, We Are The Union, Mad Caddies, Bouncing Souls, Chris Trapper, Alternate Routes, Jon Snodgrass/Frank Turner, Mat Kearney, Anti-Flag, Descendents, Bad Religion, Face to Face, Jello Biafra, Rob Zombie, Adolescents, The Midnight Callers, Mike Park/Catbite, The Taj Motel Trio, Todd Rundgren, Rivers Cuomo, Andrew Bird, The Inevitables, The Tibbs and more! Enjoy!
Playlist:
1. Less Than Jake – Lie to Me
2. We Are The Union – You’re Dead / Vampire Ska
3. Babylon Circus – Tu n’écoutes même pas
4. Mad Caddies – Let It Go
5. BAD OPERATION – Perilous
6. The Slackers – Blue – Dub Version
7. The Bouncing Souls – Simple Man
8. Frank Turner, Jon Snodgrass – Bad Times Good Vibes
9. Dave Hause, Lilly Hiatt – Doublewhiskeycokenoice
10. Chris Trapper – Clear
11. Mat Kearney – Grand Canyon
12. The Alternate Routes – All My Love
13. Kelly Jones, Stereophonics – Help Me Make It Through The Night
14. The White Buffalo – Guiding Light
15. William Elliott Whitmore – Put It to Use
16. Steve Earle – Times Like These
17. Gareth Dunlop – Carry You
18. Trapper Schoepp – Walls
19. Billie Joe Armstrong, Green Day – War Stories
20. Levellers – The Men Who Would Be King
21. Anti-Flag – Born To Run
22. Descendents – Hindsight 2020
23. Bad Religion – What Are We Standing For
24. Goldfinger – Wallflower
25. Face To Face – In a Big Country
26. Jello Biafra & The Guantanamo School Of Medicine – Satan’s Combover
27. Hatebreed – Instinctive (Slaughterlust)
28. Gwar – Sick of You – 30th Anniversary Remix
29. Rob Zombie – The Triumph of King Freak (A Crypt of Preservation and Superstition)
30. Korpiklaani – Leväluhta
31. Mr. Bungle – Hypocrites / Habla Espanol O Muere
32. Subzero – House of Grief
33. War On Women – White Lies
34. Within The Ruins – Black Heart
35. HammerFall – Any Means Necessary – Live
36. Bury Me Alive – Alive
37. Adolescents – Just Say Yes
38. The Queers – Bubblegum Girl
39. The Manges – Next to Zero
40. Get Dead – Glitch
41. Record Thieves – Sacrifice
42. Doghouse Rose – Run 666
43. Langhorne Slim – Mighty Soul
44. Fiddler’s Green – The Galway Girl
45. Sharon Shannon, Jon Allen – The Reckoning
46. The Gobshites – Come on Eileen / What Does Anybody Ever Think About
47. Austin Lucas – Drive
48. The Midnight Callers – 41 Miles to Roscoe
49. Fruit Bats – I Will Always Love You
50. DeVotchKa, Amanda Shires, Tami Stronach – The Neverending Story (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
51. Kaiser Chiefs – Zombie Prom
52. Ocean Flaws – Spirit Level
53. Lawrence Rothman, Day Wave, girl in red – Kate’s Not Here – Day Wave & Lawrence Rothman Remix
54. Alific, Johnny Cosmic, Man of the Forests – Bittersweet Symphony (with Johnny Cosmic & Man of the Forests)
55. Iration – Smile
56. The Expanders – True Love
57. Signal Fire – Queen
58. Bumpin Uglies – Fear
59. Mellow Mood, Kabaka Pyramid – Mr. Global (with Kabaka Pyramid)
60. The Magnetics – Singapore Sling
61. Mike Park, Catbite – You Feel Like You’re in Quicksand
62. Something To Do – Give Me Attention (But Also Leave Me Alone)
63. Shady Street Allstars – Long Way Home
64. Bite Me Bambi – I Don’t Wanna Be
65. The Taj Motel Trio – Straight Up
66. Left Alone, Tim Timebomb – Mi Barrio
67. King Kong 4 – It’s Quitting Time!
68. The Agonizers – Give and Take
69. Emily Capell, Dreadzone – Flamingo
70. The Overlines, The Steady 45’s – Ya me voy
71. Giant Panda Guerilla Dub Squad, Victor Rice – Cool It – Victor Rice Dub
72. Freddie McGregor – Let Them Talk
73. Double Tiger, Slightly Stoopid – Drop Sound
74. Julian Marley – Pages
75. Beres Hammond – Still Waiting
76. Beans on Toast – The Village Disco
77. Jesse Malin – Ameri’ Ka
78. Belle & Sebastian – My Wandering Days Are Over – Live
79. Laura Jane Grace – Shelter In Place
80. Senses Fail – Attitude
81. Bike Thiefs – Connie’s Got A New Phone
82. The Urethras – Patronized
83. The Lungs – Cross Cult
84. PUP – Rot
85. Red City Radio – 100,000 Candles
86. Movin In Stereo – No Plan B
87. Collective Soul – Back Again
88. Danny Elfman – Happy
89. Todd Rundgren, Rivers Cuomo – Down with the Ship
90. Bruce Springsteen – House Of A Thousand Guitars
91. Pearl Jam – Get It Back
92. Wisdom In Chains – Need More Time
93. AaRON – Keep Walking Love
94. The Tibbs – Damaged Heart
95. Lee Fields & The Expressions – Two Timer
96. FITZ, Fitz and The Tantrums – Head Up High
97. Sharon Jones & The Dap-Kings – Little by Little
98. The Debonaires – Hallwood Hustle
99. The Budos Band – Silver Stallion
100. Henry Nowhere – Think About Me
101. Andrew Bird – Andalucia
102. Haroula Rose, Zac Rae, Peter Bradley Adams – Rachel’s Song
103. Sea Girls – Accident Waiting To Happen – From DIRT 5™” Soundtrack”
104. VHS Collection – Searching For The Light
105. The Charlatans – White Shirt – Demo
106. Últimos Glaciares – Radar
107. Wallows – Virtual Aerobics
108. Toad The Wet Sprocket – Old Habits Die Hard
109. The Luxembourg Signal – 2:22
110. Chris DeMakes – Blast from the Past
111. Keep Flying – Late Reply
112. The Inevitables – The Weight of the Worry
113. JER – Breaking News! Local Punk Doubts Existence of Systemic Racism
114. Millington, Half Past Two – Look What Happened
115. Too Many Crooks – Behind You
116. Mark Foggo – Lockdown
117. Western Standard Time Ska Orchestra – Tunnel Vision Dub