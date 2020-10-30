ReadJunk Playlists – New Music (October 2020)

It’s time for a ReadJunk New Music playlist for October 2020 and there’s a lot of great music out for October. The playlist features new singles and unreleased music from Less Than Jake, We Are The Union, Mad Caddies, Bouncing Souls, Chris Trapper, Alternate Routes, Jon Snodgrass/Frank Turner, Mat Kearney, Anti-Flag, Descendents, Bad Religion, Face to Face, Jello Biafra, Rob Zombie, Adolescents, The Midnight Callers, Mike Park/Catbite, The Taj Motel Trio, Todd Rundgren, Rivers Cuomo, Andrew Bird, The Inevitables, The Tibbs and more! Enjoy!



Be sure to subscribe to my Spotify Channel for all my playlists and you can listen below as well!

Playlist:

1. Less Than Jake – Lie to Me

2. We Are The Union – You’re Dead / Vampire Ska

3. Babylon Circus – Tu n’écoutes même pas

4. Mad Caddies – Let It Go

5. BAD OPERATION – Perilous

6. The Slackers – Blue – Dub Version

7. The Bouncing Souls – Simple Man

8. Frank Turner, Jon Snodgrass – Bad Times Good Vibes

9. Dave Hause, Lilly Hiatt – Doublewhiskeycokenoice

10. Chris Trapper – Clear

11. Mat Kearney – Grand Canyon

12. The Alternate Routes – All My Love

13. Kelly Jones, Stereophonics – Help Me Make It Through The Night

14. The White Buffalo – Guiding Light

15. William Elliott Whitmore – Put It to Use

16. Steve Earle – Times Like These

17. Gareth Dunlop – Carry You

18. Trapper Schoepp – Walls

19. Billie Joe Armstrong, Green Day – War Stories

20. Levellers – The Men Who Would Be King

21. Anti-Flag – Born To Run

22. Descendents – Hindsight 2020

23. Bad Religion – What Are We Standing For

24. Goldfinger – Wallflower

25. Face To Face – In a Big Country

26. Jello Biafra & The Guantanamo School Of Medicine – Satan’s Combover

27. Hatebreed – Instinctive (Slaughterlust)

28. Gwar – Sick of You – 30th Anniversary Remix

29. Rob Zombie – The Triumph of King Freak (A Crypt of Preservation and Superstition)

30. Korpiklaani – Leväluhta

31. Mr. Bungle – Hypocrites / Habla Espanol O Muere

32. Subzero – House of Grief

33. War On Women – White Lies

34. Within The Ruins – Black Heart

35. HammerFall – Any Means Necessary – Live

36. Bury Me Alive – Alive

37. Adolescents – Just Say Yes

38. The Queers – Bubblegum Girl

39. The Manges – Next to Zero

40. Get Dead – Glitch

41. Record Thieves – Sacrifice

42. Doghouse Rose – Run 666

43. Langhorne Slim – Mighty Soul

44. Fiddler’s Green – The Galway Girl

45. Sharon Shannon, Jon Allen – The Reckoning

46. The Gobshites – Come on Eileen / What Does Anybody Ever Think About

47. Austin Lucas – Drive

48. The Midnight Callers – 41 Miles to Roscoe

49. Fruit Bats – I Will Always Love You

50. DeVotchKa, Amanda Shires, Tami Stronach – The Neverending Story (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)

51. Kaiser Chiefs – Zombie Prom

52. Ocean Flaws – Spirit Level

53. Lawrence Rothman, Day Wave, girl in red – Kate’s Not Here – Day Wave & Lawrence Rothman Remix

54. Alific, Johnny Cosmic, Man of the Forests – Bittersweet Symphony (with Johnny Cosmic & Man of the Forests)

55. Iration – Smile

56. The Expanders – True Love

57. Signal Fire – Queen

58. Bumpin Uglies – Fear

59. Mellow Mood, Kabaka Pyramid – Mr. Global (with Kabaka Pyramid)

60. The Magnetics – Singapore Sling

61. Mike Park, Catbite – You Feel Like You’re in Quicksand

62. Something To Do – Give Me Attention (But Also Leave Me Alone)

63. Shady Street Allstars – Long Way Home

64. Bite Me Bambi – I Don’t Wanna Be

65. The Taj Motel Trio – Straight Up

66. Left Alone, Tim Timebomb – Mi Barrio

67. King Kong 4 – It’s Quitting Time!

68. The Agonizers – Give and Take

69. Emily Capell, Dreadzone – Flamingo

70. The Overlines, The Steady 45’s – Ya me voy

71. Giant Panda Guerilla Dub Squad, Victor Rice – Cool It – Victor Rice Dub

72. Freddie McGregor – Let Them Talk

73. Double Tiger, Slightly Stoopid – Drop Sound

74. Julian Marley – Pages

75. Beres Hammond – Still Waiting

76. Beans on Toast – The Village Disco

77. Jesse Malin – Ameri’ Ka

78. Belle & Sebastian – My Wandering Days Are Over – Live

79. Laura Jane Grace – Shelter In Place

80. Senses Fail – Attitude

81. Bike Thiefs – Connie’s Got A New Phone

82. The Urethras – Patronized

83. The Lungs – Cross Cult

84. PUP – Rot

85. Red City Radio – 100,000 Candles

86. Movin In Stereo – No Plan B

87. Collective Soul – Back Again

88. Danny Elfman – Happy

89. Todd Rundgren, Rivers Cuomo – Down with the Ship

90. Bruce Springsteen – House Of A Thousand Guitars

91. Pearl Jam – Get It Back

92. Wisdom In Chains – Need More Time

93. AaRON – Keep Walking Love

94. The Tibbs – Damaged Heart

95. Lee Fields & The Expressions – Two Timer

96. FITZ, Fitz and The Tantrums – Head Up High

97. Sharon Jones & The Dap-Kings – Little by Little

98. The Debonaires – Hallwood Hustle

99. The Budos Band – Silver Stallion

100. Henry Nowhere – Think About Me

101. Andrew Bird – Andalucia

102. Haroula Rose, Zac Rae, Peter Bradley Adams – Rachel’s Song

103. Sea Girls – Accident Waiting To Happen – From DIRT 5™” Soundtrack”

104. VHS Collection – Searching For The Light

105. The Charlatans – White Shirt – Demo

106. Últimos Glaciares – Radar

107. Wallows – Virtual Aerobics

108. Toad The Wet Sprocket – Old Habits Die Hard

109. The Luxembourg Signal – 2:22

110. Chris DeMakes – Blast from the Past

111. Keep Flying – Late Reply

112. The Inevitables – The Weight of the Worry

113. JER – Breaking News! Local Punk Doubts Existence of Systemic Racism

114. Millington, Half Past Two – Look What Happened

115. Too Many Crooks – Behind You

116. Mark Foggo – Lockdown

117. Western Standard Time Ska Orchestra – Tunnel Vision Dub