ReadJunk Playlists – New Music (September 2020)
Featured, Media | By Bryan ReadJunk on Sep 29th, 2020
It’s almost the end of September and that means it’s time for a ReadJunk New Music playlist for September 2020. The playlist features new singles and unreleased music from Toots and the Maytals, Babylon Circus, AaRON, Menzingers, Levellers, Jerry Fish, Matt Berry, Fleet Foxes, Bad Suns, The Boss, William Elliott Whitmore, Sammy Kay, New York Ska-Jazz Ensemble, The Queers, Hatebreed, The Zensies, Ziggy Marley, Public Enemy and more! Enjoy!
1. Toots & The Maytals – Just Brutal
2. Wailing Souls – This Is The Time
3. The Movement, Clinton Fearon – Mountain
4. Iration- Home Tonight
5. Babylon Circus – Cuckoo
6. AaRON – Ultrarêve
7. The Menzingers – Last To Know (From Exile)
8. Levellers- Four Boys Lost
9. The Pogues – Sally MacLennane – The John Peel Show, December 1984, Live
10. Jerry Fish, Rté Concert Orchestra & Friends – True Friends
11. The Celtic Social Club – Sunshine – Lockdown Version
12. Matt Berry – Man Of Doom
13. Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds – Galleon Ship – Live at Alexandra Palace, 2020
14. The Shins – The Great Divide
15. Fleet Foxes – Can I Believe You
16. Ivan & Alyosha – Whiskey & Wine
17. Bad Suns – Baby Blue Shades
18. Fruit Bats – Stunned One
19. New Order – Be a Rebel
20. Circa Waves, Alfie Templeman – Lemonade
21. Bruce Springsteen – Ghosts
22. Dave Hause, Brian Fallon – Long Ride Home
23. Johnny Cash, Royal Philharmonic Orchestra – Ring of Fire – with The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra
24. William Elliott Whitmore – My Mind Can Be Cruel to Me
25. Sammy Kay – Better/Worse
26. Jon Snodgrass, John Moreland – boyzIImen
27. Beans on Toast – Save the Music
28. Trapper Schoepp – Keep Me in Your Heart
29. The Appletons – Sad
30. Austin Lucas – Already Dead
31. Gareth Dunlop – In a Hundred Years
32. Delta Spirit – Home Again
33. Toad The Wet Sprocket – One of Those Days
34. Billie Joe Armstrong, Green Day – Kids in America
35. The Budos Band – Gun Metal Grey
36. Dirty Heads – Earthquake Weather
37. Bacao Rhythm & Steel Band – Get Down
38. New York Ska-Jazz Ensemble – Skalloween
39. The Inevitables – Ft Lauderdale
40. Arthur Kay – Kyokushinkai
41. The Zensies – The Good Loving
42. Giant Panda Guerilla Dub Squad – Stop Fighting – Memorial Dub by Agent Jay
43. Top Shotta Band, Screechy Dan – No Complaints
44. Keep Flying – Firesale
45. Ten Foot Pole – Scars – Acoustic
46. Ries Brothers – Tennessee
47. Wallows – Nobody Gets Me (Like You)
48. Bad Religion – Lose Your Head – Demo Version
49. Sharp Shock – Ever Fallen in Love
50. Jeff Rosenstock – Scram!
51. Shades Apart – So What Now
52. Rebuilder – Monuments – Jay Maas Mix
53. Rise Against – Broken Dreams, Inc.
54. The Queers – Hong Fucking Kong
55. Hatebreed – Weight of the False Self
56. War Orphan – Prop up the Polls
57. Mr. Bungle – Eracist
58. Doves – Broken Eyes
59. Wisdom In Chains – Richie’s Revenge
60. Five Iron Frenzy – So We Sing
61. We Are The Union – Your Way, Your Time
62. Skatune Network – Everything Stays
63. The Magnetics – Campari
64. Out Of Control Army, Neville Staple, Sugary Staple, Sergio Rotman, Cucho Parisi, Ska Beat City – We Do The Ska
65. The Holophonics – Old Fashioned Love Song
66. Signal Fire – Illusions
67. The Classy Wrecks – Santeria
68. Big Mountain, Quino, Saxman Jerry, Raingad – Peaceful Revolution
69. Gramps Morgan – Runaway Bay
70. Ziggy Marley, Stephen Marley – Garden Song of Miracles
71. Ky-Mani Marley – So High
72. The Launchers – Itty Bitty Ditty Jwmix
73. Billy Ocean – We Gotta Find Love
74. Public Enemy, Cypress Hill, George Clinton – GRID (feat. Cypress Hill, and George Clinton)