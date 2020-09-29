ReadJunk Playlists – New Music (September 2020)

It’s almost the end of September and that means it’s time for a ReadJunk New Music playlist for September 2020. The playlist features new singles and unreleased music from Toots and the Maytals, Babylon Circus, AaRON, Menzingers, Levellers, Jerry Fish, Matt Berry, Fleet Foxes, Bad Suns, The Boss, William Elliott Whitmore, Sammy Kay, New York Ska-Jazz Ensemble, The Queers, Hatebreed, The Zensies, Ziggy Marley, Public Enemy and more! Enjoy!



1. Toots & The Maytals – Just Brutal

2. Wailing Souls – This Is The Time

3. The Movement, Clinton Fearon – Mountain

4. Iration- Home Tonight

5. Babylon Circus – Cuckoo

6. AaRON – Ultrarêve

7. The Menzingers – Last To Know (From Exile)

8. Levellers- Four Boys Lost

9. The Pogues – Sally MacLennane – The John Peel Show, December 1984, Live

10. Jerry Fish, Rté Concert Orchestra & Friends – True Friends

11. The Celtic Social Club – Sunshine – Lockdown Version

12. Matt Berry – Man Of Doom

13. Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds – Galleon Ship – Live at Alexandra Palace, 2020

14. The Shins – The Great Divide

15. Fleet Foxes – Can I Believe You

16. Ivan & Alyosha – Whiskey & Wine

17. Bad Suns – Baby Blue Shades

18. Fruit Bats – Stunned One

19. New Order – Be a Rebel

20. Circa Waves, Alfie Templeman – Lemonade

21. Bruce Springsteen – Ghosts

22. Dave Hause, Brian Fallon – Long Ride Home

23. Johnny Cash, Royal Philharmonic Orchestra – Ring of Fire – with The Royal Philharmonic Orchestra

24. William Elliott Whitmore – My Mind Can Be Cruel to Me

25. Sammy Kay – Better/Worse

26. Jon Snodgrass, John Moreland – boyzIImen

27. Beans on Toast – Save the Music

28. Trapper Schoepp – Keep Me in Your Heart

29. The Appletons – Sad

30. Austin Lucas – Already Dead

31. Gareth Dunlop – In a Hundred Years

32. Delta Spirit – Home Again

33. Toad The Wet Sprocket – One of Those Days

34. Billie Joe Armstrong, Green Day – Kids in America

35. The Budos Band – Gun Metal Grey

36. Dirty Heads – Earthquake Weather

37. Bacao Rhythm & Steel Band – Get Down

38. New York Ska-Jazz Ensemble – Skalloween

39. The Inevitables – Ft Lauderdale

40. Arthur Kay – Kyokushinkai

41. The Zensies – The Good Loving

42. Giant Panda Guerilla Dub Squad – Stop Fighting – Memorial Dub by Agent Jay

43. Top Shotta Band, Screechy Dan – No Complaints

44. Keep Flying – Firesale

45. Ten Foot Pole – Scars – Acoustic

46. Ries Brothers – Tennessee

47. Wallows – Nobody Gets Me (Like You)

48. Bad Religion – Lose Your Head – Demo Version

49. Sharp Shock – Ever Fallen in Love

50. Jeff Rosenstock – Scram!

51. Shades Apart – So What Now

52. Rebuilder – Monuments – Jay Maas Mix

53. Rise Against – Broken Dreams, Inc.

54. The Queers – Hong Fucking Kong

55. Hatebreed – Weight of the False Self

56. War Orphan – Prop up the Polls

57. Mr. Bungle – Eracist

58. Doves – Broken Eyes

59. Wisdom In Chains – Richie’s Revenge

60. Five Iron Frenzy – So We Sing

61. We Are The Union – Your Way, Your Time

62. Skatune Network – Everything Stays

63. The Magnetics – Campari

64. Out Of Control Army, Neville Staple, Sugary Staple, Sergio Rotman, Cucho Parisi, Ska Beat City – We Do The Ska

65. The Holophonics – Old Fashioned Love Song

66. Signal Fire – Illusions

67. The Classy Wrecks – Santeria

68. Big Mountain, Quino, Saxman Jerry, Raingad – Peaceful Revolution

69. Gramps Morgan – Runaway Bay

70. Ziggy Marley, Stephen Marley – Garden Song of Miracles

71. Ky-Mani Marley – So High

72. The Launchers – Itty Bitty Ditty Jwmix

73. Billy Ocean – We Gotta Find Love

74. Public Enemy, Cypress Hill, George Clinton – GRID (feat. Cypress Hill, and George Clinton)