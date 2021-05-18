Sgt. Scag Turn Into Puppets For Latest Music Video “Cultination”
Media | By B. ReadJunk on May 17th, 2021
My ska buddies Sgt. Scag have recently premiered a new video for their latest single “Cultination.” It’s sort of a continuation of their last video for “Funai Elektric.” There’s time machines but also there are puppets this time too!
Sgt. Scag and Elmwood Productions have come together to make a music video for Sgt. Scag’s song “Cultination”. These CT based artists powered through a pandemic and safely shot and produced a video featuring no less than 22 puppets, created by the Elmwood Productions team.
The video was originally intended to be a part of the “Cultination” Beer and Song release show with No Worries Brewing back in 2019. Later intended to line up with the March 2021 vinyl split 7-inch release of “Cultination” in partnership with Hans Gruber and the Die Hards (Orange Juice and Toothpaste vinyl variants still available here).
Steve from Sgt. Scag talked about the video:
“When a production company that makes only puppet content follows you on Instagram, you reach out immediately to find out more. Turned out that Jon and some of the Elmwood team were familiar with our band. We shamelessly asked them to work with us on a video. A few beers in 2019 and a global pandemic later, we got it done!”