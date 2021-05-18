Sgt. Scag Turn Into Puppets For Latest Music Video “Cultination”

My ska buddies Sgt. Scag have recently premiered a new video for their latest single “Cultination.” It’s sort of a continuation of their last video for “Funai Elektric.” There’s time machines but also there are puppets this time too!



Sgt. Scag and Elmwood Productions have come together to make a music video for Sgt. Scag’s song “Cultination”. These CT based artists powered through a pandemic and safely shot and produced a video featuring no less than 22 puppets, created by the Elmwood Productions team.

The video was originally intended to be a part of the “Cultination” Beer and Song release show with No Worries Brewing back in 2019. Later intended to line up with the March 2021 vinyl split 7-inch release of “Cultination” in partnership with Hans Gruber and the Die Hards (Orange Juice and Toothpaste vinyl variants still available here).

Steve from Sgt. Scag talked about the video: