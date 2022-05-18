She-Hulk: Attorney at Law Trailer Has Arrived. Meh?

Image taken from trailer.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law trailer premiered today and it feels pretty underwhelming to say the least. Could be the tone of the show, could be the bad CGI or unfinished CGI but something felt off with this one. Based on the reactions, the CGI is the biggest thing people were complaining about, and rightfully so. Look at Sonic, people complained, they took noticed, delayed and they fixed it and turned out to be a hit. Take the hint Disney+.



I was curious to see how this will be and still have faith that this will be a good series because it’s just Marvel. We’ll see, this trailer didn’t wow me like others have. The series stars Tatiana Maslanyas (Jennifer Walters), Mark Ruffalo, Jameela Jamil and Tim Roth.

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, an Original series from Marvel Studios, starts streaming August 17 on Disney+….or maybe delay the series and fix the special effects first?