Spider-Man: No Way Home Full Trailer Has Arrived and It Seems…Confusing

Spider-Man: No Way Home full trailer was released tonight and features all the villains from the various Spidey movies from over the years. It looks wild, confusing and hopefully a lot of fun. We’ll see, could be a mess with so much going on but kind of hard to tell based on a trailer. There’s certainly a lot going on and it also feels like the last Spider-Man in the MCU even though that hasn’t been confirmed.



You get more from Doc Ock, and this time footage of Green Goblin, Electro, Lizard, Sandman but no signs of other Peter Parkers. I’m all for a Multiverse but kind of wish they started from scratch with it. After the Tom Holland Spider-Man movies, I prefer those and don’t want to look back at the Sony Spider-Man movies. I wish Sony wasn’t involved and we got all new actors and characters going up against Peter like it was in Into The Spiderverse. I don’t know, maybe this will surprise me and I’ll end up liking the Sony Spidey characters being in this.

Tickets on sale C̶y̶b̶e̶r̶ Spider-Monday, November 29.