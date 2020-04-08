Steve Coogan and Rob Brydon Star In ‘The Trip To Greece’ – Watch The Trailer!

The fourth Steve Coogan / Rob Brydon “Trip” movie, The Trip To Greece, will be out on May 22nd on digital VOD and this is it, it’s the final one. I loved each movie (or TV series if you like in the UK) so far because it’s pretty much Steve and Rob doing impressions while traveling around various countries. They play themselves (to an extent) and review restaurants, foods and get on each other’s nerves. The movies are funny, can be serious sometimes and plus, they are beautifully shot by Michael Winterbottom. It will be sad to see this series end.



Director Michael Winterbottom reunites comedians Steve Coogan and Rob Brydon in stunningly beautiful Greece to retrace Odysseus’s footsteps in this fourth and final installment of the gut-busting comedy series, the culmination of almost 10 years of collaboration. When Odysseus left Troy it took him ten years to get back to his home in Ithaca. Steve and Rob have only six days on their own personal odyssey in THE TRIP TO GREECE. On the way they argue about tragedy and comedy, astronomy and biology, myth, history, democracy and the meaning of life! Featuring locations such as: Temple of Apollo at Delphi, the Ancient Agora of Athens, the Ancient Theatre of Epidaurus, the unique island of Hydra, the Caves of Diros, Nestor’s Palace, Niokastro Fortress in Pylos, and Ancient Stagira, as well as a lot of shooting in restaurants and hotels in Athens, Hydra, Lesvos, Chalkidiki, Pelion, Kavala, and at the Peloponnese. VOD Release Date: May 22, 2020

Distributor: IFC Films

Directed by: Michael Winterbottom

Starring: Steve Coogan and Rob Brydon

You can catch up now! The prior three installments of THE TRIP series (THE TRIP, THE TRIP TO ITALY, THE TRIP TO SPAIN) are all available to stream exclusively on IFC Films Unlimited on Amazon Prime Video Channels and the Apple TV app.