Stick Figure Premieres New Single “Easy Runaway”
Media | By Bryan Kremkau on Jan 19th, 2018
Stick Figure continues to be my favorite reggae rock / stoner rock groups out there and this new single, “Easy Runaway,” shows why they are one of the best! Can’t wait to hear the new full-length, whenever that is being released. Listen to the new single in the lyric video below.
Stick Figure is on tour with Twiddle and Iya Terra:
Jan 19 – Chicago, IL – Riviera
Jan 20 – Madison, WI – Barrymore Theater
Jan 21 – Minneapolis, MN – First Ave
Jan 24 – St. Louis, MO – Delmar Hall
Jan 25 – Omaha, NE – Slowdown
Jan 27 – Salt Lake City, UT – Hangar House
Jan 30 – Boise, ID – Knitting Factory
Jan 31 – Spokane, WA – Knitting Factory
Feb 1 – Seattle, WA – Showbox SODO
Feb 2 – Portland, OR – Roseland
Feb 3 – Oakland, CA – The Fox
Feb 7 – Crystal Bay, NV – Crystal Bay Club
Feb 8 – San Luis Obispo, CA – Fremont Theatre
Feb 9 – Las Vegas, NV – Brooklyn Bowl