Stick Figure Premieres New Single “Easy Runaway”

Stick Figure continues to be my favorite reggae rock / stoner rock groups out there and this new single, “Easy Runaway,” shows why they are one of the best! Can’t wait to hear the new full-length, whenever that is being released. Listen to the new single in the lyric video below.



Stick Figure is on tour with Twiddle and Iya Terra:

Jan 19 – Chicago, IL – Riviera

Jan 20 – Madison, WI – Barrymore Theater

Jan 21 – Minneapolis, MN – First Ave

Jan 24 – St. Louis, MO – Delmar Hall

Jan 25 – Omaha, NE – Slowdown

Jan 27 – Salt Lake City, UT – Hangar House

Jan 30 – Boise, ID – Knitting Factory

Jan 31 – Spokane, WA – Knitting Factory

Feb 1 – Seattle, WA – Showbox SODO

Feb 2 – Portland, OR – Roseland

Feb 3 – Oakland, CA – The Fox

Feb 7 – Crystal Bay, NV – Crystal Bay Club

Feb 8 – San Luis Obispo, CA – Fremont Theatre

Feb 9 – Las Vegas, NV – Brooklyn Bowl